Thor, Iron Man, Hulk and Captain America assemble for new ‘Avengers’ banner

11.18.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Coming soon to a theater near you: This awesome banner (Bruce Banner?) for Marvel’s upcoming superhero smorgasbord “The Avengers.”

Since you’ve already watched the trailer 10 million times, the new poster will have to tide you over until the second trailer. Most of the gang is pictured below, namely Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Not pictured are Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and the lesser-known Director Man (Joss Whedon).

The only hint that Ruffalo is actually the Hulk is a subtle green hue on his face, and does anyone else find it a little odd that Downey is unmasked but Evans’ face can’t be seen?



“The Avengers” opens nationwide May 4, 2012.

