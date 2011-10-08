TV Ratings: Another Friday win for CBS, ‘Fringe’ rises

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 7, 2011.

CBS continues to dominate Fridays, with solid numbers for “A Gifted Man,” “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods.” It helped that NBC and ABC’s slates were largely made up of repeats.

In the coveted 18-49 demo, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating, beating FOX’s 1.4 rating. NBC logged a 1.2 rating, with ABC earning a 1.0 rating. The CW continues to struggle, with a .6 rating.

For the night, CBS averaged 9.4 million viewers, with a 6.0 rating/11 share for primetime. NBC came in a distant second with 3.4/6 and 4.9 million viewers. ABC’s 2.2/4 and 3.16 million viewers was good for third place, while FOX earned 2.1/4 and 3.47 million viewers. The CW brought up the rear with a 1.1/2 and 1.62 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS’ “A Gifted Man” was the overall winner in the the 8 p.m. slot, chalking up 7.0 million and coming in second in adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating. FOX was next with 3.6 million viewers for “Kitchen Nightmares,” which won the hour with a 1.5 rating in the key 18-49 demo. ABC’s repeat of “Modern Family” averaged 3.4 million viewers, while another repeat, “Suburgatory,” took in 2.9. That was enough to best the 2.1 million viewers for NBC’s “Up All Night” and “Whitney” repeats. The CW’s “Nikita” averaged 1.58 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” was the 9 p.m. champ, averaging 9.54 million viewers and a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic. NBC’s “Dateline” was a distant second with 5.61 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. ABC’s “Revenge” repeat was third with 2.86 million viewers and .9 in 18-49. FOX finished fourth overall with the 3.23 million viewers for “Fringe,” which was third in the key demo with a 1.3 rating. In fifth, the CW’s “Supernatural” dipped slightly from last week, averaging 1.64 million viewers, while maintaining a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” was far and away Friday night’s most-watched show both overall and in the key demo, averaging 11 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 6.3 million viewers and 1.5 in the key demo. ABC’s “20/20” declined significantly from last week, earning 3.4 million viewers.



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.