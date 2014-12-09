U2 add more dates to their 2015 tour and will make themselves at home at MSG

U2 always goes big.

After selling out several of their previously announced 2015 tour dates, the veteran Irish band have expanded their ambitious “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE” voyage, adding several additional dates in major cities in North America and Europe.

They're extending their stays in Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Berlin and Paris to four nights in each city, and adding two more nights in New York, bringing the Madison Square Garden residency to a whopping six nights.

It would've been nice if they'd added some other cities, instead of just quadrupling down on the same markets. But, if you were hoping they'd add some new cities to the trek, it's looking like a long shot, since these dates encompass a good six months.

Earlier, Bono promised that the set lists will differ each night, so you better upgrade to a better credit card in order to make sure you hear your favorite song.

Here are U2's 2015 tour dates:

05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

05/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

05/19 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

05/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center

05/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ US Airways Center

05/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

06/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/13 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/06 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

07/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/18 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/04 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour

09/05 – Turin, IT @ Pala Alpitour

09/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/16 – Stockholm, SE @ The Globe

09/17 – Stockholm, SE @ The Globe

09/20 – Stockholm, SE @ The Globe

09/21 – Stockholm, SE @ The Globe

09/24 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World

09/25 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World

09/28 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World

09/29 – Berlin, DE @ O2 World

10/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

10/06 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

10/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

10/17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

10/18 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

10/25 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/26 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/29 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

10/30 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/06 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/07 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/10 – Paris, FR @ Bercy

11/11 – Paris, FR @ Bercy

11/14 – Paris, FR @ Bercy

11/15 – Paris, FR @ Bercy

U2.com subscribers get first crack at tickets for the new show, with a pre-sale starting Wednesday, December 10. General ticket sales start Monday, December 15.