Tommy Lee Jones and Hilary Swank ride the high country in first trailer for ‘The Homesman’

I love that Tommy Lee Jones is carrying a torch for the western genre. He gave us “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada” nearly a decade ago and 10 years prior, his directorial debut was the TV movie “The Good Old Boys.” Now he's saddling back up (so to speak) with “The Homesman,” and like “Three Burials,” we can probably expect it to debut at Cannes next month.
The film, based on the novel by Glendon Swarthout (“The Shootist”), stars Jones as a claim jumper who teams up with a pioneer woman (Hilary Swank) to escort three insane women from Nebraska to a sanitarium in Iowa. During the unkind days of the Old West, souls and minds were broken aplenty. It's the kind of story you don't often hear about in the genre, which makes me excited to see what Jones has done with it. This looks to be a tale of a misfit making good, and it could certainly pop up during the awards season if it sticks the landing.
Swank also has the baity “You're Not You” coming later this year, which we told you about last week. Between the two projects, she, too, could be a mainstay on the upcoming awards circuit. But let's first see what these films have to deliver.
Check out the international trailer for “The Homesman” below, and watch for it to pop up on the Cannes announcement later this week.
This definitely has me intrigued! And what a cast! Including Meryl Streep and her daughter Grace Gummer. One of the husbands looks like Matt Damon, but he’s not listed on IMBD, so I guess it’s not him. An embarrassment of riches in the casting nonetheless (Spader, Fichtner, Steinsield, Otto, Lithgow, Blake Nelson…) and the way the preview is put together I am really curious about the whole film now.
it seems like half of the cast of “lincoln” is in this trailer
Where is that humming song from? I know I’ve heard it somewhere else.
Argo
Sounds really trite, trivial, tired & predictable.
Tough crowd.