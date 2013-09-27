Thursday ratings analysis – Bigger ‘Bang,’ but smaller ‘Parks’ and ‘Men’

[As promised, I’m going to start doing some additional ratings analysis a bit after the morning Fast National numbers come in each morning/afternoon. It’s a way to get away from merely the regurgitation of data as quickly as possible at 8:30 a.m., though I’ll still be doing that. It’s possible that next week, I may push the analysis to the afternoon after Final figures become available. I’m trying to get a hang of a routine. I’ll also be doing some Live+3 and Live+7 analysis this season as those numbers become available.]
Thursday is traditionally the most valuable night for advertisers and therefore for TV networks, making it a ratings battleground. Of course, thanks to “The Big Bang Theory,” the battle is a bit of a rout, especially when CBS can air two episodes of the Emmy-winning comedy.
“The Big Bang Theory” is Thursday, September 26’s obvious Fast Nationals ratings winner, but it also made “The Crazy Ones” into a clear winner, at least for one week. We know “The Michael J. Fox Show” isn’t a winner, but it’s too early to call it a loser. It’s not too early, though, to start worrying about “Parks and Recreation,” or at least its long-term future.
*** Well, that 8 p.m. hour is sure a laugher. “Big Bang Theory” draws 18.9 million. The other four networks combined draw 15.8 million (if you add in Univision, that five-network blob finally beats CBS). “Big Bang Theory” does a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49, while the other four networks combine for a 5.0 (again, Univision would put the non-CBSes on top). In its half-hour premiere last year, “Big Bang Theory” only did a 5 in the key demo (and that was with a bump for Fast Nationals). The only way to diminish the strength of those numbers is to point out that there were several weeks in January when “Big Bang Theory” did over a 6.0, peaking with a 6.3 on January 10. Those were against reduced competition and “Big Bang Theory” was under 15 million and under a 4.5 for its finale in May, against “American Idol” and also the “Office” pre-finale. The bottom line is that people like “Big Bang Theory” in general and the less there is to attract them elsewhere, the more likely they are to just go to CBS by default. “Once Upon a Time” and “Vampire Diaries” will probably siphon off some young female viewers, but among women 18-49, “Big Bang Theory” still did a 6.0 rating, with “The X Factor” a distant second with a 2.8 rating. There’s no demo in which the “Big Bang Theory” numbers aren’t insane.
[UPDATE: Adding to the insanity of the “Big Bang Theory” numbers: In Final figures, the show’s 8:30 episode ticked up to 20.44 million viewers, making it the show’s most watched episode to date. “Big Bang Theory” also went up to a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49, a jump of a whopping 0.3 for that one episode.]
*** We have a fresh Most Popular New Show of the Season with “The Crazy Ones” drawing 15.61 million viewers. “The Crazy Ones” is also the top new comedy of the season among adults 18-49, passing “The Goldbergs.” “The Crazy Ones” could not, however, top ABC’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” as the top new premiere among adults 18-49. You can easily point to the sizable drop from “Big Bang Theory,” but what would be the point? That’s a good premiere for “The Crazy Ones.” When people say that lead-ins are irrelevant, I laugh. They’re not as relevant as they once were, maybe, but… Case-in-point. “The Crazy Ones” got crushed in female demos by “Grey’s Anatomy,” but other than that, you can’t really say anything negative about these numbers. And these numbers won’t mean a thing next week, when “The Millers” gets the advantage of the “Big Bang Theory” lead-in and “The Crazy Ones” has to stand on its own. But for one week? CBS has no worries here!
*** CBS does have some minor worries in the second half of the night. Ashton Kutcher’s 2011 premiere on “Two and a Half Men” drew over 27.7 million viewers and did a 10.3 rating in the key demo. Amber Tamblyn’s 2013 premiere on “Two and a Half Men” drew 11.5 million and a 2.9 key demo. Now obviously I know these things aren’t comparable in any way — Different stature of actors, different scale of promotion, different nights of the week, etc. But I like mentioning the Kutcher/”Men” premiere because it’s one of the most shocking ratings performances since I started doing this. There’s nothing horrifying about the “Men” premiere. It was down from last year, sure, but it’s an old show and eventually it really will have to end. The concern isn’t this week, but next week, when it can’t count on having 15+ million viewers as its lead-in. Again, though, I don’t worry on behalf of “Men,” but rather for “Elementary.” But I don’t worry as much about “Elementary” as some people are. Yes, the 10.1 million viewers and 2.1 key demo was far below what “Elementary” premiered at last year, but it’s above what “Elementary” did in its finale in May, plus while “Scandal” is many things, it’s still generally lower rated than “Grey’s Anatomy.” “Elementary” just isn’t an especially big hit, which is too bad, because it’s a really sturdy show.
*** Speaking of “Grey’s Anatomy.” Every couple weeks, somebody on my Twitter feed will make a “Wait. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is still on?” joke. I don’t know what to say to those people. Not only is “Grey’s Anatomy” still on, but 9.3 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating in today’s TV? That’s still a hit. If you look at female demos, which are ABC’s sweet spot, “Grey’s Anatomy” pretty much dominates — a 4.8 rating among women 18-49, topping the 4.2 for “Crazy Ones” and a 4.5 among women 18-34, topping the 3.5 for “X Factor” (“Crazy Ones” did only a 2.6, if you want a sense of its age skew). And “Grey’s Anatomy” gets among the biggest Live+7 bumps of any drama on TV. So yes, “Grey’s Anatomy” is still on TV and in Season 10, it’s relatively huge.
*** First, the frank part: NBC did not give “The Michael J. Fox Show” a 22-episode order without seeing a pilot just to draw 7.3 million viewers and do a 2.1 rating in the key demo. Period. I dug around for a bit looking for demos that are more encouraging and it’s really a struggle. The most important thing for NBC, though, is improvement and, for the night, NBC was up over premiere week last year, though a lot of that has to do with comparing “Parenthood” to “Rock Center.” The best you can say about “The Michael J. Fox Show” is that it didn’t fall at the half-hour and that it did what it did without any lead-in, because the “Parks and Recreation” numbers stunk. That will be good preparation for next week, when the “Welcome to the Family” and “Sean Saves the World” numbers also stink. If “Michael J. Fox Show” stays in this general vicinity (and the other comedies tank like I assume they will), it’s not a hit, but it takes the mantle of “Comedy that’s doing better than other NBC comedies and therefore NBC won’t worry about it.”
*** That mantle used to be held by “Parks and Recreation.” Sadly, that’s not the case right now. Those “Parks and Recreation” numbers are literally unspinnable. Like all of the networks, NBC has a resident numbers genius whose job it is to give statistical perspective for each night’s performance, generally finding the nooks and crannies and demos in which the figures were up or won the hour or somesuch. With only 3.33 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, however, “Parks and Rec” came in low enough that NBC barely bothered to try spin. Well, there’s this: “Parks and Rec” was No.2 for the hour among men 18-34 and men 18-49. This is true. It’s not a particularly *close* second, but second is second!
*** Guess I’ll mention FOX. “The X Factor” continued its weirdly productive premiere week, rising a hair from last Thursday. I would not have predicted that and probably FOX wouldn’t have predicted it either. Again, the discrepancy between last year and this year’s “X Factor” numbers is big, but still. On the other hand, “Glee” was down from last year’s premiere, but flat with last year’s finale. I don’t know if it’s fair to have expected a Beatles theme to give “Glee” any boost at all, given its demos. The big test for “Glee” will come in two episodes with the Cory Monteith tribute.
So that’s Thursday!
It’s so sad that an awful show like “The Crazy One’s” does well, and “The Michael J Fox Show” a pretty ok show, with potential to be very good, does poorly. Learn to change the channel you lazy people! I know, it’s just my opinion, and it’s subjective, but come on!!! So frustrating!
How can you get angry at people for watching one pilot over another? And claiming they should already see one show is superior to another?
Maybe next week the viewers will even a little bit.
A pretty okay show? Damned faint praise
It’s time to make this the last season of Parks. The show peaked from a quality standpoint in seasons two and three and is just ambling along now. It’s not very funny anymore and they’ve gone way overboard on the sappy emotional stuff.
Velouria – Disagree, politely. But you may get your wish!
-Daniel
I disagree, too. I thought last night’s ep was hilarious :-)
I agree completely. The start of season 4 was weak but it rebounded in the second part. I was hoping the same happened in season 5 but no such luck…
It’s not very funny, the character arcs are getting worse (Tom and Ann, Ralphio’s sister), they don’t know what to do with some characters (Ann, Chris).
I haven’t seen yesterday’s episode but hope it’s as good as people have been saying.
Wow those Big Bang numbers are insane. I enjoy the show and I know it’s popular but in this day and age that’s super impressive. Wonder how long this show will go on, it’s even more impressive with it being a relatively old show.
I LOVE Parks (2nd favorite show) but yeah, that’s super disappointing. At this point I’d say the best option would be to move the show to Friday although I’m not sure how possible that is with Friday’s schedule. But hopefully not til next year if it gets one :/
i see it going about as long as Friends did which would take it thru season 10 but who the heck knows–i’m sure cbs and warner bros will prob want to keep the money train rolling much they way they have been with two and half men which is now on season eleven?
I don’t think Parks and Rec quality is that much different but I did think to myself when I was watching that it’s time for them to wrap things up. 6 seasons is a very decent run and it’ll be good to quit while on top.
I think Glee will get a significant boost on the Corey Monteith episode, I’ve quit on the show two seasons ago but I still want to see what they will do.
It’s a sad state of TV viewing when such a terribly unfunny show is the most watched comedy on TV.
As much as I’d like to continue watching more seasons of Parks and Rec, I feel the same way about this as I do about getting 5 seasons of Chuck or other struggling NBC shows that got longer leases on life than their ratings deserved, and feel like getting any seasons beyond 2-3 of Parks and Rec is just playing with house money.
I’ll never understand WHY it wasn’t a hit (whereas I absolutely get why Community never was), but it just wasn’t, so NBC keeping it as long as it has is purely a nod to its quality.
i honestly thought the episode(s) had the feeling of a “this might very well be our last season” feel to them…babies and whatnot…I love the show and I very much love the individual characters but so much about its coming back for another year depends on how the other shows do—or on how much they can make do with only the michael j fox show as maybe the 8 o clock anchor show. (If in fact even that comes back–i realize how incredibly early it is to even speculate about such a thing)
lets not forget that comminity got a 13 ep pickup on ratings that were the equivalent if not worse than this.
Continuing on from the other thread’s discussion, it’s worth pointing out that, while NBC may be up 28% over last year right now, it was up 25% year-to-year in January when Robert Greenblatt gave his mic-dropping speech at Press Tour. The network finished even on the year. So, yeah, good start but still a long way to go.
Rugman11 – NBC won’t be as stupid with “The Voice” next year. Last season they got cocky and thought they could hold it off until late-March and survive and they crashed without it *and* wasted three weeks with episodes in the summer. I’d be astounded if “The Voice” comes back any later than mid-February this year.
-Daniel
While “Scandal” is many things, it’s still generally lower rated than “Grey’s Anatomy.”
If my memory serves me right, didn’t that start changing last spring, when Scandal consistently started to beat Grey’s ratings?
Balaji – Consistently? No. Definitely not. There were a couple weeks when “Scandal” topped “Grey’s” (and at least one of those weeks, “Grey’s” moved ahead after Finals). And “Grey’s” reliably had a wide advantage in Live+7.
-Daniel