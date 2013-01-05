TV Ratings: FOX’s Cotton Bowl coverage crushes CBS’ Friday dramas

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 4, 2013.

America loves Johnny Football!

The Cotton Bowl, featuring Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel running roughshod over the Oklahoma Sooners, drew big Friday night audiences to FOX, leading the network past ABC and CBS’ normal Friday favorites.

Although “Blue Bloods” and “CSI: NY” drew low numbers, CBS still was second overall, while “Shark Tank” put ABC in second among young viewers.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.1 rating, doubling up ABC’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic. CBS was third with a 1.4 key demo rating, followed by NBC’s 1.2 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged a 6.8 rating/11 share and 11.21 million viewers for Friday night, topping CBS’ 5.7/9 and 8.88 million viewers. ABC was a distant third with 5.84 million viewers and a 3.6/6, with NBC’s 3.1/5 and 4.48 million viewers taking fourth. The CW averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – The Cotton Bowl averaged 10.71 million viewers to lead the 8 p.m. hour for FOX, also winning with a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” was second with 7.51 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC was third with “Last Man Standing” (6.62 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (6.02 million and a 1.2 key demo). NBC’s two repeats of “Go On” averaged 2.08 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, far ahead of the 969,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

9 p.m. – The football game was up to 11.705 million viewers and 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 for FOX in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “CSI: NY” was second with 9.18 million viewers and third with a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second with a 1.8 key demo rating and third with 6.34 million viewers. “Dateline” drew 4.68 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo for NBC. The CW’s “Arrow” repeat drew 1.085 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – FOX’s football probably led the 10 p.m. hour, but that’s out of FOX’s primetime range. CBS’s “Blue Bloods” drew the most viewers in the 10 p.m. hours with a low 9.95 million viewers and a third place 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” jumped up to 6.68 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s “20/20” averaged 4.85 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.