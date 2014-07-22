Toronto lineup pics starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Kate Winslet and more

The upcoming 2014 Toronto Film Festival has unveiled a starry slate of films hoping to make their way into the Oscar race this year.
New photos from the fest's lineup have been released featuring Chris Evans — also making his directorial debut — in “Before I Go”; Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall in “The Judge”; Benedict Cumberbatch and Keira Knightley in “The Imitation Game”; Kate Winslet in Alan Rickman's “A Little Chaos,” and Al Pacino in “The Humbling.” Plus, Julianne Moore, Chris Rock, Aubrey Plaza, Kevin Costner, Omar Sy, Ethan Hawke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jennifer Aniston, Octavia Spencer, Kristin Scott Thomas, Adam Driver, Maggie Smith, Kevin Kline and many more.
The Toronto Film Festival runs September 4-14.
Check out the new photos below.
Cannot wait for The Imitation Game – just saw the previews, looks wonderful. Love Alan Turing and his story is so inspiring and tragic; Cumberbatch looks to really do justice to the man. The clip of him crying is painful to watch – as I expect some of the will be given his taking of his own life.
And, Charles Dance! another reason for my eagerness to see this film.