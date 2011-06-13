Tom Cruise in talks to star in a wildly-miscast Jack Reacher movie

What, are you people trying to kill me?
Look, I’m dealing with the third case of mono I’ve had in my lifetime, and my entire central nervous system is a little shaky to start with, so when I see the headline “Tom Cruise In Talks To Play Reacher,” my first reaction is to kick my computer into little pieces then run outside and bellow impotently at the sky in rage.
That’s normal, right?
I wrote an article last year where I brought up a candidate for the job, Dwayne Johnson, and I admitted that I’m still fairly new to the world of Jack Reacher. Love the character. I think Lee Child writes awesome, compulsively readable pulp. And one of the things that I love about his character is the image I get as I read each of the books. Like John D. McDonald’s Travis McGee, Reacher is a very specific type of man, a huge slab of beef who can fall on a bad guy like a goddamn house. When you cast these roles, you need burly, outsized macho men. You need physical specimens that will make the rest of us feel painfully inadequate.
So you hire Tom Cruise and Leonardo Di Caprio?
See, this is why the movie star system of financing sucks. And it does. There’s no defending it. It sucks because it means they will bend (or break) the character to fit the movie star instead of going out and finding the exact right person for the job. I would rather see no Reacher film at all than see Tom Cruise, who I think is a perfectly fine actor who has made many movies that I enjoy, come in and basically turn Reacher into Tom Cruise. I can already predict every note of how he’s going to play the part because I am a sentient being who has seen other Tom Cruise movies. He is a beloved movie star not because he has range, but precisely because he does not. When people walk up to the ticket window on opening night for his films, I can tell you from personal experience that most of those people will ask for a ticket to “Tom Cruise,” not whatever the film is actually called. That is superstardom. It is also not appropriate when you are trying to accurately bring a character that is so carefully defined on the page to life.
And I’m sure when Lee Child got that call, his first reaction was, “Well, sounds good to me.” And I don’t blame him. You get Tom Cruise attached, you get a fairly good shot at actually making the film. It won’t be his next movie unless the deal comes together crazy fast, and waiting for Cruise has killed more than one film in the past, but this package is starting to look like it’s going to happen. You’ve got Skydance, the financing company run by billionaire David Ellison, you’ve got Christopher McQuarrie directing from his own script (which I would LOOOOOOOOOVE to read, hint hint), and you’ve got Cruise now, in negotiations according to Mike Fleming.
Reacher is six-foot-five in the books. Cruise is three-foot-four. In lifts. As Dan Fienberg just said to me, Peter Dinklage is more appropriate, both height-wise and in terms of being a no-flinching badass. When Cruise plays an action hero in something like the “Mission: Impossible” series, I’m fine with that, because Ethan Hunt is whatever the filmmakers tell us he is. He can be a sort of short wiry guy and I’ll buy it. But Jack Reacher is damn close to being a giant, and unless they’re going to shoot the entire film a la “Lord Of The Rings” to use forced perspective and make Cruise tower over everyone, it’s starting from a compromise that I, as a fan, don’t really want to make.
This speaks to a larger issue in Hollywood, and it’s one that I don’t see any way to fix any time soon. We have, as a culture, eliminated the genuinely gigantic macho man from the menu. We don’t really produce “MEN” for film anymore. We’ve got a lot of boys who are in their 40s and even 50s now, but they are still essentially boyish. We’ve moved away from the Superman ideal and embraced the Bruce Lee. No, not even that. It’s the Matt Damon that is the action hero ideal now. Small and ripped is fine these days, and it seems like there are very few action stars that break that mold. If they do, they never really seem to break through to mainstream success. Even Vin Diesel, who looks like muscle stacked on muscle when you see him on film, is in reality only four and a half feet tall. True fact.
That’s one of the reasons I advocated so strongly for Dwayne Johnson to get a shot at the role. He can act. He’s got charisma to burn. And he’s H U G E. I have been on several sets with him, and seeing him on the set of “Fast Five” was one of the few times I’ve ever felt like I was looking at a different species standing next to someone. He was just exaggeratedly large. One of his fists looked like it was the size of Patton Oswalt. He looked like he could punch a cruise ship to death.
And, hey, the books have only sold 40 million copies or so. No pressure. Look, I know Cruise is one of the producers on the series, the same way Di Caprio is a producer on the McGee series. So if they want to play the parts, they will, and there’s nothing I can say that would change their minds. Lee Child himself had this to say about Cruise, seemingly negating my complaints: “Reacher’s size in the books is a metaphor for an unstoppable force, which Cruise portrays in his own way.” Sigh. Yes, I’ve seen the “unstoppable force” of Tom Cruise, and while I know many people who love “A Few Good Men,” when I hear that, all I can picture is this little yappy chihuahua in Navy dress blues barking at Jack Nicholson in court until this battle-hardened general suddenly decides to implicate himself in a crime and spill the beans just to shut the little doggie up. I don’t buy “unstoppable force” Tom Cruise. And it kills me to disagree with Child on this.
“One Shot” happened to be the first book in the series I read, and by the time I was finished, I was hooked. I’m sure McQuarrie, who rewrote an earlier draft by Josh Olson, did a fine job adapting it, and I like him as a director, too. I want to be excited by this news. I want to anticipate this movie.
But with Tom Cruise? I can’t. I just freakin’ can’t.
Hi Drew – sorry, but what’s ‘mono’? Hope it’s not serious… otherwise, good call on the new Hollywood leading man syndrome.
I’m reading Lord of the Rings at the moment and the thing I love about it is that the movies didn’t ruin the book and vice versa… appreciate film makers with integrity and confidence in source material.
Same can be said for comic book franchises… but that’s a different rant!
“Once the acute symptoms of an initial infection disappear, they often do not return. But once infected, the patient carries the virus for the rest of his or her life. The virus typically lives dormantly in B lymphocytes. Independent infections of mononucleosis may be contracted multiple times, regardless of whether the patient is already carrying the virus dormantly. Periodically, the virus can reactivate, during which time the patient is again infectious, but usually without any symptoms of illness.[3] Usually, a patient has few if any further symptoms or problems from the latent B lymphocyte infection. However, in susceptible hosts under the appropriate environmental stressors the virus can reactivate and cause vague physical complaints (or may be subclinical), and during this phase the virus can spread to others. Similar reactivation or chronic subclinical viral activity in susceptible hosts may trigger multiple host autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren’s syndrome, antiphospholipid antibody syndrome, and multiple sclerosis. Such chronic immunologic stimulation may also trigger multiple type of cancers, particularly lymphomaâ€”strongest cancer associations with EBV are nasopharyngeal carcinomas, Burkitt’s lymphoma, and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. EBV’s potential to trigger such a wide range of autoimmune diseases and cancers probably relates to its primary infection of B lymphocytes (the primary antibody-producing cell of the immune system) and ability to alter both lymphocyte proliferation and lymphocyte antibody production.”
Body Horror.
“One of his fists looked like it was the size of Patton Oswalt. He looked like he could punch a cruise ship to death.”
Best chuckle of the day.
And it kills me that films still get made more on the star system than on talent. If only more studios were willing to slash budgets and take more risks on smaller stuff, which would be less substantive risks, given the cuts.
But the reliance of bankability over talent – not that they are mutually exclusive, but still – will be debated forever when it comes to the studios.
I agree totally, Tom is the wrong choice. I’m thinking Daniel Craig with an extra 15 lbs of muscle, but the The Rock is definitely the best choice. I have read the books and could picture this.
Good call. Not only is Cruise wrong for the role, but I’m tired of him doing action movies. He used to mix it up, do a “Rain Man” or “Born on the 4rth of July” in between the bread and butter. Use his star power to get some iffy movies made. Now it seems he’s scrambling to get his #1 status back.
Sorry about the mono. Hope you’re back to stereo soon.
This reminds me of Ryan Reynolds stating in Green Lantern and him saying that Bradley Cooper would be a perfect Flash when the roles are so obviously reversed to anyone that reads comics that it makes me feel that he has to have been making an ironic joke. Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher is awful. Just plain awful. Before I read this article, I made a joke in my Twitter about it being like casting Dinklage in an Andre the Giant biopic. You wouldn’t cast Dwayne Johnson as Harry Potter. Why would you cast Cruise as a giant dude?
I think I’d rather eat a toasted dog turd on a stick before seeing Tom Cruise playing Reacher.
I’ve read all the books, and always thought The Rock would be absolutely perfect for the part.
Well said!
Liam Neeson!
If Cruise really is in this, I guarantee there’s scene with him sprinting. He has one in every movie, and it drives me nuts.
No no no no no …
Nunca! The Pee-Wee Herman of action movies!
Gimme The Rock
Granted, I’ve not heard of these books or these characters, but I’ll take your word on their description and thereby understand your plight. It seems a good and reasonable outcry.
I’m curious, after reading this, what your take is on so much of the Harry Potter casting choices. I’ve long felt cheated by the way they’ve chosen to insert simply a ton of tried and true British actors and shoehorning them into the roles. Some of them work, like Maggie Smith, and they’re spot on. Others, they didn’t even try to resemble the books’ descriptions. (Slughorn and Rita Skeeter come to mind.) Now maybe you don’t care when it’s the more supporting cast, but a lot of those characters had very key roles. I just always felt that it was like trying to force a silver dollar into a quarter slot. Shinier and it’s worth more, so obviously better, right? Never mind that a quarter would have been a better fit. I’d really like to know your opinion on these. (Though I’m not really expecting to get it.)
Read one Jack Reacher story and you are hooked. Maybe these movie moguls don’t understand the idea of fan base…. You tell us through 17 books the man is 6 ft 5 and built like a mountain we believe you. This is crap.
Cruise is definitely a strange choice.
If Fassbender isn’t the new Bond, he should surely be up for this.
Or Chris Hemsworth, Gerard Butler, Jefferey Dean Morgan, Patrick Wilson, Mickey Rourke, Hugh Jackman I think would all be better options than Cruise.
I’m not really convinced by Johnson either, but I haven’t seen Faster or Fast Five…
patrick wilson? mickey rourke? ugh. Have yo read the books?
Mickey Rourke would be the only choice worse than Cruise
I haven’t read these book so I can’t speak to that portion of your article, but I think you are overvaluing Tom Cruise’s star power these days.
It’s been five years since Cruise has had a $100+ Million flick, and seven if you don’t include his franchises [MI3 in ’06 and this year with the next part of that sequel].
Like I said, I haven’t read these novels, but if the adaptation is so flimsy that the story would suffer if the lead character isn’t a similar height and build, I would rather Cruise not waste his talents on a project that calls for so little.
I get what you’re saying about Cruise (even if your math is a little off, War of the Worlds was released in 2005). Sure, he doesn’t have the unbelievable draw he used to, but he is by no means box-office poison. Both Valkyrie and Knight and Day made over $75 million domestic. As for your other comment, sometimes a characters height and build add quite a bit. Imagine Conan the Barbarian played by Rick Moranis, or Indiana Jones being played by Arnold Shwarzenegger. If being large and imposing is an important part of how the author characterized this particular character then it should be included in the adaptation. Otherwise, just make a different movie.
Way to go MMCB105, and Josh…like you said you haven’t read the book(s)………….
How about Josh Holloway, AKA Sawyer from “Lost”? He would have to bulk up a bit, but I think he’d be perfect…
Like that suggestion! Would Viggo Mortensen work?
cush
Awful miscast, and I kind of like Cruise in most stuff. This should be Tom Hardy’s next role after he jacked up to be Bane in Batman, or someone like Ray Steveson (HBO’s Rome, Punisher :War Zone. They don’t evn have to be completely rippe, just a huge dangerous looking, hulking presence. Not a dwarf, even if he can act his ass off
Couldn’t agree more with the idea of Ray Stevenson as Jack Reacher. Tall, solid-with plenty of charisma and charm. Plus, he can actually act!
First of all, I do think Leo has some effective badass roles in him. He was surprisingly good in Blood Diamond and that’s a role Bogart would have gotten 50 or 60 years ago.
I don’t see why a big star needs to be attached to the Reacher franchise. It’s not unlike casting a comic book movie in that the character is well known and will sell tickets based on name recognition. Based on stature and charisma, I think Chris Hemsworth would be a good Reahcer.
I think he needs to be a bit older, but otherwise is an interesting choice
don’t need a big star need a BIG MAN !
Anybody remember Frank TJ Mackey? Cruise was fantastic in Magnolia and as he approaches 50 I think he would be wise to reinvent himself as a character actor.
Well put, Rev. Slappy. That was Cruise’s finest role… probably because it came so naturally.
I adore the Reacher books and will NOT be seeing a film with Cruise in the role.
Agreed. Cruise feels totally wrong for the role, and I even like the guy. Someone mentioned Eric Bana on Twitter. Look at the subway station fight in Hanna to know he’d be a great, non-flashy Reacher.
I still think the books would work great as a cable show. Cast Holt McCallany, put it on FX and you could have a Reacher/Justified crossover.
I absolutely love this idea! And the first person I thought of for the role of Reacher was McCallany- big or small screen.
So people think they can fill theaters with Cruise as the lead, and we understand that, but it’s very short-term thinking. Cruise doesn’t do sequels, except when he feels like it, but if the producers want the real money they have to see it from the start as a franchise and cast accordingly. Did anyone know (or care) who R-Pat was before Twilight?
Actually people cared about R Patt in harry potter 4 but yeah they someone else ur right they need… thor(chris hemsworth!!!)
no no no no and no. I, devoted to Jack Reacher as I am, will see NO FILM with a miscast Cruise–yuck.
AMEN! Would ruin the books completely.
In Lees book (Tripwire) Reacher was shot in the chest but being so big muscle and so tuff the bullet stopp3ed in the muscle and would not go through. There are alot of good actors who could play the part. A very good way to start the Reacher series out. Stated always as a big man which Cruise is NOT. plus Cruise is too old to play the part. He wants the part because the series is GREAT. But he will only make it a Tom Cruise part not a REACHER part. But a agree, i love Reacher but will NOT go see the movie if Tom Cruise is in it. NO WAY. Sorry Reacher
Lets all close our eye and imagine Tommy digging a swimming pool by hand. BAHAHAHAHAHA!
This would be the worst casting I’ve ever seen. Tom Cruise would be an awful Reacher. Love the character, hate the news.
Look, not to play devil’s advocate here, but…OK, I will.
First, Drew…I love your writing, and I almost always agree with your opinions. That said…don’t write when you’re sick. This sounded like an exceptionally intelligent AICN Talkback rant. A story more about “why doesn’t Hollywood do what _I_ think they should do, why don’t they make pleasing me the #1 priority, why aren’t they as smart as _I_ am?” more than anything else.
I get that you think Cruise is wrong, and that the days of the huge, macho leading men are over. I can’t disagree, especially being a 6’3″ actor, myself, but you seem to be taking it so damn personally.
And…Take a look at COLLATERAL. I’m just saying.
Haven’t read the books have you Mark. Read them and you will understand.
I could care less if this ever gets made, given the subject matter. The first few Reacher novels were pretty good knockoffs of McGee, as noted. But then Child decided to send the character off into left-wing fantasy land with stories about “heroic” American military deserters and crazy Christian cults. I don’t go to the movies to watch hose-jobs on my country or religion…….
what? You must have gotten hold of secrect Reacher books that they never made public. Reacher Rocks!
I just read the latest Jack Reacher book. Lee Child has been saying in the fly leafs for years that the books have been optioned for movies. Certainly he can’t agree with this casting move,unless it’s just about the money (hope not). Casting Cruise in Interview With The Vampire made that movie rediculous,same thing here.
It was just about the money. What a fool.
I definitely agree with you on the leading men in Hollywood. I like my men manly, and while most of the leading men now are pretty, they aren’t manly. I like my leading men to have Brawn and Brains. Where did that go?
Be sure they check you for EBV(after the first mono–often Epstein Barr virus). Paramount wants to kill the Reacher franchise before it starts! Besides Ben Browder would be a great Reacher :)
Ben Browder!!!!
I have this news on several sites and no one has said the obvious….why is Chris Hemsworth not being considered!??! He is hands down perfect for Reacher!!
I have to say i agree with you! He would be a perfect fit for the role and inspired casting. He’s not a huge star but he’s about to be especially with The Avengers around the corner.
Someone start a petition to get him for the role! :D
Say NO to Cruise and Dicaprio!
Physically and age wise why is no one talking about Dolph Lundgren as Jack Reacher?? He is perfect and for darn certain available.
Hemsworth in Perfect!! Dolph is to old.
Dolpf is to old.
Re: Reacher. u think ur upset, as a women, how do u think i feel when males go around saying things such as “we’re pregnant”. Can u imagine Sean Connery as Bond utter such a thing. But, have u noticed the trend to find REAL MEN, in Australia these days? & not saddled with PC feminist shackles, & women luv it.
Ralf MÃ¶ller for Reacher!
I couldn’t care less about this fictional character, or who portrays him on film; they could cast Betty White as far as I am concerned. But the author should be very careful about taking Bruce Lee’s name in vain. He was the real deal – a man who lived to perfect his skills in the martial arts. In a real fight, he would have absolutely destroyed any of the action stars of today (The Rock included).
but he died. So we will never know.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! Cruise-as-Reacher will be a mistake of epic proportions (heh)!!! I’m not even exaggerating in the slightest. I do, however, love the idea of Dwayne Johnson playing Reacher.
Bad enough that Katherine Heigl is going to be Stephanie Plum (One For The Money), but if Cruise gets cast as Reacher, that will be 2 book series whose movies I won’t enjoy. *pouts*
Yeah, this is a terrible call. Good call though on Dwayne Johnson. I’ve read all the Reacher books and “The Rock” is always what I imagined Reacher to look like.
There are very few American actors I can think of right now that can compare to the actors coming out of the UK and Australia. Not just in terms of physical stature, but the fact these guys can really act. They don’t play the same persona over and over again. Even though Tom Cruise is not young, he certainly is boyish, and would be woefully miscast as this character.
I think Tom Cruise is a good actor. He was good in The Firm, A Few Good Men, I even liked MI: 3. People pile on him but the guy has been making pretty good entertainment for 25 years now. I give him the benefit of the doubt that he can make a good movie out of this series, even though I haven’t read the books. Adaptations don’t have to be super faithful to the source material.
do you not get the character description and the point? How can Cruise play huge and physically imposing?
Nerds flipping out because an actor doesn’t look exactly like the character from the book/comic is the weirdest thing.
Eh, Cruise was miscast in “A Few Good Men,” too — it was based on a real case, and the real prosecutor, David Iglesias, looks a lot more like Edward James Olmos than Tom Cruise. (He was later the U.S. Attorney for New Mexico, until Karl Rove had him fired for refusing to aggressively pursue imaginary cases of voter fraud to help Republican candidates.)
Olmos would have been fantastic, too, except for one problem: no matter how hard I try, I just can’t visualize Nicholson getting all the way through his “YOU CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH!!!” rant. He’d get about five words into it, and Olmos would snarl, “Sit down and shut up!” — and Nicholson would be so shocked at encountering someone who can out-snarl him that he’d do just that. :-)
Drew, excellent post and you have my full agreement! One Shot was also the first Reacher book I read and I immediately fell in love with this larger-than-life character. There is a Facebook discussion where people have been discussing the best candidates for the role and most of the discussion has centered around small, wiry badasses who do everything BUT embody the image of Reacher most of us fans carry with us. I have a hard time believing Tom Cruise can be believable as Reacher but, hey, what do I know.
this casting completely defeats the purpose of the character. better off changing his name to Jack Righter and saving the Reacher series for someone else. Someone who actually is tall and huge and big and tough.
Fuck Reacher. Do the “Prey” books. Way better material.
I’m a Tom Cruise fan, but he is just not physically built to play this role. Call me crazy, but I can picture a bulked-up Ben Affleck. He has the height, the intelligence, and I think he’s at a place in his career where he can pull it off with total credibility.
“When people walk up to the ticket window on opening night for his films, I can tell you from personal experience that most of those people will ask for a ticket to “Tom Cruise,” not whatever the film is actually called. That is superstardom.”…or is that FLORIDA?
I’ve read the whole Reacher series, and if Tom Cruise is cast it had better be as Jack Reacher’s brother, cause no way can he portray Jack. It will be one movie I will not be seeing.
ditto! i totally agree! love the reacher series… don’t love the idea of cruise in that role! he doesn’t “fit”!
NNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! I like Mr. Cruise, a lot, but Reacher is indeed a specific type of person- his size defines his whole attitude (no one beats the big man in the room), what people think of him, what he is able to do, etc., etc. This is just wrong (The Rock size wise is good, but I think Daniel Craig from the persona is better)…. At least they are finally making a movie. Frick.
I love the Reacher series. It’s the only thing I enjoy reading as of late. I always thought that they would make a good movie. But Cruise, come on. If this get made, let’s hope it’s like Mcconaghey as Cussler’s Dirk Pitt in Sahara, another total Hollywood miscast. Yuck.
I have purchased all of Child’s Jack Reacher series. If Cruise plays the part, I’ve purchased my last. I don’t agree on Dwayne Johnson; he has the size, but he’s too good looking to play the role and in all honesty, he’s not that great of an actor. Any fan of the series can tell you that Reacher isn’t really handsome/goodlooking in the traditional sense; but there is something about him that makes the whole package very sexy.
I vote for Liam Neeson!
You must sign this. Like Drew said, What Tom wants Tom gets, But at least you can say with with your hand on your heart “I f**king told them!” I think Tom Jane would be a great Reacher. He was great in The Punisher, in fact both the guys who played the punisher would rule as Reacher, but Jane pips it for me.
You guys have to sign this. Like Drew said, what Tom wants Tom gets but there’s a (slim – no, microscopic – no, Tom Cruise sized) chance a few thousand people telling him to leave this one well alone would leave it open to better suited actors. And even if Cruise does it at least you can hold your head high and say “I F**KING TOLD YOU! WHAT DID I SAY?!?” I think Tom Jane ould be perfect for it. Punisher wasn’t amazing but Jane was good in it. Can’t hold him responsible for the writers not letting Punisher punish people more. Please sign the petition though, it takes like 10 seconds.
whoops, sorry for the double post. Cruise rage has left me post blind.
I so agree. Tom Cruise is charming, funny, attractive, but not REACHER. REACHER is physically imposing, intimidating. He leaves no room for doubt that he is capable of kicking ass at any moment. Is Tom Cruise a better actor than Dwayne Johnson? Yes, but Reacher fans are action fans. The story deserves no less than superior action stars. Next Shakespeare action flick written can go to Tom Cruise; leave Jack Reacher for someone who can physically stand up to the role.
I’ve read ALL Lee Child’s Reacher novels multiple times. I’ve given the complete set to friends and family to read. We’ve had long debates about who could play REACHER effectively? And although we can’t come up with a definitive ideal actor… Tom Cruise isn’t REACHER? BLEACHER… mayhaps. Iâ€™d take Sean Connery at 81 over Tom Cruise. (At least Connery took a guy out with his â€œright thumb. Left one’s much too powerful for youâ€¦â€ in Presidioâ€¦) Iâ€™d even take Wesley Snipes: even though heâ€™s black and Reacher’s white, Wesley’s bad enoughâ€¦ but sadly heâ€™s in jail on tax evasion charges. Might as well cast GOOFY— heâ€™d be about as believable in the Reacher role as Tom Cruise. Best option: get some wrestler who looks the part and do a voice-overâ€¦ maybe Sam Elliotâ€¦ but leave Tom Cruise out of it. My daughter’s fiance says: “Liam Neeson with six months of protein shakes and a trainer. He’s 6’4″ in real life and he has a Reacher-like voice… but never Tom Cruise…” RDH/Freeport, ME