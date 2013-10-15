You’re invited to a gif dance party with Tom Hiddleston

#Thor
10.15.13 5 years ago

Well it certainly looks like Tom Hiddleston has won the gene pool lottery. In addition to those penetrating blue eyes and that tall and thin frame, he’s also been blessed with a generous helping of natural rhythm. Not to mention the bravado to pull all those dance moves off.

And hey — you’re pretty lucky yourself. Because you have been invited to a gif dance party with Tom.

“Welcome, humble dance party guests.”

“Check me out, I’m doing a cool leg thing!”

“It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s all of the Avengers.”

 

“I’m perfect. I know. You’re welcome.”

 “Are you leaving already? I’ll be here dancing all night.”

