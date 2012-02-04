TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ carries CBS Friday, ‘Fringe’ slips a little

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 3, 2012.

With “Blue Bloods” leading the way, CBS dominated Friday night overall and tied with ABC among young viewers.

In other ratings news, it was a mixed premiere for NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” leading to a down week for “Grimm,” while FOX’s “Fringe” was also slightly down after posting minor gains last week.

Among adults 18-49, both CBS and ABC averaged a 1.5 rating in the key demographic, just beating out the 1.4 rating for FOX. NBC was close behind with a 1.2 rating, still doubling up the 0.6 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS had no real competition, averaging an estimated 9.95 million viewers in primetime along with a 6.4 rating/11 share. ABC was far back in second with a 3.4/6 and 5.26 million viewers, edging out the 3.3/6 and 5.14 million viewers for NBC. FOX averaged a 2.2/4 and 3.52 million viewers, with The CW pulling in a 1.0/2 and 1.56 million viewers.

8 p.m. – CBS swept the primetime hours overall, starting with the 8.41 million viewers for “A Gifted Man,” though the Patrick Wilson drama came in third with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” averaged 6.02 million viewers for second place overall, but did only a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49, lower in the key demo than the “Chuck” finale last week. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was third overall with 5.2 million viewers and second with a 1.5 rating in the key demo. FOX’s newly renewed “Kitchen Nightmares” was far back in fourth overall with 3.85 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. On The CW, “Nikita” averaged 1.49 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” kept CBS in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 10.165 million viewers and also won the hour with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” averaged 5.02 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, just ahead of the 4.73 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for NBC’s “Grimm.”FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 3.19 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, both off a hair from last week’s numbers. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 1.63 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS closed primetime in first with the 11.26 million viewers and 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “Blue Bloods.” ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 5.56 million viewers and tied with CBS for first in the key demo. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 4.665 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating for third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.