‘Tree of Life’ wins four awards from Chicago critics, including Best Picture

After Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” led with seven nominations from the Chicago Film Critics Association, it seemed obvious the film was likely to win the group’s Best Picture award. But the film ended up walking away with four big wins in total. Check out the full list of winners below.

Best Picture: “The Tree of Life”

Best Director: Terrence Malick, “The Tree of Life”

Best Actor: Michael Shannon, “Take Shelter”

Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Moneyball”

Best Original Screenplay: “The Artist”

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life”

Best Original Score: “Drive”

Best Animated Film: “Rango”

Best Documentary: “The Interrupters”

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”

Most Promising Performer: Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Most Promising Filmmaker: “Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”

