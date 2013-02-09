TV Ratings: ‘Touch,’ ‘The Job’ struggle, while CBS, ABC split Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 8, 2013.

The series premiere of CBS’ “The Job” and the two-hour return of FOX’s “Touch” both struggled to find footing on Friday night. It was “Blue Bloods” keeping CBS in its normal position in first place overall, while “Shark Tank” helped ABC take the night among young viewers.

Among other notables, it was an “up” week for The CW’s “Nikita” and for ABC’s “Last Man Standing” and “Malibu Country,” while NBC got its biggest “Dateline” performance since 2011.

[Note that in many Northeastern markets, some portion of Friday primetime was preempted due to weather coverage.]

8 p.m. – “Dateline” started primetime in first for NBC with 6.77 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49, edging out ABC’s “Last Man Standing’ (7.35 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (6.19 million and a 1.3 key demo) for the hour. CBS’ “The Job” premiere did a dismal 4.11 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, well below the network’s “Undercover Boss” average in the slot. FOX’s “Touch” topped CBS in the key demo in its first hour, but finished fourth overall with 3.94 million viewers. The CW drew 1.42 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for “Nikita.”

9 p.m. – CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with 9.44 million viewers for “CSI: NY,” which finished second with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Datline” was second with 7.31 million viewers and third with a 1.5 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” averaged 6.19 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. FOX’s “Touch” slipped to 3.59 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating in its second hour. On The CW, an encore of “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 639,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” delivered Friday’s biggest audience with 11.12 million viewers and also won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged a strong-by-“Rock Center”-standards 5.51 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, while ABC’s “20/20” averaged 5.19 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.