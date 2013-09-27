TV Ratings: ‘Big Bang Theory’ premiere leads Thursday, while ‘Crazy Ones’ dominates ‘Michael J. Fox’

Fast National ratings for Thursday, September 26, 2013.
NBC’s big swing with “The Michael J. Fox Show” failed to change the Thursday pecking order as “The Big Bang Theory” remained dominant and helped lift “The Crazy Ones” to a big debut and CBS to easy Thursday wins.
In a TV landscape in which most shows are returning below previous premiere levels, “Big Bang Theory” was up in most measures from last fall, albeit below several winter episodes from last season.
That doesn’t mean that “The Michael J. Fox Show” was a disaster for NBC, since it improved on a weak premiere for “Parks and Recreation” and showed no half-hour drop for the two-hour launch. And “Parenthood” came in above the numbers for most of what NBC aired its 10 p.m. Thursday death slot last year.
Meanwhile, ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” premiere was down from last year but sturdy, and FOX’s “The X Factor” continued its slightly unexpected trending of week-to-week growth despite stiffer competition.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.7 rating for Thursday, easily winning the valuable night in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 2.7 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 2.0 rating and the 1.7 key demo rating for NBC. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, CBS had an even larger margin-of-victory, averaging 14.21 million viewers and an 8.6 rating/14 share for Thursday primetime, topping ABC’s 7.89 million viewers and 5.3/9. FOX was third for the night with 5.77 million viewers and a 3.6/6, just ahead of the 3.4/6 and 5.26 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 856,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.
8 p.m. – “The Big Bang Theory” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with 18.91 million viewers and a 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 for two episodes, drawing over 19.5 million and a 5.8 key demo rating for the second half-hour. FOX’s “The X Factor” was a distant second with 6.38 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, followed by the 5.17 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC’s repeat of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” NBC’s hour-long “Parks and Recreation” premiere averaged only 3.33 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, which at least still trounced the 924,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for a “Vampire Diaries” repeat on The CW.
9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with the premiere of “The Crazy Ones” (15.61 million and a 4.0 key demo rating) and the return of “Two and a Half Men” (11.54 million and a 2.9 key demo rating). ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” returned with 9.18 million viewers and a 3.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Michael J. Fox Show” rose from its lead-in to 7.28 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, staying stable from episode-to-episode in the key demo and rising an insignificant amount in total viewers. FOX’s “Glee” averaged 5.17 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in its premiere. The CW’s encore of “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 789,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Elementary” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.14 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and dropped at the half-hour. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” averaged 9.33 million viewers and an hour-winning 3.4 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was third with 5.17 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in its first airing in this time period.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
I had to run the numbers because there’s been a lot of talk on Twitter about this being a good week for the networks. M/T/W numbers are final, today’s are preliminary –
Fox: Down 17%
ABC: Up 6% (all attributed to SHIELD, down 2% otherwise)
CBS: Down 5%
NBC: Up 26% (though last year The Voice and Revolution were in their second weeks. If you compare to their premieres, NBC is up 22%
Overall: Up 4%
So, it’s been a really good week for NBC and SHIELD, not so much for everybody else.
Rugman11 – Your math is VERY close to what NBC just sent out, which has NBC up 28 percent, ABC up 4 percent, FOX down 15 percent and CBS down 6.
-Daniel
Huh, I wonder what the difference is. I guess it could just be rounding errors.
Rugman11 – Numbers are weird. I give you ample credit for your proximity! And your numbers could be the right numbers. I know not. I’m good at analyzing the numbers, but I suck at making them.
-Daniel
I cannot believe that almost twelve million people still watch 2.5 Men. Idiocracy effect, I guess
I figured Parks would get trounced, but that 1.3 is pretty sad. And I thought the Michael J. Fox show would do much better than that. Looks like NBC Thursday is still dead.
I’ll be honest, I’m absolutely STUNNED by the Michael J. Fox ratings, especially considering NBC’s start to the week. It may officially be time for them to scrap the Thursday comedy block.
And that premiere for Parks pretty much clinches this is its last season, at least on NBC.
I’m thinking that since they are up 26% in the ratings (See Dan and Rugman’s comments above), NBC is still going to consider this a moderate win.
Is that good for Elementary? I can’t remember if those numbers are down.
Numbers like these make me hate the world. Parks and Rec is absolutely brilliant but 20 million people would rather be watching some fake nerd show. I would like to think that it’s not even nerds who watch Big Bang but people who are on the nerd band wagon ever since the culture became so popular.
Ben Wyatt is a better written, better acted “nerd” than anyone on BBT but oh well.
In conclusion, I hate CBS. Hate it.
The BBT appears to be more popular with old women than “nerds”. The people lampooned on that show would be too smart to watch it.
Jizzmo, the 5.6 rating for BBT is huge, and that’s people 18-49 and doesn’t include 50-up. And I work with people lampooned on the show, it’s hugely popular at NASA in Houston where we’re all rocket scientists.