TV Review: NBC’s ‘Dracula’ is a toothless reimagining

[This review is way the heck too long, but I’m writing it on the behalf of Young Daniel, who dressed up as Dracula every Halloween for around 10 years.]
NBC doesn’t really know how to explain what “Dracula” is, which explains why they’re doing it so poorly.
“The legend takes new life,” reads the primary tagline that you might have seen on billboards, buses and on-air promos for the drama, which premieres on Friday (October 25) night.
The tagline across the show’s official website takes a different approach and goes with “Jonathan Rhys Myers is America’s Original Vampire.”
It’s much easier to quantify why the latter approach is frustratingly off-base. First of all, NBC should probably know the star of its show spells his last name “Meyers.” And that he’s Irish. And that he’s playing Carpathian in “Dracula.” And “Dracula” is based on a book by an author who also happens to be Irish. And “Dracula” was published in 1897, when we all know that Abraham Lincoln was slaying American vampires more than 50 years earlier. And there are four or five other shows on TV featuring vampires who are a good deal more American. Heck, it’s even a stretch to call NBC’s “Dracula” an American series, given that it’s an international co-production filmed far away on The Continent. So yeah, there’s really no aspect of that tag line that is accurate. It’s a bit astounding. I don’t even know what about that banner sentence could possibly be a valuable lure for audiences.
“Jonathan Rhys Myers is America’s Original Vampire” is only in that one place, though. [UPDATE: And NBC has corrected the “Myers” typo. This is the largest amount of tangible change I’ve ever enacted in my time as a critic.]
“The legend takes new life,” however, is everywhere.
And I hate to harp on this, but “Dracula” isn’t a legend.
There are legends that exist surrounding Vlad III of Wallachia and the Order of the Dragon and whatnot, but those legends mostly require that you care an awful lot about power struggles within the Ottoman Empire and a certain amount of military viciousness, but would probably bore you to tears if you yearn for even rumors of resurrection or post-mortem bloodsucking.
Vlad the Impaler was perhaps a horrifying monster of a certain sort, but the concept of Count Dracula and vampirism and all that good stuff? That’s not a legend. That’s a piece of fiction that Bram Stoker created. Bram Stoker also created Jonathan Harker, Mina Harker and the idea of Mina as a timeless love for Count Dracula. He created Lucy and Renfield and he created Abraham Van Helsing as well. There is no “legendary” basis for any of that. It’s all from a work of credited literature that happens to have moved into the public domain worldwide in 1962 (it was apparently always in the public domain in the United States, if you like irrelevant footnotes). That’s why F.W. Murnau’s 1922 “Nosferatu,” which has many characters and plotpoints in common with “Dracula,” but failed to acquire acquire rights to the novel, couldn’t actually use the “Dracula” name or any of the names from the book, but why NBC’s “Dracula,” which shares almost no meaningful connection to Stoker’s novel at all, is able to take character names from the novel without taking anything else.
NBC’s “Dracula” could, in theory, be construed as giving new life to the legend insofar as it uses Vlad the Impaler as its historical root, but in using characters who were spawned only by Stoker’s brain, it loses all credibility to that claim.
A more accurate tagline would be “The scaffolding of Bram Stoker’s iconic novel gets knocked down and reappropriated within a very confusing construct that will really confuse anybody who liked the book or most of its adaptations,” but that wouldn’t hook many viewers. The glory of the public domain is that you can pretty much do whatever you want to to “Dracula” and nobody’s allowed to whine. Nobody but me!
Sorry. It’s what I do. It’s what I did with “Bates Motel” and it’s what I would have done on “Sleepy Hollow” and it’s probably what I’ll continue to do for as long as Hollywood thinks that taking a brand, gutting it and then capitalizing on that brand, despite retaining none of the substance or integrity of the brand, is a viable alternative for originality. It’s pretty much all that NBC is doing these days, in fact.
But it’s not like this can’t be done in ways that are acceptable to me as a critic.
Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore’s performances went a long way towards getting me my past my frustration that “Bates Motel” was capitalizing on the branding of “Psycho,” while simultaneously pretending that “Psycho” never existed. With some smart writing and directing, “Bates Motel” became a disturbing treat on its own and ratings suggest it got almost no value other than the initial sizzle from aping Hitchcock.
And “Sleepy Hollow” has been one of my pleasant surprises of the fall. It has almost nothing to do with Washington Irving’s short story and the show’s version of Ichabod Crane shares only a name and one or two biographical details, but zero core characteristics, with Irving’s character. However, “Sleepy Hollow” began with a high level of creative inspiration (or at least a high level of inspired “crazy,” which isn’t quite the same thing) and subsequent episodes have upped the ante with Native American sleep demons, devoted German cultists and a visit to the Lost Colony of Roanoke. “Sleepy Hollow” is good not because it took liberties with a familiar property by Washington Irving. It’s good because it’s telling a wacky story with flair.
This is my predictably roundabout way of getting to my general thesis about NBC’s “Dracula,” which is that it annoys me because it uses names and signposts from Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” without any real connection to anything in Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” but that that is not why it is a bad show. “Sleepy Hollow” and “Bates Motel” both also annoyed me, but were able to brush aside that annoyance by actually being good at what they do. Ultimately, NBC’s “Dracula” sullies the “Dracula” name not because of how strictly or loosely it adheres to what I believe to be the values of the property, but rather because of how weirdly and almost inexplicably boring it turns out to be. The legend-that-isn’t-a-legend does get new life here, but it’s dull and cumbersome life, taking a character who relies heavily on his mystique and replacing that mystique with a motive and methodology that transform him from a character we’ve seen depicted many times on the big and small screen and shoehorns him into the least imaginative of today’s TV archetypes.
Guess what? I’m actually going to get into my review of “Dracula” now.
As freely adapted by Cole Haddon, “Dracula” begins with the bloody exhumation of The Count in Romania in 1881, a scene of intricate and gory regeneration that sets a lurid Hammer-style standard that most of the rest of the series has no interest in aspiring to.
We flash forward a decade and suddenly Dracula has brought himself to London, where he’s now posing as American businessman Alexander Grayson, an intentionally broadly played character — listen to Meyers’ accent and try imagining it’s Christian Slater and you’ll get really confused and distracted — attempting to ingratiate himself into London high society. Tesla-style, Grayson makes broad proclamations about his approach to alternative energy and gives a demonstration of his “power, drawn from the magnetosphere.”
“I trust our little demonstration was illuminating,” Grayson says after his magical power source lights up a handful of bulbs.
It’s there that you may start going, “Oy. Why am I watching Dracula make power puns?” but things are going to get worse, when it comes to the things Dracula talks about that you’ve never had an iota of interest in hearing a vampire talk about.
It’s not that I require Dracula to talk about the sweet music made by the children of the night or to steadfastly refuse to drink wine or any of the other things that Bram Stoker and Bela Lugosi have made me accustomed to. I just need Dracula to not get really excited about being a majority shareholder in British Imperial Coolant. Dracula just gets really jazzed about reducing our dependence on oil, which makes The Count simultaneously a man ahead of his time and a man whose master plan doesn’t interest me in the slightest.
Through five episodes, I don’t really get how powerful or not powerful Dracula is. He bursts into flames in the sun — Bram Stoker’s Dracula was only weakened — but I don’t know what other limitations he may or may not have or what his skills are beyond strength, apparently. I don’t know if he can hypnotize people, if he can turn into bats or wolves, if he’s limited by crosses or by the doorways of unfamiliar houses. And these things seem important to me, because when you’re staking your claim — pun disgustingly intended — to this familiar turf, establishing the rules of your vampire mythology is one of those things that I’d call nearly essential. Five episodes and I know that Dracula needs to periodically eat a streetwalker, but the degree of his appetites has been a non-factor. It’s the unfortunate reality that through five episodes, “Dracula” is barely about Dracula at all. It’s mostly about Alexander Grayson and Alexander Grayson is initially amusing because he’s being played as a caricature of Victorian perceptions of American identity, but you gradually become more and more aware that Grayson is more than just a feint, he’s the guy who too many major characters think Dracula really is. So few people know Dracula as Dracula that we don’t know Dracula as Dracula and if I’m watching a show called “Dracula,” that’s who I want to be getting to know.
Whether he’s Dracula or Alexander Grayson, the eponymous character isn’t really such a bad guy. Yes, he eats the aforementioned women-of-the-night, but given that this is Victorian England, we know that if Dracula didn’t do it, somebody else probably would. By the fifth episode, “Dracula” pretty much wants you to pretend that Dracula isn’t a venal and remorseless military leader who butchered his foes and lives off the blood of humans. Instead, he’s tortured and deliberate and basically unconnected to his name. The actual villains in this “Dracula” are The Order of the Dragon, an ancient order played by an assortment of familiar faces from British TV. There’s Lady Edith’s newspaper editor beau! There’s Patrick from “Coupling”! Now Dracula is a vampire and he’s insanely wealthy and he has speed and physical gifts which, like I’ve said, we’ve only barely begun to see, but he’s inexplicably made the decision that rather than just going and slaughtering the Order of the Dragon en masse, he’d rather hit them where it truly hurts. Now, again, you’re probably thinking, “Isn’t the jugular where it truly hurts?” No. Dracula is waging an economic war on the Order, which has become powerful not so much through leading the Crusades or the ongoing “Downton Abbey”-style entrenchment of the British upper class, but rather through their savvy investment in oil interests. The Order of the Dragon may have a kickbutt name, but their only menace comes from the assumption that oil company executives are inherently evil.
So Dracula’s plan is to introduce a new energy source that will devalue The Order’s oil interests and… Oh Dear God. If you’re Dracula and you want to get revenge on people, you make yourself an army of vampires and you tear everybody associated with those people into little bits. Your plan is “Murder, pillage, wipe the blood from my mouth” not “Boy I bet it’ll make them disappointed if their stock takes a dip.” If your plan takes longer than three days, you’re not Dracula. You’re Emily Thorne. Or you’re Oliver Queen. And “Revenge” wasn’t able to sustain its momentum for a full season, while “Arrow” has been able to sustain in large part due to vast reserves of comic book source material.
This pecuniary bloodletting and piecemeal revenge-taking are the stuff of mortals, things people do because they’re only one person going against a small legion, or because they fear the repercussions of the human justice system. Dracula is a supernatural being with no regard for mortal morality and yet this version of the story turns him into an indecisive con artist. Dracula doesn’t play the long con. He eats people. Or if he’s playing the long con, at least he should be doing it with some zest, but Meyers’ Count is a low-energy somnambulist relying on stooges to perform tasks that never needed to be performed anyway. This Dracula plays mind games with a paramour because he wants to shatter her confidence. Sorry, but Dracula eats people, he doesn’t give them inferiority complexes.
I respect and honor the idea of zigging where audiences expect a story to zag, but if your zig is to have Dracula sitting around in drawing rooms discussing not-even-slightly-hostile takeovers of petroleum companies, rather than seducing people and devouring people, you may have over-zigged.
Strip away the name and this is the story of a man trying to tear apart an oil monopoly, which makes Dracula every bit as scary and sexy as the Sherman Antitrust Act.
Periodically “Dracula” teases us with action scenes that are fleetingly fun. There’s a good rooftop fight in the first episode. There’s a rather badass fight scene in the London Tube featuring straight-out-of-steampunk huntress Jane (Victoria Smurfit). There’s a sex scene that’s intercut with an underground female fight club that’s appropriately audacious in its silliness. There’s strange stuff involving drugged-out seers who are being used as human GPS to track down vampires. But in five episodes, I can’t think of more than this handful of scenes that I found satisfying.
Of course, I look to vampire fiction to be scary and disturbing, the stuff of nightmares. That’s me. I read “Salem’s Lot” because it gave me nightmares, not because of the will-they/won’t-they sexual tension between Kurt Barlow and Richard Straker. In our post-Anne Rice world, I understand that many, many viewers put up with the fangs and neck-nibbling and staking because they enjoy the idea of timeless, eternal love. That NBC’s “Dracula” accentuates this aspect of Dracula’s character is the very opposite of zigging where a zag is expected. Francis Ford Coppola’s “Dracula” transformed the source material into a love story and vampire/human lust-triangles are basically all you get out of vampire fiction these days, whether you’re talking “Twilight” or “True Blood” or “Vampire Diaries.”
And it happens that “yearning” is the most powerful weapon in Jonathan Rhys Meyers’s somewhat limited acting arsenal, yearning and shouting. Even when he was threatening to cut people’s heads off (or actually doing it) in “The Tudors,” Meyers consistently came across as more petulant than intimidating, which was a limiting factor when it comes to the King of England and an even more limiting factor when it comes to Dracula. Meyers makes Dracula a wimpy stalker, leering at Jessica De Gouw’s Mina, but never giving her any reason to be entranced by him, other than that the alternative is Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s Harker.
It’s hard to find a version of “Dracula” in which Harker doesn’t suck, but his weakness is generally attributed to Dracula’s powers or to the three sexy women in Dracula’s basement. Here, Dracula lacks the comely concubines and he may or may not have the hypnotic powers, but he’s able to make Harker look like a spineless tool by appealing to his desire for upward mobility which is, once again, just about the least “Dracula” thing ever. So if Mina is becoming interested in Alexander Grayson, it’s because he boyfriend is a pill, not because Dracula has gravity and past lives in his favor. For viewers who don’t care about anything other than Meyers’ dreaminess, none of this will be a problem, but if you’re not in the actor’s sway, the inevitability of this love only undermines attempts to make Mina feisty and progressive.
Too often, what counts as reinterpretation in this “Dracula” is removing what was once identifiable about characters and undermining them. What is Van Helsing without the crazed, single-minded pursuit of vampires? In Thomas Kretschmann’s hands, he’s just a handsome med school professor. What does Lucy have to do if she isn’t a slowly drained blood bank? In Katie McGrath’s hands, she’s a very attractive cipher with almost no additional characteristics. Why do we need characters named Harker and Mina and Lucy and Van Helsing if this is what we’re doing with them? I don’t know.
The character who benefits most from reimagining is Nonso Anozie’s Renfield. I love a good cockroach-eating, asylum-plucked Renfield as much as the next “Dracula” fan, but this version is capable, intelligent and genteel, not quite a match for Dracula, but not a Peter Lorre-voiced puppet either. If you stick around til the fifth episode, you even get a little Renfield backstory.
If I’m listing things in the “positives” category, “Dracula” was shot in Budapest and gets fine productions values for what was, I assume, a reduced budget. There are decadent interiors aplenty and the costumes are all sumptuous. On the podcast this week, I said that visually, “Dracula” was a worthy successor to Starz and Showtime’s various Slutty History dramas, which showrunners attempt to make history relevant by adding nipples and modeling the dramatic thrust around the “Godfather.” Like The CW’s “Reign,” though, “Dracula” is a reminder that Slutty History works best if you’re able to give up the goods, if you’ve got nudity and thrusting and violence. Otherwise, in 2013, you might as well be embalmed. In “Dracula,” there are whole episodes in which various stages of Standards & Practices-enforced coitus interruptus are all that you have to spice up long conversations about mergers and acquisitions in the energy sector. That’s not very satisfying under any circumstances and it’s even less satisfying if what you’ve signed on for is something called “Dracula.”
The fifth episode of “Dracula” briefly introduces an expert in enhanced interrogation. She admits to the subject of her upcoming torture that her job has become tedious.
“There are, after all, only so many variations on a theme one can play,” she says, but you sense that the words are coming from “Dracula” itself, expressing both the frustration of the writers, but also of the audience by that point.
For the writers, they’re playing with a property so familiar and so endlessly adapted that NBC can get away with calling it a “legend” and only anal retentive malcontents such as myself will complain. I get what NBC is saying. “Dracula” is not a legend, but it might as well be. Dragging “Dracula,” a short book and already awash in filler, out as a 10-episode series doing exactly what audiences expect would surely be tedious. After Murnau and Coppola and Tod Browning and Dario Argento and Terence Fisher and William Crane and dozens of other directors have put their stamps on the material, there are indeed only so many variations on a theme one can play.
So that’s why I have to return to “Sleepy Hollow” and “Bates Motel.” Neither of them is a perfect show, but I believe that the writers behind both shows are really, really amused by what they’re getting to do to worlds that audiences think they know. They’ve discovered that there are always new variations on a theme you can play, at least in a shortened cable-length season. I’d bet that by Season 3, especially if FOX orders 22 episodes for next year, the writers on “Sleepy Hollow” are going to be bored or desperate or both. But at least they hit on a variation that makes that property hum.
The writers on “Dracula” have not hit on that variation. I’d hate to rule out the possibility that a great TV show could be made about energy-based political machinations in the burgeoning industrialization of late-19th Century London, but it turns out to be a backdrop that drains all of the pleasure from the property that gives “Dracula” its name. Once again, if all you want from “Dracula” is Jonathan Rhys Meyers smoldering, some lavish visuals and shareholder drama involving British Imperial Coolant, then this will be satisfying. If you want scares, disturbing imagery and a fresh take on vampire mythology that feels like it adds worthy details to the genre’s vast library, then this falls way, way short.
“Dracula” premieres at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2013 on NBC.
This is the worst review ever. It could not have been more drawn out or long winded. Get to the point already!
Thanks!
-Daniel
If you didn’t have the attention span of a goldfish, you’d have realized this is a great in depth analysis of the show.
Disagree, every word used in the review was necessary to illustrate how much of a misfire the show is. Work on your patience kiddo.
This review is priceless.
It’s miles more entertaining than the actual show.
I love jonathan…..but that christian slater voice killed it for me……be british sounding…please gorgeous.
It’s a show , it is what it is. Why does it have to be more than just entertainment for Americans , over analyzing everything. You want facts go read or watch a documentary. Or FYI don’t watch the show!
This review is among Dan’s finest work, and I can’t believe I haven’t read it until now! Please, go read one of the hundreds of other reviews on Dracula that are short and sweet (and probably say the same thing: that it sucks).
@Janice: Can I borrow some straw from your straw man argument? I need to feed my horse.
“It’s pretty much all that NBC is doing these days, in fact.”
I’d argue that Hannibal is the exception to that statement.
“Hannibal” is absolutely an exception to some degree except that it’s a very literal adaptation in some ways. Bryan Fuller isn’t just latching on to the names of the Thomas Harris characters. He’s doing true honor to them. So in that way, it’s different from “Dracula” or “Ironside” or “The Firm” or, perhaps, the three or four remakes NBC has on the development slate now. “About A Boy” also honors is source material, at least somewhat.
Lots of brand-names at NBC. Only occasional awareness of why the brand was valuable in the first place…
-Daniel
I figured that that was why you didn’t mention it. I wasn’t disagreeing with your claim, just thought that Hannibal warranted some praise by comparison.
Reed – Always happy to have an excuse to praise “Hannibal”!
I could have used “Hannibal” in this review as a counterpoint to prove that NBC knows how to make shows that are genuinely scary and disturbing… But the mind boggles at the potential length the review might have hit then…
-Daniel
I thoroughly enjoyed this review and was sad when it ended, not too long at all when the subject is something you love and that clearly comes through.
Thanks, Leon! [A more genuine thanks than the one for Amy above, though being the best or worst EVER at something is an achievement.]
-Daniel
“Strip away the name and this is the story of a man trying to tear apart an oil monopoly, which makes Dracula every bit as scary and sexy as the Sherman Antitrust Act.”
This line basically made the review for me.
completely agree
I’m really curious if that was the line that Dan was boasting about on Twitter, because I loved it too.
Rugman11 – I wasn’t boasting so much as I was worried that in this sea of verbiage, the line I actually *liked* would get lost. I genuinely appreciate that it did not!
-Daniel
This review was Gold! It made me chuckle – which was awkward at a bus stop.
At least I know not to waste my time on this. If the people that made these shows paid more attention to the classic they are working with perhaps they would get something right.
YES! because the good stuff was there to be ripped off for free!! no one seriously ever stuck to the original completely, whether in storyline or in spirit, so why bother if you do yet another version if you are going to gut it of any shred of interest all over again.
This review is spot-on! I’ve seen the first couple episodes of Dracula and was quite literally bored to tears. Dracula is a waste of valuable prime-time space.
The one thing that amused me in all of the silly tedium? In the late 19th century, oil wasn’t all that important. Sure, it had uses, but until the rise of the internal-combustion engine — which coincided roughly with WWI — it was a resource of limited potential. Being an oil baron in the time of “Dracula”? That was about the same as owning a grove of rubber trees — you’d make some money, but you’ll never rule the world.
Rockefeller did pretty well with Standard Oil in the late 19th century.
Dan, you have a very cynical view of adaptations. Boiling down the most captivating characters in our cultural landscape to their essence and then using that essence to tell different kinds of stories is basically Americans creating our own mythology – kind of cool, I think.
Which doesn’t mean some of the adaptations won’t “suck”, har har.
Some would view that as taking something great boiling it down until all the things that made it great are going and then completely butchering it. How sad if the bastardised version of others mythology is the best you can produce.
It’s only quality shows like American Horror Story that save your nation.
Dylan is an English Troll!!! I knew they existed!
Connor – I would just argue that “Bates Motel” and “Sleepy Hollow” do *exactly* what you say “Boiling down the most captivating characters in our cultural landscape to their essence and then using that essence to tell different kinds of stories is basically Americans creating our own mythology.”
“Dracula,” however, does not.
So I don’t think I’m cynical of adaptations, just cynical of pointless adaptations…
-Daniel
Hi Dan.
LOL @ “enhanced interrogation”. Makes me think of the best animated comedy on TV. “Sir, do not make me use enhanced interrogation techniques.” [www.youtube.com]
Oh man, I really wanted this to be good, if only for Daniel Knauf’s sake. Does it bear ANY positive resemblance to HBO’s Carnivàle? ‘Cause I really loved that show, even though it took about five episodes to suck me in. So I was kinda hoping the dullness might fade away after a few episodes…
As awful as the “Buffy vs. Dracula” episode is overall, I do like the show’s take on Dracula. I like how he as an existing vampire who basically sold out to be novelized and that’s why Spike hated him. Then the rest of the episode happened and stunk.
I am glad to read this review. I regularly listen to the podcast and if there’s one thing I’ve learned it’s that if you and Alan comepletely loathe something I will enjoy watching it just to mock it. Thanks!
i tried that approach, but this series really lack the power of keeping your attention that much. i ended up making toast and cheese sandwiches.
I’ve missed ranty Dan :)
A good point about the post-Anne Rice vampire themes. One of the things I’ve enjoyed about The Originals is that so far there has been a minimum of angsty vampire love triangles and it’s been a whole lot of vampires being sociopathic monsters. Not that I don’t seem them bringing in the angst (you can already see the plotlines), but the current power struggle has been fun.
LOVE “Ranty Dan”! He is never better than when he is exasperated.
Dan, maybe you should put more of your energy into proof-reading your article then writing such a long, meaningless piece of garbage. Being a writer, as you claim to be, I would excuse maybe 1 grammatical mistake, not 4, 5, or maybe even more. I stopped reading, as I could not bare myself to get through the whole thing without wanting to scream.
“BARE” yourself?
Anonymous – Typos aplenty I have no doubt exist here. But I assure you with 100 percent certainty that as long and garbage-y as this review may be, it’s not meaningless.
-Daniel
Black Kettle – I’m assuming that Anonymous was engaging in some sort of self-flaggelation ritual that required the rending of all garments as part of the abuse that came from reading my review.
-Daniel
It really is amazing how accurate Muphry’s Law is.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Also, “then” writing.
it is interesting that you cannnot point at any problem with the review, except for typos – and when you do that, please make sure you dont do any yourself. did you ever actually read dracula? if you did not, your comment truly is the meaningless one. no, forget that, it is meaningless anyway.
And if you’re going to give NBC flack for misspelling Rhys-Myers’ name you could at least spell it right yourself later in the article.
AAmadis – Did I misspell it elsewhere in the article? I’d love to fix!
I should note that it’s “Rhys Meyers” and not “Rhys-Myers,” as you’re saying, so I’m not really sure what you’re correcting.
-Daniel
The reviews you generate when you DON’T like something are just so very much fun. You should do this once a week. Pick a show you hate and eviscerate it. (I’m kidding, but that would be pretty funny).
Joyeful – I try not to be so full of hate. Well, that’s a lie. I don’t try very hard. I should probably try harder!
-Daniel
We love you, Dan!
For the scariest Dracula in recent memory, I recommend episode 6 of DA VINCI’S DEMONS, where Leonardo goes to visit Vlad the Impaler. It’s totally bonkers, like the whole show, but Paul Rhys’s version of Dracula is very impressive.
Naddy – Thanks…
And I didn’t make it that far in “Da Vinci’s Demons.” I think I conked out after episode four, maybe? Hmmm…
-Daniel
Anal retentive malcontent wants Dracula to ‘eat people, not give them inferiority complexes.’ LMAO!
Yeah, I’m not going to take a bite at this one. Sounds rather desanguinated; lacking a pulse with no real cause for reflection. Not something I could sink my teeth into and a lifeless shell that does not impale (sic). Surely not batty enough nor a bloody good time, but more like a cross to bear with no sizzling sunshine. A true hypnotic of the pharmaceutical kind?
No thanks. I too might prefer Dracula-man display a modicum of acumen… with a people-y feast and a tooth for a tooth dine.
(slow clap) Bravo, man.
Joyeful- Ouch. Tis a stake thru me heart, but (Mr.) Pointy well taken. I’ll Count that as a grisly fail, and add another nail, into my coffin.
those who live in glass houses should not throw stones… you have a typo in your article. I believe nobel should be novel.
ZabethMarsh – You’re definitely right about the typo. I’ll go fix! Thanks
The glass house/stones stuff makes no sense that I can figure.
-Daniel
glasshouses = your work is just as open to criticism as the poor guy at NBC who made the typo with Meyers’ name. We are all human. We all could use a proofreader.
ZabethMarsh – The next time you see me declare the cleanness of my copy will be the first time I’ve ever declared the cleanness of my copy. I *welcome* and have *always* welcomed friendly corrections of any and all typos.
On a side note, though: If the only problem with that banner headline had been the spelling of Jonathan Rhy Meyers’ name, I *never* would have mentioned it. Typos happen. I know this as well as anybody.
-Daniel
So true about the tagline… the LEAST thing they could have done was get the name right. Salt in the wound.
I think this is my favorite review of yours since your write up of CW’s Cult.
Oh, and comparing Dracula to the Sherman Antitrust Act? Delightful.
It truly is sad when the reviewer does a better job going for the jugular than the “Dracula” he’s reviewing.
hi hi – exactly.
I’m sorry Dan, but the mention of an underground Victorian female fight club is going to make me watch this show now.
And why so particular about the definition of “legend”. It’s a pretty broad term. We use it to describe ballplayers and rock stars. I’m sure there are even legends in the tv criticism game. (Tom Shales?) Why can’t NBC call Dracula a legend?
PrettOK – Trust me, I know that reviews like this serve to get people to watch at *least* as much as they get people to steer away. I’ll remind you that it’s an NBC-appropriate underground Victorian female fight club, if that hurts?
And I don’t think that “legend” *is* that broad a term. When we talk about legendary ballplayers or rock stars, we’re not talking, for the most part, about the literal things they did. We’re talking about the elevation of their status that occurs between the people themselves and the way we talk about them. Something legendary, by its very nature, has a certain amount of embellishment or distance via the recounting of that status.
*Dracula* is a figure who I accept as existing somewhere within the realm of legend. You can take the historical Vlad the Impaler and use him as the starting point for any number of spins on the character, whether you’re talking about the way he appeared on “Buffy” or the way somebody else mentioned he appeared on “Da Vinci’s Demons.” As I tried to say, “Dracula” moves out of the realm of “legend” when he becomes a character who controls Renfield, who employs Jonathan Harker, who has a timeless love with Mina Harker, who butts heads with Van Helsing. When Dracula becomes THAT guy and he’s surrounded by THOSE characters, it’s not legend anymore. It’s more or less adapted from Bram Stoker’s singular novel. That’s the best I can argue my particularity on the term.
-Daniel
I kind of like Dracula getting “really excited about being a majority shareholder in British Imperial Coolant.” But then, I’m a grad student in 19th century history so… maybe that’s a niche interest.
WellWEllMyDearDearYouAreWrongMyFineWritingGentlemanItWas
OutstandingLavishAppealingScaryTeribblyFrighteningAnexceptionalFreshSpinOnDracsImageHouseFullOfMatesEnjoyedMuchSoGoHaveAtIt&AToastToItChinChinDracFansFriends&Foes
Elizabeth
Coppola’s Dracula also blended the historical parts with the book, did it offend this guy too?
There is more leeway with “Sleepy Hollow”. It was a short story and not a novel. Washington Irving was born after the Revolution and lived for a long time in Tarrytown, NY. He heard stories of the area and various interesting names like Ichabod Crane. He pulled together elements of local stories for his short story. Wold be interesting to see this brought in an episode.
But what is so well established in the novel “Dracula” and subsequent adaptations is that van Helsing is a vampire hunter. Here he is in cahoots with Dracula. I just cannot accept this. That is why I am not inclined to follow this show.
I’m not sure I agree with you a hundred percent on your police work, there, Dan. The “timeless love” angle between Mina and Drac isn’t in Stoker’s novel. He does make her one of his victims and bonds her to him psychically, but that’s his regular M.O.; it doesn’t reflect anything special about their relationship. Otherwise, great review!
Accurate and hilarious review – you know your topic. I would only add to the series’ list of problems that it shows total lack of knowledge about victorian behavior – but let’s not go into overkill. Thank you. I was wondering if something was wrong with me last night, that I woud be so bored by such a character as Dracula.
Fantastic review, but there’s one glaring mistake: there was no such romance between Dracula and Mina in Stoker’s novel. Nor was Mina the reincarnation of his dead wife. This element was added to Dracula by the 1973 TV movie starring Jack Palance, directed by Dan Curtis. Curtis was basically just rehashing a subplot from “Dark Shadows” in which Barnabas Collins has the same problem, the woman he loved long ago was reincarnated as someone else. It kept popping up in other tellings, however, almost as if it was part of every vampire story. The original “Fright Night” toyed with the same nation, for instance. When Francis Ford Coppola did it in a movie erroneously claiming to be accurate to Stoker’s novel, that sealed the deal. In the novel, Count Dracula was just a cold, heartless bastard, a medieval warlord looking to relive the war-filled glory days of his youth. The only lost love he was pining for was the glory of war and conquest.
It’s also quite jarring that Count Dracula, in this program, has been turned into an entrepreneur. Indeed, they’ve made this Dracula a man ahead of his time…but that’s a complete reversal of the single most important theme of the character, which I mentioned at the end of the last paragraph. The Gothic novel began with a lot of criticism toward medieval barbarism and corruption and old world aristocracy. Count Dracula embodies that theme more than any other Gothic villain, and to see it so casually discarded is tremendously disheartening for a fan of the character such as myself.
I laughed an awful lot while reading your review, Dan. Thank you for the rant. After watching the premiere, I’d say it deserved your tirade. I fell asleep before the end of this thing.
As far as source material goes – it’s all about the approach and execution. Sleepy Hollow works because in spite of the story liberties taken there is continuous action and an underlying clever sense of humor that runs through the material. This kind of show needs to laugh at itself from time to time or it won’t work.
Dracula was ponderously serious with no light moments to break up the monotony of the “monotony”. The only joke was his line,”Illuminating” and that was truly groan-worthy.
NBC has demonstrated an uncanny ability to create unbelievable crap in recent years. I am only hoping the Network’s top “Manglement” team keep their distance from Hannibal. If they wreck that show – they will have basically no good dramas on their schedule.
i stuck with your review longer than i stuck with the show.
the show seemed to start off at least a little bit interestingly, but was working so danged hard.
and really, Jonathan Rhys Meyers is just MISCAST.
oh dear, just saw there’s a page 2 of this review. Wow.
Erika – Yup. It goes on forever!
-Daniel
“I’d hate to rule out the possibility that a great TV show could be made about energy-based political machinations in the burgeoning industrialization of late-19th Century London.” – You think someone wanted to make this show, but the only way they thought they could sell it was “ooh add sexy vampires, but not just any, add the original!”
ABR – Because the writer is a first-timer, I can’t honestly say. Anything’s possible!
-Daniel
You’re missing the point. If Meyers doesn’t stop this oil consortion from becoming the Trade Federation – Dracula Prime won’t be killed by that counterfeit Steerpike – and he’ll never get cast in Episode VII!
Savvy?
I meant consortium…. agh
What a great review! My problems with the show were that it feels exactly like other “updates” to period pieces: “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” the newer “Wolfman,” “From Hell,” “Van Helsing,” etc. There’s nothing new here. And while I could listen to Jonathan Rhys Meyers do an American accent for an hour a week and remain reasonably entertained, I really had hoped this show would offer more.
I loved your insights into why this show just doesn’t work (so far). Thanks for taking the time to share your thoughts.
Hilarious! Amazing when you enjoy a review more than the actual show. :)
Hilarious! Amazing when you enjoy a review more than the actual show. :)
This was a really good review. Funny, but also spot on.
I am so glad to find that I’m not the only one thinking these things.lol…I was so excited to see this show was coming, and now I just find myself bored, and disappointed. Thanx for the review :)
How weird that you compare Johnny to Christian. Johnny lived with my family as a teenager and I gave birth to Christian Slater!
Mary Jo Slater
Very weird that Johnny lived with our family when he was a teenager and I gave birth to Christian Slater.
Mary Jo Slater
Even as a fan of the show, I loved this article. XD It does point out most of the things wrong with the show (ok pretty much all) but I don’t know I still like this show despite it’s flaws.
I love this Dracula it has a good story line other than just killing to kill. JRM is an excellent actor. I hope NBC does not cancel this show and so do all of my friends
I suffered through two episodes of Dracula last night. This review is brilliant and spot-on. Also, it is one of the most amusing things I’ve read in a long time.
Perhaps it is my age (67) which now places me beyond the taste of the younger generation. Sleeply Hollow I find to be typical tv…Dracula I am most impressed with. Very high production design and stories worthy of adult content. Surprised this production even made it onto television.
Who cares about what the years have provoked into or on the vampire stories . It has alot of points that make it interesting to the person or persons watching. Love, betrayal, treachery and a story line that some people like.
We love the Dracular show. The audience just needs to give it a chance. After watching several episodes , we were hooked. We DVR this show and watch this show as a family. It is the one show our daughter ask us to wait to watch until she finishes her home work. Thank goodness for DVR’S. Please don’t cancel this show. There is not to many shows on TV that can be watched as a family with teenage children. Give this show a chance.
This guy is a moron.
Not all I can say is who cares we enjoyed the program Rhys Meyers was fantastic continue the program continue the series don’t let it hang in mid air Hannibal memorable we want to see a vampire