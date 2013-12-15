Tom Hiddleston, Neil Patrick Harris and more pay tribute to Peter O’Toole on Twitter

From Neil Patrick Harris to Tom Hiddleston to William Shatner to Whoopi Goldberg, Hollywood came out in force on Twitter Sunday to mourn the loss of legendary actor Peter O’Toole over the weekend. You can find a sampling of the tributes below.

So sad to hear about Peter O”Toole passing away. Lucky to have worked with him for a month in Prague. Wonderful man, remarkable talent. – Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) December 15, 2013

“I’m not an actor, I’m a movie star!” the great Peter O’Toole said in MY FAVORITE YEAR. He was both. http://t.co/Je4oEw9jpM #RIPPeterOToole – KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 15, 2013

Goodbye, Peter O’Toole. You were great. http://t.co/65Mk2SJz3j – Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) December 15, 2013

Hollywood lost an icon yesterday. Peter O’Toole was one of the best. I’m so glad I got to meet him. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 15, 2013

From Lawrence of Arabia to My Favorite Year… and so many others. One of the movie greats is gone. Respect to Peter O’Toole. – Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) December 15, 2013

RIP Peter O’Toole: Steely, genius, madman. (Somewhere there’s a pic of him & my son as a toddler at a Super Bowl party. #NotKidding) – RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) December 15, 2013

Here’s to Peter O’Toole, a true great. – Simon Pegg (@simonpegg) December 15, 2013

RIP Alan Swann! I know Peter O”Toole was known for so much more, but that was my introduction to him as a kid and I loved him for it. – Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) December 15, 2013

“Waiting for the right part – you could wait forever. So I turn up and do the best I can.” That’s an actor for you. R.I.P. Peter O Toole. – Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) December 15, 2013

1of the Actors I have admired & never got 2meet Peter O’ Toole has passed away & got 2 say R.I.P. You were a hell of an actor????. – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 15, 2013

This is great. RT @SimonNRicketts: Peter O”Toole has died. Worth watching his entrance to Letterman”s show again. http://t.co/TZkBahBIdo – Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) December 15, 2013

When I did RATATOUILLE, the animators were SALIVATING at the prospect of rendering Peter O’Toole’s read of “POP-u-lar.” #RIPPeterOToole – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 15, 2013

Thoughts and prayers going out to the family of Peter O’Toole – William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 15, 2013

Farewell Peter O’Toole. Your work will be remembered – BBC News: Peter O’Toole, Lawrence of Arabia star dies aged 81 http://t.co/b9Rnh08u1Q – Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) December 15, 2013

Raise a glass for the legendary Peter O’Toole. What a star. – edgarwright (@edgarwright) December 15, 2013

“To England and to other things.” RIP Peter O’Toole pic.twitter.com/cwl7MwsxjT – Jay Baruchel (@BaruchelNDG) December 15, 2013

RIP Peter O’Toole. Original, hard drinking, classic, actor’s actor. The piercing blue eyes of Lawrence of Arabia will never fade. #Cheers – Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) December 15, 2013

RIP Peter O’Toole. Spent one of the funniest days of my life with him at Lord’s a few years ago. A brilliant actor & crazy, hilarious man. – Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 15, 2013

