TV Ratings: ‘Made in Jersey’ craters, ‘Fringe’ dips and ‘Shark Tank’ rises on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 5, 2012.

The freshman drama “Made in Jersey” sunk in its second week and seems poised for swift cancellation after dropping CBS to third on the night among young viewers. While CBS still won comfortably overall, “Shark Tank” and “Grimm” put ABC and NBC in first and second in the key demo.

Meanwhile, “Fringe” was down a hair in its second airing, not that “Fringe” fans need to worry about the ratings variation (basically random statistical hiccups at this point) anymore.

For the night, ABC averaged a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, beating NBC’s 1.2 rating in the key demographic. CBS averaged a 1.0 key demo rating for Friday night, with a very small advantage in its statistical dead-heat with FOX. The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.245 million viewers and a 5.4 rating/10 share. We can talk about CBS’ ratings declines, but that was still far ahead of the 3.2/6 and 4.9 million viewers for ABC or NBC’s 2.9/5 and 4.29 million viewers for Friday night. FOX averaged a 1.9/3 and 3.04 million viewers, while The CW averaged 882,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

8 p.m. – “CSI: NY” started primetime in first overall for CBS with 8.37 million viewers, but finished a distant second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was up from last week with 6.015 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.7 key demo rating. In the battle of singing competition encores, NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 3.13 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating compared to the 3.045 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for FOX’s “The X Factor.”

9 p.m. – “Made in Jersey” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 6.77 million viewers, but could only muster a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. [Spoiler for the rest of this paragraph: That’s lower than “Fringe” in the demo.] NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 5.19 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “What Would You Do?” was third overall with 4.54 million viewers and was second with a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 3.03 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. On The CW, an encore of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 658,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS has to be concerned by what “Made in Jersey” is doing to “Blue Bloods,” which took a big drop to 9.59 million viewers and a second place 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 4.55 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating, beating the 4.15 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC’s “20/20.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.