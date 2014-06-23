This Guy is a One-Man ‘Game of Thrones’ Cast

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Judging by the accuracy of Steve Love's impressions, he's the biggest “Game of Thrones” fan on the planet.

In this video, check out a guy who casually impersonates every major male character from the fourth season of the show. Pretty remarkable. It's also worth noting that his stare is a dead ringer for Jon Snow's. Wish he could've gotten in one little peep from Khaleesi (a.k.a. Christina Aguilera), but I'll let it slide.