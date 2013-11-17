This shocking alternate ending to ‘Breaking Bad’ is a total nightmare

Note: Sony Pictures Television has ruined all the fun by having the “alternate ending” removed from YouTube on copyright grounds. Total buzzkill, Sony.



Back in August, I published a gallery of insane “Breaking Bad” conspiracy theories that couldn’t possibly be true – only now, as it turns out, one of them almost was. Luckily for fans, Vince Gilligan came to his senses, but not before shooting this ridiculous alternate ending that gives a whole new meaning to Heisenberg’s famed declaration “I am the one who knocks.” (Note: it also maybe, just maybe, riffs on the famed series finale of “Newhart.”)

