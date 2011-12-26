‘Tree of Life’ leads with 7 nods from Online Film Critics Society

One holiday down, one to go. And in the lull, we can probably expect more precursor awards announcements, no doubt.

Today, the Online Film Critics Society has declared nominations (or maybe I missed them pre-Christmas, I don’t know). And I guess it’s only fitting that, given the group, it’s the slate most in-line with my own views of the film year so far.

“The Tree of Life” led the way with seven nominations, but “Drive” wasn’t far behind with six. “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” meanwhile, had a decent showing, grabbing mentions for Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing. And both of Werner Herzog’s documentaries made it into that field (where “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” has for some reason been the dominant one of the two — probably because that’s the one most people have seen).

Winners will be announced January 2. Check out the full list of nominees below and be sure to keep track of the ups and downs of the season via The Circuit.

Best Picture

“The Artist”

“The Descendants”

“Drive”

“Hugo”

“The Tree of Life”

Best Director

Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Martin Scorsese, “Hugo”

Lars von Trier, “Melancholia”

Best Actor

George Clooney, “The Descendants”

Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”

Michael Fassbender, “Shame”

Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress

Kirsten Dunst, “Melancholia”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Meryl Streep, “The Iron Lady”

Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor

Albert Brooks, “Drive”

John Hawkes, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Nick Nolte, “Warrior”

Brad Pitt, “The Tree of Life”

Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

Janet McTeer, “Albert Nobbs”

Carey Mulligan, “Shame”

Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Descendants”

“Drive”

“Moneyball”

“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

“We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Best Original Screenplay

“Martha Marcy May Marlene”

“Midnight in Paris”

“A Separation”

“The Tree of Life”

“Win Win”

Best Cinematography

“The Artist”

“Drive”

“Hugo”

“Melancholia”

“The Tree of Life”

Best Editing

“Drive”

“Martha Marcy May Marlene”

“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

“The Tree of Life”

“We Need to Talk About Kevin”

Best Animated Film

“The Adventures of Tintin”

“Arthur Christmas”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Rango”

“Winnie the Pooh”

Best Documentary

“Cave of Forgotten Dreams”

“The Interrupters”

“Into the Abyss: A Tale of Death, a Tale of Life”

“Project Nim”

“Tabloid”

Best Film Not in the English Language

“13 Assassins”

“Certified Copy”

“A Separation”

“The Skin I Live In”

“Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”

Special Award: Jessica Chastain (the breakout performer of the year)

Special Award: Martin Scorsese (in honor of his work and dedication to the pursuit of film preservation)

