TV Review: MTV’s ‘Awkward’ returns for Season 2

MTV’s “Awkward” premiered last summer as a diamond-in-the-rough.
On every imaginable level, Lauren Iungerich’s comedy was ragged around the edges and that was part of its charm. Early storylines were without-a-net daring and the dialogue was laden with “Throw against the wall and see what sticks” jargon and neologisms. The performances were relaxed and natural and the production values weren’t especially high, which all contributed to the appeal. Very few critics bothered to review those early episodes and that was OK, because MTV didn’t have a clue what to do with “Awkward,” burying it at 11 p.m. after airings of “Teen Mom,” which was both a hilariously incompatible lead-in, but also the best the network could do under the circumstances.
In my review of “Awkward,” I described it as a “proudly lewd and rude and big-hearted comedy.” I gave “Awkward” a B-minus, but it was a fairly positive B-minus, as such things go and the write-up spoke of a fresh show with ample potential for growth and maturation.
“Awkward” returns to MTV on Thursday (June 28) night in a slightly more amenable 10:30 time slot and with a good deal more promotion and press.
And, having seen the first two episodes of the new season, I can confirm that “Awkward” is, indeed, growing and maturing.
You’ll notice, though, that the B-minus grade remains unchanged. It’s still a positive B-minus, reflecting the copious amounts of talent and potential on display here. I’d still recommend the show and I’d strongly emphasize how “Awkward” is very close to doing the thing that I mentioned last week has been so seemingly impossible for ABC Family and The CW: It’s a comedy that aims at young female viewers, is welcoming to older viewers of both sexes and actually manages to be funny.
So what’s my problem? “Awkward” has grown and matured, but I don’t think I love the direction that MTV and, presumably, Iungerich have chosen to push the show. The show that was once rough around the edges is, at times, too polished suddenly. And the show that was once daring is feeling a little too conventional at the moment. I don’t think that “Awkward” Season 1 was the perfect realization of what the show was aspiring to be, but in many ways, its imperfections were admirable and felt like they weren’t the result of careful reading and rereading of Twitter and message boards.
The new “Awkward” episodes feel too crowd-sourced for my liking, but there’s a strong chance that means that the crowd will embrace them.
“Awkward” picks up the second season with Christmas and New Year’s Eve approaching. We pick up with Jenna (Ashley Rickards) in a fairly happy place. She and Jake (Brett Davern) are reasonably couple-y and she’s aces with best buds Tamara (Jillian Rose Reed) and Ming (Jessica Lu). A couple plotlines from last season still linger, though, complicating matters. For one thing, it’s not that easy for Jenna to forget about Matty (Beau Mirchoff) and she hasn’t found a way to confront her mother (Nikki Deloach) about the care-frontation letter from last season. Plus, because the mystery of the care-frontation letter was a good narrative device last season, we’ve introduced a very similar device for this season: You know Jenna’s blog, which always seemed confusingly frank and public and yet nobody was aware it existed? Well, she’s got a new anonymous commenter who’s mighty insightful.
The primary thing that I responded to in “Awkward” when it launched was the character of Jenna and the show’s unflinching look at the high school humiliations that were central to her life and impacting her spirits. In the first few episodes, Jenna experienced enough different serious bumps in the road to scar any normal teen, but as hurt as she was, she persevered. I loved Rickards’ performance, which felt to me like the rare depiction of high school awkwardness that didn’t come across a twentysomething model slumming as an outcast. The developing love-triangle between Jenna, Jake and Matty was far from invisible, but I didn’t get the impression that “Awkward” was trying to tell me that the secret to adolescent discontent was finding the right boyfriend and being able to make out with him in public.
In the early going of Season 2, “Awkward” seems to be evolving into a show about a pretty girl trying to choose between two pretty boys. The original Jenna was trying very hard to fit in, but sometimes she was inadvertently a disaster, much to the chagrin of her mother, who desperately wanted to relive her high school glory days through her daughter. New Jenna hasn’t become a flawless glamazon or anything, but her fumbling attempts at self-presentation aren’t causing embarrassment for anybody. That Jenna hasn’t fully morphed into The CW’s equivalent of a hipster nerd is, at this point, a tribute mostly to Rickards. I said very nice things about her in my Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy gallery and I stand by them.
But Jenna’s reduced maladjustment weakens dramatic pulls elsewhere. She’s no long a stationary target, which reduces the clout for Molly Tarlov’s deliciously wicked-yet-insecure Sadie and her bubble-brained henchwoman Lissa (Greer Grammer). The change in Jenna’s worldview has also forced the writers to ratchet up the eccentricities for Desi Lydic’s Valerie and as much as I like Lydic, I worry that the character may be teetering on the wrong side of the “cartoonish” balancing beam at the moment.
When you reduce the usefulness of those character connections, you’re putting more and more and more pressure on the love triangle. And guess what? I’ve never been emotionally invested in Jenna-Jake-Matty ‘shipping. And I know that many viewers are really into those relationships and I saw their feedback on Twitter last year and I guess that Iungerich saw it as well and decided to double-down on the triangle.
One of the responses I heard most frequently was that this was a love triangle in which people either couldn’t or didn’t want to take sides in, because they could be happy with either option. See, that’s not good. If Elena chooses Stefan or Damon, she’s picking between two fundamentally opposing characters. The reasons she would choose one are polarized from the reason she’d choose the other. Bella’s reasons for plausibly picking Jacob over Edward spoke to primal differences between her vampire boyfriend and her werewolf bestie.
The reason why you don’t care if Jenna picks Matty or Jake is because there’s no jeopardy to either choice. In both case, she’s picking a pretty, popular guy who can provide her with security and status at her school. The only reason to have a preference involved Matty keeping Jenna as a dark secret last season. But even that point of clarification is moot, because the armpit-sniffing insecurity that made Matty interesting and contradictory when we met him is basically gone. In a good love triangle, the person in position to choose has to be responding to yin and yang tuggings of the soul, while Jenna’s choice is reduced to preference of height or hair color. Whoever Jenna chooses is going to say almost nothing about her as a character, so it weakens the character that there’s nothing else defining her at this moment. Unless we’re going down a “Threesome” or “Chasing Amy” path on “Awkward,” I don’t have any preference on Jenna’s choice, so prolonging it generates mostly fatigue.
Jenna and “Awkward” badly need a third option and the show barely has time for two simple options like these. I don’t know why MTV’s programming blocks are shorter than network programming blocks, but every single episode of “Awkward” disappoints me with its shortness. On one hand, that’s a good thing, because I’ve yet to watch an episode of “Awkward” that was too slow or dull or too long. But if you’re a comedy that only gets 20 minutes — as opposed to 22-ish minutes for network comedies — and you commit to your show basically being consumed by a love triangle, there just aren’t enough minutes for enough other things.
And I want more of Jillian Rose Reed. She’s very funny and the show badly needs to push her beyond the confines of her not-quite-relationship with Ricky Schwartz. Maybe there’s a limit to how much Tamara you can have because of the character’s foul mouth? Nah. That doesn’t make sense.
And I want more of Jessica Lu. In the season’s second episode, Ming has a full subplot and I practically threw a tiny parade in my living room to celebrate the liberation of the frequently limited character.
I also want Iungerich taken out of shackles, though I really don’t know if she’s shackling herself (or if it’s intentional at all). The season-opening episodes are notably tamer in terms of both implied and depicted teen content, even if there may be a few more bleeped expletives. The new episodes also don’t require the kind of Iungerich-speak glossary that MTV actually wrote up last year so that press would know what “DTR” or “TIA” meant. The two episodes I’ve seen use a couple recycled catch phrases, but I didn’t jot down a single new expression in my notes. Do Iungerich and MTV want the show to be more acceptable and palatable this season? Shrug. The dialogue is still quotable and catchy, but the unique voice and rhythm is reduced, if not altogether gone.
I’m pleased to have “Awkward” back on MTV and I hope that it attracts more viewers in its second season. But what I really hope is that it becomes a big enough bona fide hit to give Iungerich the freedom to refocus on her leading lady and or spice up the perfunctory love triangle. Last year, my B-minus was a B-minus of pleasure and surprise. This year, it’s a B-minus of pleasure and minor disappointment.
“Awkward” premieres at 10:30 p.m. on June 28 on MTV.
Dont know because it seemed like is just for teens or early 20s or because is in MTV and my generation views MTV nos as the great judas, but no matter how much i raved about Awkward on the first season the majority of my late 20s/Early 30’s friends didnt even try it. Which makes me worry about the future of the show past S2 if it has been watered down.
Anyhow, im still happy we are getting a second season with this characters.
i’m in my mid 40s and while i feel a bit weird sometimes about loving all these teen shows obviously outside my demographic i have had the same experience when i talk about how great this show (and 10 THINGS) is (was). i’ve got 4 nieces and the ones solidly in the demographic just roll their eyes and say i’m weird.
have to say tonight when i watched the TiVo’d version it DID NOT help that i had to watch the awful JWoww / Snooki show beforehand — and it was not within the time (AWWKARD. started late). it reminded me how much MTV sucks pretty much for everything but this show. ugggh.
Hey Dan-
This is Lauren Iungerich. First off, thank you for the very thoughtful review. I just wanted to clarify a few things. I do read reviews and am interested in what people think about the show. Including you! That said, I write from the gut and have not pandered to what the audience is saying they want to see. I come from a place of being a fan of my show and characters and they speak to me– not my audience. The fact that I’m delivering on stuff that they want is pure coincidence. And couldn’t it just be a reflection that I am in tune with my fans? I think it’s a little unfair to think that writers/creators have to find their ideas on Twitter. That said, I am curious about the thoughts of the fans but it doesn’t change my own instinctual direction. For example, you are a wonderfully smart and articulate critic, I respect your thoughts, but I disagree about the nature of how I’ve laid out my love triangle. And that’s okay. I would disagree that the audience doesn’t care who she picks. Actually, they all have pretty strong feelings about one or the other boy and that’s the fun of the writing– keeping those rivalries alive and well and constantly helping out each of the camps. And yes, there are limitations to writing something on a young network, I can’t always go to the places I want- but ultimately all decisions with this show’s character arcs and storytelling are mine. MTV is creatively supportive to filmmakers- so there are no shackles. Good, bad or ugly, I decided to examine the relationships and the love triangle from their complications. I love that both boys are contenders and arguably, I feel like I’ve actually done something different with my triangle- there is no clear good or bad guy. And to me, that’s a good thing. But I promise–It gets pretty spicy this season. Hopefully, in ways the audience won’t expect. This season is more emotional- by design. And there are new words on the way but bear in mind – the second season picks up only two weeks after the 1st. I’m attempting to be authentic with my world and lexicon. if I barraged my audience will all new words it wouldn’t be authentic. Kids don’t bust out new words daily so what I did was I established a lexicon for this world in Season 1 and decided it needed to grow organically in Season 2 with the foundation of the lexicon that the audience already knows. That is why I had callbacks to the words already in the lexicon and slowly will reveal more. (and funny enough, there are other critics who want me to lose the slang altogether– so truthfully, I really can’t win if I listen to everyone). All this said, I love that you have such strong feelings about the show. Truly. Thank you! You and I could have an amazing conversation over a meal. Which I would love. And I’m sorry I’ve disappointed you– but I hope you’ll keep tuning in and see if I redeem myself. If not, I’ll still be reading you! But I promise, your opinion won’t change mine. ;)
xo,
Lauren Iungerich
All the best,
Lauren
Thanks for checking in, Lauren!
I’m still gonna be watching and I’ll be looking out for the progressions and developments you mentioned. Like I said, I was only *minorly* disappointed.
-Daniel
Now that’s how a show runner ought to react to criticism.
ooh, excitement! Lauren writes an awesome response to the Fien-man!!! yay….
after watching the first episode — where i wasn’t _super_ wowed (or disappointed fwiw), and had some of the same concerns as Dan about the triangle — i’m going to take a wait and see approach to AWKWARD. i mean, i heard LOUIE’s opening episode begins the season a bit soft* so i figure i can give Lauren time to continue her stories. plus for the woman who gave us all the swoon-worthy couple of Ethan Peck and Lindsay Shaw i’m sort of all in no matter what.
i have to say i think in its own way AWKWARD. is just as strange and wonderful as LOUIE is. there’s a lot of darkness there — and the sex is fully there, blemished, acknowledged for its complicated and yes awkward nature (especially for someone as young as Jenna et al.).
as far as this episode, i’m a bit fatigued by the letter deal — and zzzz on the commenter / blog thing — but what really shocked me was the scene between Jenna and Jake at the end. i couldn’t believe how cruel she was to say that her dad (weird!) gave them to the last guy she dated. too?!? and then to compound that by saying, “if it makes you feel any better i was in love, you know, when i used them.” ??? really? to me this was a big let-down / misstep. and it was like these words were just glossed over and unacknowledged by poor Jake (or Jenna).
a few questions:
– wait, Jenna got a new computer (the blue one wasn’t decorated) — i missed that
– love Sadie. sort of weird she’s skinny now, hope we get into that — the shot of her licking the chip was hilarious
“by the way, you look skinny.”
“that’s something a friend would say, bitch!”
“nilla wafer” was great
– SIXTEEN CANDLES reference with the hair caught in the door!
– ricky schwartz’s grandma would be called Bubie, wouldn’t she?
– Mike Faiola could never be a douche (great moment with Jenna). please give us more of him. can’t wait for the marriage drama coming up
– weird crossing the line shots inside the fridge…. (?) sorry, former script supervisor in a past life hearing my teacher Jim Kelly Durgin going on and on about crossing the line. was the ice supposed to mean something? that and those weird red bins were just super odd.
final thought: should relationships be such hard work? the stuff with Matty seemed so easy.
*yeah of course i watched AWKWARD. before LOUIE! i don’t wait for desert ever :-)
“…but what really shocked me was the scene between Jenna and Jake at the end. i couldn’t believe how cruel she was to say that her dad (weird!) gave them to the last guy she dated. too?!? and then to compound that by saying, ‘if it makes you feel any better i was in love, you know, when i used them.’ ??? really? to me this was a big let-down / misstep. and it was like these words were just glossed over and unacknowledged by poor Jake (or Jenna).”
Actually I think that exchange is what makes Awkward so unflinchingly realistic in some aspects. Now that I’m older and I have the hindsight of past relationships I would never allow those words to escape my mouth but in that moment I totally buy Jenna releasing the uncomfortableness into that situation. Just as an older more mature version of Jake would have the confidence to tell Jenna what he really wants out their relationship instead of worrying about losing her to his more awesome best friend.
Teens always have and always will continue to say messed up crap to each other at the most inopportune moments. It’s these little moments that Awkward always gets right.
Kudos to Lauren for coming up with such a wonderful show.
I thought it was a pretty solid opening episode. I’m less concerned about the aforementioned triangle stuff but the look of the show and the actors seem more “MTVed.” The writing and acting felt just right but Jenna looks markedly different. I realize that the character is supposed to be changing merely because of her age group and also her confidence (or lack thereof) with new people and relationships but it felt a little to stark for having picked up a few weeks after the events of last season.
I felt like the show acknowledged the physical change for the Sadie character rather deftly which made the lack of commentary on Jenna’s transformation even more glaring. Not sure if it’s the hair color or a new makeup artist but overall it’s a minor quibble that I’ll get over soon since I still really love these characters and the world that they inhabit. The jokes and the dialogue continue to keep things fresh even though I do agree with Dan that the overall feel of the show seems like multiple executives brought in their “expertise,” to tone down the quirks and make it approachable to the rest of the MTV audience.
I am a 36yr. old mother whom has watched “Awkward” since its premiere & I find despite the age differnce for the characters are acting out. And I love it! I can barely wait for the ones whom follow.
I love this new refreshing show that has a script so good I can almost dance to it. I do think though that the other characters are a bit one note, I’d love to see them go from cartoon cut-outs to real-reals, to explore a bit more than ‘wacky friend’ and ‘socially suppressed Asian.’ And I agree that the lead needs more than just boy(s) to define her, she needs to make cool in her own right. That I think is a strong message for all teenage girls.
