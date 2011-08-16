Bill Paxton joins Kevin Costner in History’s ‘The Hatfields and McCoys’

In his first TV gig since the conclusion of HBO’s “Big Love,” Bill Paxton has signed on to join Kevin Costner in History’s new miniseries “The Hatfields and McCoys.”

History announced on Tuesday (Aug. 16) that Paxton will play Randall McCoy in the project, which is being produced by Leslie Greif’s Thinkfactory Media and by Costner. This would seem to put Paxton on the opposite side of the feud from Costner, who will be playing “Devil” Anse Hatfield.

The tensions will recall the time Paxton was one of the stars of “Tombstone,” but Costner was starring in the competing “Wyatt Earp.”

“The Hatfields and McCoys” was written by “Deadwood” veteran Ted Mann, with revisions by “Broken Trail” veteran Ron Parker. As you might assume, the miniseries tells the generation-spanning story of the rivalry between the two families, starting with the hostilities between the former comrades played by Costner and Paxton. The History description includes clandestine affairs, murders, executions, massacres and Supreme Court intervention.

Kevin Reynolds, whose collaborations with Costner include “Fandango,” “Robin Hood” and “Waterworld,” will direct.

Paxton earned three Golden Globe nominations for his work on HBO’s “Big Love.” Other credits for Paxton include “Apollo 13,” “Titanic” and “Near Dark.”