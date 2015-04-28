Ugh, Joe Manganiello’s ‘Magic Mike XXL’ poster tops Bomer’s and Tatum’s

04.28.15 3 years ago

Look, everyone in “Magic Mike XXL” deserves thousands of awards. Matt Bomer alone deserves a Purple Heart for surviving my barrage of praise. But Joe Manganiello just took the promotional game of “Magic Mike XXL” to a new level with his poster. Yes, it's even better than Channing Tatum's. God. Joe so wins. 

Please enjoy this photo of Manganiello, a.k.a. the subtly monikered “Big Dick Richie” of “Magic Mike XXL.”

How. How is this a man. How is this a human person noun. How is he being all of this. How. Why. Thank you. 

“Magic Mike XXL” comes out July 1. 

