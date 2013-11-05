This Tom Hiddleston and Zachary Levi dance-off will make you so effing happy

11.05.13 5 years ago

Credit where credit is due: that Maria Menounos knows how to exploit a golden goddamn opportunity when one presents itself. Case in point: last night’s “Thor: The Dark World” premiere, where the bubbly “Extra” co-host got Korean dancing extraordinaire Tom Hiddleston and his dapper co-star Zachary Levi to engage in an honest-to-goodness dance-off that is so bloody charming and adorable it may even make you cry yourself to sleep. You know, because Tom Hiddleston isn’t your boyfriend, again.

(via Jezebel)

