This Guy is a One-Man ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast

06.23.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Judging by the accuracy of Steve Love's impressions, he's the biggest “Game of Thrones” fan on the planet.

In this video, check out a guy who casually impersonates every major male character from the fourth season of the show. Pretty remarkable. It's also worth noting that his stare is a dead ringer for Jon Snow's. Wish he could've gotten in one little peep from Khaleesi (a.k.a. Christina Aguilera), but I'll let it slide.

