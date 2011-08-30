Tom Berenger, Powers Boothe, Mare Winningham added to History’s ‘Hatfields and McCoys’

History’s “The Hatfields and McCoys” is adding some familiar family members to its two rival houses.

Tom Berenger (“Inception”), Powers Boothe (“Deadwood’), and Mare Winningham (“Mildred Pierce”) have all signed on to join the epic, fact-based miniseries.
 
They join previously announced cast members Bill Paxton (“Big Love”) and Kevin Costner (“Dances with Wolves”).
 
Berenger will play Jim Vance, who acted as warlord of the Hatfield family, while Boothe will take on the role of Wall Hatfield, who was the local justice of the peace in West Virginia. Winningham is joining the McCoy clan as Sally McCoy, wife of Randall McCoy and main matriarch of the Kentucky brood.

The miniseries recounts the infamous, deadly feud between two Southern clans that nearly triggered a war between Kentucky and West Virginia in the years following the Civil War. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately intervened.

Kevin Reynolds (who co-wrote the original “Red Dawn” with director John Milius) is directing. He and Costner have previously collaborated on “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,” “Fandango” and “Waterworld.”
 
“McCoys” is being produced for by Thinkfactory Media, with Leslie Greif acting as executive producer, with Herb Nanas and Darrell Fetty producing.

