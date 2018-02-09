“We all have our own problems. Our own issues,” as Tom Hardy said in the role of Eddie Brock in the first trailer for Venom. And right now, the issues some people are having is that they are very Mad Online™ about that trailer not showing Hardy as Venom.
To be fair, there were more hints about the symbiote than some people might have realized. And who doesn’t want to see lots of Tom Hardy, sans CGI? There’s also the matter of the budget. Venom is a lower-budget movie, which gives them freedom to be more violent, but it also means they can’t rush the special effects work or they’d have to pay more. With the film not releasing till October, the special effects probably aren’t trailer-ready.
On the other hand, if the special effects were indeed not trailer-ready, why release a trailer? That’s the argument many people were making on Twitter, with even Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld expressing disappointment:
Thankfully, there were other people who took the whole thing less seriously and made us laugh:
I don’t see the problem with Venom themselves not being featured in this as it was a teaser trailer not a full-blown one.
Besides, there are plenty of examples where the main / title character isn’t shown that people accepted without issue (Godzilla and Cloverfield being two off the top of my head).
You seem to be of a more rational mind than most of Twitter.
I think they MIGHT’VE shown the egg in the first trailer for the original “Alien”.
This trailer for a trailer business is ridiculous. Some of the people were right, if you didn’t know about the character you’d have no idea what the movie is about. I know who venom is and still barely know what the movie is about.
Don’t forget the mini trailer they put in front of the teaser now. I think with 1 movie we had a commercial for a teaser trailer with a mini trailer in front.
Hardy is the most creative man in Hollywood. He pulls those accents out of nowhere.
Professor Thorgi’s second one was my favorite