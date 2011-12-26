‘Tree of Life’ leads with 7 nods from Online Film Critics Society

One holiday down, one to go. And in the lull, we can probably expect more precursor awards announcements, no doubt.
Today, the Online Film Critics Society has declared nominations (or maybe I missed them pre-Christmas, I don’t know). And I guess it’s only fitting that, given the group, it’s the slate most in-line with my own views of the film year so far.
“The Tree of Life” led the way with seven nominations, but “Drive” wasn’t far behind with six. “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” meanwhile, had a decent showing, grabbing mentions for Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing. And both of Werner Herzog’s documentaries made it into that field (where “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” has for some reason been the dominant one of the two — probably because that’s the one most people have seen).
Winners will be announced January 2. Check out the full list of nominees below and be sure to keep track of the ups and downs of the season via The Circuit.
Best Picture
“The Artist”
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“Hugo”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Director
Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”
Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”
Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”
Lars von Trier, “Melancholia”
Best Actor
George Clooney, “The Descendants”
Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”
Best Actress
Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”
Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Actor
Albert Brooks, “Drive”
John Hawkes, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”
Nick Nolte, “Warrior”
Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”
Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”
Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”
Carey Mulligan, “Shame”
Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best Adapted Screenplay
“The Descendants”
“Drive”
“Moneyball”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Original Screenplay
“Martha Marcy May Marlene”
“Midnight in Paris”
“A Separation”
“The Tree of Life”
“Win Win”
Best Cinematography
“The Artist”
“Drive”
“Hugo”
“Melancholia”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Editing
“Drive”
“Martha Marcy May Marlene”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Tree of Life”
“We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Animated Film
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Arthur Christmas”
“Kung Fu Panda 2”
“Rango”
“Winnie the Pooh”
Best Documentary
“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”
“The Interrupters”
“Into the Abyss: A Tale of Death, a Tale of Life”
“Project Nim”
“Tabloid”
Best Film Not in the English Language
“13 Assassins”
“Certified Copy”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
“Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”
Special Award: Jessica Chastain (the breakout performer of the year)
Special Award: Martin Scorsese (in honor of his work and dedication to the pursuit of film preservation)
Viola Davis & Octavia Spencer have been absent from many of these nominations… I still think it’s Michelle Williams and Jessica Chastain in their respective categories FTW. Also, I think the top 3 actresses are: 1) Williams 2) Streep 3) Swinton… Davis is in 4th and the 5th spot is still open. I don’t think Davis is as much of a lock to win as people have been suggesting. The precursor awards have pretty much all aligned with Williams or Swinton.
In regards to Viola and Octavia, with wins I agree with u. But as far as nominations I don’t think both have been completely shutout from any other critics group
Except this one.
And then I saw the word “other.” Damn these non-editable comments.
It has been interesting to me to see how little support (relatively speaking) that Davis has received from the critics/precursor awards. I don’t know if that necessarily indicates what the Academy is going to do, but I’d have assumed she was going to walk away with more recognition than she has received. I agree with what you are saying about the perceived four “LOCKS” in that category. I think we are in agreement with who we think should be the fifth slot nominee ;^P (I’m still holding prayer circles so she can get in over Close!)
I continue to think that Davis’ potential win at the Oscars is of a Bullock nature. I never thought Davis’ performance was the type to be showered with critics’ noms and/or wins.
In regards to Davis’ potential Oscar win, I don’t think it’s going to happen (although I may eat my words later). As far as Bullock goes, that year was ALL about her. She headlined two films that year that made $200 plus million dollars (and isn’t The Blind Side the only movie in history to make $250 million with only one female star above the title?) Yes, Davis was fantastic in The Help and it made a lot of money, but it already had a built-in audience from the major success of the book, but her real dilemma is that she’s a part of an ensemble film…much like Streep in Julie & Julia she has to co-lead the film with another actress. Maybe the Globes and SAG will tell a different story, but I still think that this is a race between Streep and Williams and I think Streep may actually win this time (as long as the voters are not too turned off by Maggie Thatcher).
Mykill, you act as if these critic groups/societies/circles are actual voting members of the academy. Didn’t you all learn anything from last year’s Oscar race. In the end, the Academy is gonna do whatever it want’s to do.
@Aaron- I agree. Furthermore, unlike The Blind Side and The Proposal, in which it was all Bullock front and center– The Help was not advertised as a Davis vehicle. It was the book and then Emma Stone. I don’t think people equate the financial success of The Help with Davis (even though she IS the best part).
I firmly believe it’s a race between Streep and Williams’ and Williams’ will walk away with the Oscar. She’s playing Marilyn Monroe– and she does it exceedingly well– how can you not reward that?!! Plus, the Academy LOVES her.
Maybe Spencer will edge out Chastain FTW but I highly doubt that.
@MyKill- Haha, yes we must use all our combined powers to convince the Oscar Gods to nominate Theron ;) Speaking of Theron– the reaction to Young Adult in the twittersphere is extremely divided. For every “I hate it/Worst movie of the year/give me my money back” (verbatim complaints) there are “Best movie/I relate to Mavis/So cringe-worthy but good” tweets. CRAZY!
I’d be very happy if these were the actual nominations, but with a Mike Mills nod in Original Screenplay, and a Dragon Tattoo score. So glad to see Pitt in Supporting for Tree of Life (I think it’s the best performance of the year, I can’t remember if you guys posted the Grantland piece, but here it is: [www.grantland.com])
Whoops, I meant this one: [www.grantland.com]
I am Team Pitt this year, regardless
Oh yeah, and Mara and Theron subbed for Williams and Streep. I’m not an Artist fan, but as long as it doesn’t win, I’m fine with it being there. (Just so y’all know, haha.)
Wow – I think this is a very nice group of nominees. I don’t think the Academy could come up with as interesting a list if they had tried. I only wish Theron was in here over Streep or Williams, but besides that I think they’ve done a really impressive job.
I wish this too :(
Can someone explain to me how Certified Copy got a nomination for Best Film Not in the English Language? The film is mostly in English… Anyway, great nominations overall, though it would have been nice to see more Dragon Tattoo, and nods for Rooney Mara and Charlize Theron for Young Adult, specifically. Glad to see Gary Oldman finally getting some due, though!
So great to see Michael Shannon in there, but as I’ve commented elsewhere many times before, where the heck is Bryce Dallas Howard for her uber-bitch turn in THE HELP? She walked away with that flick and her final showdown with Davis was one of the best moments in cinema this year. So great to see Pitt in there for the correct performance. People seem to have talked up MONEYBALL just because it’s there. Well-written I grant you but where’s the soul? Great collection in the pic section. No clear winner this year it seems. Can’t remember when I’ve enjoyed award season so much.
Switch The Descendants for Shame in Best Picture and this list is basically head on for my opinion as well. My biggest struggle this year is deciding between Drive and Shame, which I know in terms of awards is moot because if it came down to those two in reality popular sentiment seems to be that Drive wins that competition every time.