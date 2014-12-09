U2 add more dates to their 2015 tour and will make themselves at home at MSG

U2 always goes big.
After selling out several of their previously announced 2015 tour dates, the veteran Irish band have expanded their ambitious “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE” voyage, adding several additional dates in major cities in North America and Europe.
They're extending their stays in Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Berlin and Paris to four nights in each city, and adding two more nights in New York, bringing the Madison Square Garden residency to a whopping six nights.
It would've been nice if they'd added some other cities, instead of just quadrupling down on the same markets. But, if you were hoping they'd add some new cities to the trek, it's looking like a long shot, since these dates encompass a good six months.
Earlier, Bono promised that the set lists will differ each night, so you better upgrade to a better credit card in order to make sure you hear your favorite song.
Here are U2's 2015 tour dates:
05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
05/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/19 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center
05/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center
05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
06/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/06 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/04 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour
09/05 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour
09/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
09/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
09/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
09/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
09/16 – Stockholm, SE @ The Globe
09/17 – Stockholm, SE @ The Globe
09/20 – Stockholm, SE @ The Globe
09/21 – Stockholm, SE @ The Globe
09/24 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World
09/25 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World
09/28 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World
09/29 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World
10/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
10/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
10/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
10/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
10/18 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
10/25 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/26 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/29 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
10/30 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
11/06 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
11/10 – Paris, FR @ Bercy
11/11 – Paris, FR @ Bercy
11/14 – Paris, FR @ Bercy
11/15 – Paris, FR @ Bercy
U2.com subscribers get first crack at tickets for the new show, with a pre-sale starting Wednesday, December 10. General ticket sales start Monday, December 15.
Join The Discussion: Log In With