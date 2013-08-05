Tom Cruise reuniting with ‘Jack Reacher’ director for ‘Mission: Impossible 5’

Tom Cruise is bringing a little “Jack Reacher” into the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Paramount has announced that Christopher McQuarrie – who directed Cruise in “Reacher” and also wrote the script for his 2009 WWII film “Valkyrie” – has signed on to direct the actor in “Mission: Impossible 5” from a script by Drew Pearce (“Iron Man 3”). Though the helmer’s attachment had been rumored for some time, this is the first official word of an actual deal.

“I am thrilled to reunite with Chris for the latest installment in the ‘Mission’ series,” said Cruise in a statement. “I began producing the films with the goal that a different director with his own vision would make each one. Chris is an extraordinary filmmaker who will deliver the heart-pounding action and thrills that audiences around the world have come to expect from the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise.”

McQuarrie won an Oscar in 1996 for writing “The Usual Suspects.” His other screenwriting credits include “Jack the Giant Slayer,” “The Tourist” and “The Way of the Gun,” the latter of which he also directed.

Directed by Brad Bird, 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” – the most recent entry in the long-running action franchise – grossed nearly $700 million worldwide. Other directors who have taken on films in the series include J.J. Abrams (“Mission: Impossible 3”), John Woo (“Mission: Impossible 2”) and Brian De Palma (“Mission: Impossible”).



Do you think Christopher McQuarrie is the right choice to direct “Mission: Impossible 5”? Vote in the below poll to let us know what you think.