Toronto lineup pics starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Kate Winslet and more

The upcoming 2014 Toronto Film Festival has unveiled a starry slate of films hoping to make their way into the Oscar race this year.

New photos from the fest's lineup have been released featuring Chris Evans — also making his directorial debut — in “Before I Go”; Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall in “The Judge”; Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley in “The Imitation Game”; Kate Winslet in Alan Rickman's “A Little Chaos,” and Al Pacino in “The Humbling.” Plus, Julianne Moore, Chris Rock, Aubrey Plaza, Kevin Costner, Omar Sy, Ethan Hawke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Aniston, Octavia Spencer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Adam Driver, Maggie Smith, Kevin Kline and many more.

The Toronto Film Festival runs September 4-14.

Check out the new photos below.