TV Ratings: Strong ‘Shark Tank,’ CBS procedurals lead Friday, while ‘Nikita’ returns weak

Fast National ratings for Friday, October 19, 2012.
“Shark Tank” drew big numbers to ABC on Friday, leading to the network’s now-usual win among young viewers, but CBS cruised overall thanks to lower-than-last-week installments of “CSI: NY” and “Blue Bloods.”
Meanwhile, FOX’s National League Championship Series coverage helped the network tie for the lead (with an asterisk) among young viewers and The CW’s “Nikita” started its third season in disappointing fashion.
Among adults 18-49, FOX and ABC both averaged a 1.7 rating to tie for the lead in the key demographic. [ABC, of course, won in the two hours the networks went head-to-head.] CBS and NBC tied for a distant third in the key demographic, while The CW did a 0.5 rating for Friday night.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.36 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/10 share to win Friday primetime. FOX was second with a 3.9/7 and 6.36 million viewers, nipping the 3.8/7 and 5.795 million viewers for ABC. With 4.16 million viewers and a 2.8/5, NBC was fourth for the night. The CW averaged 1.21 million viewers and a 0.8/1.
8 p.m. – ABC started primetime in first with 7.04 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “Shark Tank.” FOX’s coverage of the game between the Giants and Cardinals averaged 6.22 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating for second. CBS’ repeat of “Hawaii Five-0” averaged 5.935 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, well below last week’s numbers for an “NCIS” repeat. NBC’s “Grimm” repeat averaged 2.62 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” averaged a solid 1.47 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS moved into first with 9.12 million viewers for “CSI: NY,” but despite a Green Day-based stunt, the procedural was fourth among adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating. FOX’s baseball coverage was second overall with 6.5 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. ABC’s “What Would You Do?” was a close second with a 1.6 key demo rating and third with 4.93 million viewers. NBC’s “Grimm” slipped a little with 4.87 million viewers, though its 1.4 key demo rating was the top for Friday scripted programming. On The CW, “Nikita” premiered with only 951,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating, unspinnable numbers that are almost half what the drama did in its 8 p.m. hour premiere last year. That’s a drop that’s fairly hard to explain, and significantly lower than even a “Beauty and the Beast” encore did in this slot last week.
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” delivered Friday’s biggest overall audience with 10.02 million viewers and tied for second with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” won the hour with a 1.4 key demo rating and finished second with 5.42 million viewers. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged nearly 5 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
Ugh, why did they have to pair Arrow with Supernatural? Supernatural has lived on so long, Nikita deserves a chance. It was a terrible mistake putting Nikita with ANTM. If they had it with Arrow, they could bring in a whole new audience, especially since the first few episodes this season leave it open for new viewers. I really hope it picks up.
Danny – I guess they figured “Supernatural” had/has a better chance to carry over with a slightly more male-skewing audience than The CW normally gets and so far they’ve been correct. And “Nikita” aired its first season after “The Vampire Diaries.” I don’t think it can be said that The CW didn’t give the show the chance to find an audience.
-Daniel
I also thought Nikita and Arrow will be paired together or at least moved away from Fridays. Instead, The CW chose to move the “15th season” of Supernatural out of Fridays. Nikita at least survived but The Secret Circle didn’t and Beauty and the Beast will not, despite the lead-in of The Vampire Diaries.
That Shark Tank rating is without DC as WJLA has pushed it to 2:35 AM, Saturday morning.
Nikita is the only show I watch on The CW. And now, I’ve added Arrow to the list.
I guess people will rather watch Beauty and The Beast than Nikita. Lame. In my opinion, it’s on the wrong network. I guess overseas sales will save what Americans won’t.
I like Nikita. I think it is a smart and well scripted show. I hope it picks up. I think pairing it with ANTM is a little odd…but I disagree with some of you that it should be paired with Arrow. I think Arrow and Supernatural compliment eachother much better. Also, Supernatural is in its 8th, not 15th, season and that is because it is a very good show.
I was being sarcastic when I said that Supernatural is in it’s 15th season. Eighth or 15th, it has gone on for too long in my opinion.
The season premiere of Nikita did a nice job of setting up the revised premise. Nikita has good action sequences and decent writing (once you activate the usual suspension of disbelief required for the spy genre), and it’s a pity it hasn’t been able to attract a bigger audience.
WHy has ABC affiliate WJLA in the Washington DC area stopped showing Shark Tank???