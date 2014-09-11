Toronto adds Eddie Redmayne, Bill Murray and Jake Gyllenhaal to Best Actor free-for-all

If Telluride carried over the Cannes buzz for Steve Carell and Timothy Spall while extending the Venice pop for Michael Keaton and announcing the arrival of Benedict Cumberbatch to the hugely competitive 2014 Best Actor race, Toronto has brought a new wave of serious contenders in the ever-expanding field. Eddie Redmayne, Bill Murray and Jake Gyllenhaal: welcome to the party.
From my perch here in LA, I must admit I wasn't quite as taken with James Marsh's Stephen Hawking biopic “The Theory of Everything” as festival goers north of the border were, but I did respect its point of view. Less “greatest hits” (though certainly leaning on the usual tropes), it's a delicate, elegantly propulsive love story gorgeously rendered. Benoit Delhomme's photography (I must disagree with our Greg Ellwood) has that soft-light “Inside Llewyn Davis” luster that makes for more than a few pretty pictures, and indeed, Jóhann Jóhannsson's piano-heavy score is delightful.
But as Hawking, Redmayne will steal a lot of hearts, and it is indeed a remarkable trajectory. He gives the icon a sparkle throughout, from well-spoken doctorate seeker to afflicted sufferer (struggling through speech and movement) to, eventually, stationary trapped soul, straining to convey with the eyes and the aura. I'm tempted at times to consider it mostly a feat of mimicry in the end, but the truth is the performance sticks with you. Much of that lingering effect is owed to Redmayne's sparring partner on screen, Felicity Jones, but he embodies the spirit of the role with such conviction that it's difficult to just compartmentalize it. I would take nothing away from what he accomplished here.
Then there's Bill Murray, who joins “The Imitation Game” star Benedict Cumberbatch in Harvey Weinstein's stable of contenders in Theodore Melfi's “St. Vincent.” It's hard not to get a bit blustery by the end of this somewhat tidy, by the numbers dramedy, and I might even admit to being more impressed with Melissa McCarthy's surprising supporting turn (finally not leaning on a stunt), but you have to say this is Murray's best work since “Lost in Translation” over a decade ago. He carves out a piece of real estate in this film all his own in an ornery performance that sort of reminded me of the notes Al Pacino is playing in David Gordon Green's “Manglehorn,” but what's fascinating is the consistent information relay. As you learn each new detail about why Murray's eponymous Vincent is the way he is, the more enhanced the performance appears, filled in with layer after layer. It's a sure-fire Globe contender, if anything.
Finally, the dark horse: Jake Gyllenhaal. I've already written about how deftly Gyllenhaal gets under the skin of his creepy, ambitious character in Dan Gilroy's “Nightcrawler.” It's a performance worth pulling for in the race because it's so outside the generally agreed-upon standard for “prestige” or “awards” players. Sometimes those can land just right. Terrence Howard in “Hustle & Flow,” for instance. This is an exercise in control and building atmosphere with inflection and behavior, the kind of thing, surely, Gyllenhaal's fellow actors will appreciate. And it's really just another in a long line of stand-out portrayals from the 33-year-old actor. It's tight and finding room to maneuver is next to impossible, but the guy deserves to be in the conversation.
We haven't even gotten out of the early festival frame and I already feel comfortable saying four of the five Best Actor slots may well be spoken for. Of course, this time last year we might have said the same thing about a list of contenders that included Robert Redford and Tom Hanks, so you never know how things will shake out. There's a lot to come. Anyone looking to muscle in will no doubt need to bring their A-game, to say the least.
I was wondering, Kristopher: can James McAvoy be nominated for “Filth,” even when it came out in the UK last year, but in limited release in the US this year? And if, in your opinion, can he at least be considered as a frontrunner?
I don’t think he can claw into the race, particularly with another performance in “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby” sort of splitting the focus. But he’s absolutely amazing in “Filth.” Maybe Indie Spirits?
I have a feeling this race will remain competitive until the envelope is opened. Based on these early notices, I think Redmayne and Cumberbatch will probably be nominated, but I don’t see them being the ones to get the critics’ prizes. The critics’ darlings will more likely be Michael Keaton, the “Foxcatcher” guys (I can easily see at least one major critics group going with a two-way or even three-way tie there), and maybe Joaquin Phoenix. Even if the winner becomes somewhat clear eventually, I’m almost positive this is not going to be a year with a dominating frontrunner throughout the whole season. It’ll be close.
I can’t wait for non-festival movies to come out because possibility that biopics like TIF and TOE win bloody again make me sick to my stomach. Actors can win but please stop the madness of awarding same content (stuttering genius/King rises to the occasion, disables genius rises to the occasion) over and over. if they must, AMPAS should give it to actor(s) as a way to reward the movie where acting is much stronger than by numbers script and directing (yep, that’s all in reviews). Assuming either Cumberbatch or Redmayne is stronger than Keaton or another emerging candidate.
Also, enough with “importance trumps artistic merit” wins.
Having not yet seen any of the films being discussed, I’m not going to make judgment calls on these performances. That being said, I generally agree that the Oscars have a tendency to fall to easily for biopic performances. That’s a complaint that a lot of people make. So at least on paper, Michael Keaton’s role seems a lot more interesting to me than Redmayne’s or Cumberbatch’s. Again, I haven’t seen any of them yet, but I’m just saying that I’m more excited to see what Keaton does.
That’s why I said that I don’t see Redmayne or Cumberbatch winning many critic awards. If either of them ends up being the frontrunner, they’ll get there by winning the Golden Globe and/or the SAG. And obviously BAFTA is going to have a bias for them, so that prize will probably go to one of them too. I’m just saying there’s not going to be a performance that unites the critics and the industry this year.
@Edwin I agree with your post, Keaton is looking more interesting performance-wise than biopic actors. It’s unfortunate that AMPAS has more appreciation for performances that check boxes of what AMPAS considers the height of acting skill – disability (physical, mental), weight loss, playing a real-life person aka biopic, etc. This is the list of winners in the last 10 years and how many times Sure-Fire AMPAS Win Tropes appear on it:
MM – weight loss/real life person (2 boxes checked)
DDL – real life person (one box checked)
DuJardin – silent movie gimmick, no boxes checked?
Firth – stutter/real life person (2 boxes checked)
Bridges – don’t know
Penn – gay (and dies! they love this – see Leto in DBC)/real life person (2 boxes checked)
DDL – exception I guess
Whitaker – real life person (1 box checked)
PSH – gay/real life person ( 2 boxes checked)
Foxx – real life person (1 box checked)
So we have Redmayne who plays disabled genius in a biopic and Cumberbatch who plays stuttering gay (who dies!) genius in a biopic with an additional bonus point – Nazis. AMPAS eats up Nazi-themed movies, so much so they nominated 50 Shades of Nazi Cougar and awarded the titular performance. So I’d say that’s an advantage. I don’t think that Redmayne is slated for a win. More likely, nomination would be his reward. Cumberbatch has much better shot considering that Hollywood cannot wait to pronounce him the Next Big Thing, a narrative that worked extremely well for Jennifer Lawrence ( quite a few pundits thought she wouldn’t prevail due to her youth and that Chastain or Riva would win). But it’s only September and there are other movies coming out and, of course, all these festival movies have to prove themselves at the boxoffice too. So hopefully race isn’t decided already.
Bill Murray is owed an Oscar…
After seeing Whiplash at TIFF, I feel like Miles Teller should be getting a nom. I think it’s unlikely, and it’s a shame.
He totally deserves to be in the conversation. I’ve become a fast fan of his since “The Spectacular Now” and he delivers in “Whiplash.”
Can I just say, SO glad that Keaton is in the conversation.
He’s an actor who has always entertained me and, I always thought he was better than most of the movies he’s been in.
At this point, it certainly feels like:
Keaton
Carrell
Cumberbatch
Redmayne
… as 4 of the 5.
But like Kris said, Redford and Hanks seemed solid at this point last year, too.
I feel like Tatum, Spall, Oyelowo, O’Conell seem like possibilities for the 5th or 4th/5th spots.
That’s not to say that the Gyllenhaals, Tellers, and such wouldnt be completely deserving. I just feel like those others I listed seem more viable at this early point.
Stranger miss: Hanks not getting a nomination for Captain Phillips or Hawkes not getting nominated for The Sessions?
Stranger? Hmm. I’d say Hanks because:
a) he was nommed for GG, BAFTA, SAG … and was in a BP nominee. It also felt like a mini-comeback for Hanks, who hadn’t been nommed for an Oscar in a while.
b) Hawkes missed BAFTA nod (unless it missed the date for qualification) and his movie wasn’t a BP nominee.
Excited for the acting races this year. Seems like we’re going to have a lot of first time nominees this go around. Aside from Reese and maybe Streep, not a lot of former winners either.
I’m cool with a best actor race that involves Keaton, Carell, Cumberbatch, and maybe Murray.
“You have to say…?” Really? We’re already forgetting “Broken Flowers?”
Who forgot anything?
Oh, and he was excellent in “Get Low,” too, albeit in a supporting role.
It’ll be a while before I get to see any of these Toronto films, but I still think two spots in this category ought to be pretty much spoken for – if the playing field were even, etc. Ralph Fiennes took what could have been just a manic cartoon character and added a melancholy undertow to his desperation. The performance struck new notes for a great actor, connecting more directly than most individual players can in Wes Anderson’s peculiar universe.
And yesterday I caught up with “Calvary.” This is, as far as I recall, Brendan Gleeson’s first solo lead role since “The General” some 16 years ago (which was ignored by the Academy as well). If you see this film, he’ll never be just another “oh, that guy” to you again. Except for a couple of scenes, he never raises his voice, and yet the fear, grief, regret and bewilderment of this rural priest, striving to live up to (and share) his faith and ideals, left me shaking by the bitter end.
It would be grand if the folks at Searchlight could spare some of that “Birdman” hype to support these two gentlemen, who have given such wildly different master classes in acting this year.
Yeah, even though I wasn’t over-the-moon about ‘Calvary’, I thought Brendan Gleeson was truly fantastic for all the reasons you mentioned :)