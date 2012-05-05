TV Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’ helps ABC split Friday, while ‘Fringe’ drops big

Fast National ratings for Friday, May 4, 2012.
Does CBS have an “Undercover Boss” problem? The reality hit started CBS’ Friday with sluggish numbers, getting beat up by ABC’s “Shark Tank” among young viewers. ABC, in fact, swept the night in the key demo, mirroring CBS’ reliable overall Friday sweep.
Meanwhile, one of the problems with a couple weeks of slightly rising ratings for “Fringe” is that there actually was room for the already-renewed drama to fall. And it did, with a drop that has “The Avengers” written all of it.
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.5 rating for the night, nipping the 1.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.2 rating, followed by FOX’s 0.9 rating and The CW’s 0.5 rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.45 million viewers to go with a 5.5 rating/10 share to easily win Friday night. ABC was second with a 3.4/6 and 5.27 million viewers, with NBC’s 3.2/6 and 4.87 million viewers good for third. FOX averaged a 2.1/4 and 3.41 million viewers in fourth. The CW did a 0.9/2 and 1.41 million viewers for Friday night.
8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” started primetime in first for CBS with nearly 6.3 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49, both down from last week. ABC’s “Shark Tank” rose to 5.96 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” was third with nearly 4.9 million viewers and fourth with a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX’s “The Finder? averaged 3.96 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “Nikita” did 1.24 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, down a hair overall and flat in the key demo.
9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” kept CBS in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 8.95 million viewers and also kept CBS in second among adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating. “Grimm” was a distant second overall with 4.7 million viewers for NBC and also posted a 1.3 key demo rating. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” averaged 4.69 million viewers for third, but won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “Fringe” dropped to 2.85 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in the season’s penultimate episode. The CW’s “Supernatural,” newly renewed itself, averaged 1.58 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” averaged nearly 10.1 million viewers for CBS, winning the 10 p.m. hour overall, but coming in second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 5.17 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 5.025 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
i dont get how fringe can be down in ratings. it seems 2me the same loyal fan base would b watching the show weekly. insofar as nielsen ratings, who exactly decides the nielsen ratings. in all my yrs of watching tv i’ve never been asked to participate in nielsen ratings??? as for nikita, i think this is a terrific show & rumor has it that it may be cancelled. so unfortunate because, like fringe, it only gets better. shark tank, undercover boss, beat out fringe & nikita, its like barak obama vs mitt romney. do the math.
Is Fringe, and the rating it gets, just going to fall into the ‘acceptable losses’ category for FOX until its climax next year?
Can’t imagine they would switch nights next year, though maybe shift it back to 10pm instead.
(I am of course delighted it actually *will* make it to a 5th season.)
Paul – FOX knows what “Fringe” will do. It’ll air and FOX doesn’t program the 10 p.m. hour, so it can’t move there. The only question is if FOX would rather get those “Fringe” ratings out of the way in the fall and be done with it, or if FOX’ll try something else there for the fall and maybe premiere “Fringe” in December and run it through late-January — two-hour premiere and finale, maybe? — and be done. But it’ll air…
-Daniel
Thanks for the reply Dan. Also too for the 10pm correction (I’m Irish so don’t know the exact detailed machinations of US TV timeslots, so was just grasping at straws).
Given all the talk when Fringe was renewed about its DVR viewers, I bet the number for tonight ends up being able the same as usual when everything gets added up.
OdessaSteps – You’re totally correct. The “Fringe” audience is the “Fringe” audience, nothing more and nothing less. That’s why I even acknowledged “Avengers” as a factor…
-Daniel
I’m glad Shark Tank continues to do well. Its a great show. I like it much better than Dragons Den (the Canadian version of the show).
welcome to: [www.netetrader.com]
The website wholesale for many kinds of
fashion shoes, like the nike,jordan,prada,****, also including the jeans,shirts,bags,hat and the decorations. All the products are free shipping, and the the price is competitive, and also can accept the paypal payment.,after the payment, can ship within short time.
free shipping
competitive price
any size available
accept the paypal
[www.scnshop.com]
jordan shoes $32
nike shox $32
Christan Audigier bikini $23
Ed Hardy Bikini $23
Smful short_t-shirt_woman $15
ed hardy short_tank_woman $16
Sandal $32
christian louboutin $80
Sunglass $15
COACH_Necklace $27
handbag $33
AF tank woman $17
puma slipper woman $30
[www.netetrader.com]