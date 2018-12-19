AMC

[Spoilers for season nine of The Walking Dead]

The Walking Dead returns on February 10, 2019, for the second half of season nine, which will pick up where the first half left off, with the death of Jesus and the official introduction of the Whisperers. “We’re gonna find out what happens to that group that was in the cemetery as they try to make their harrowing journey back home to bury Jesus,” showrunner Angela Kang said about the season premiere. As for the Whisperers — humans wearing zombie skin masks — Kang teased “we’ll get to know more about [them] and their brutal survival of the fittest philosophy and how that really plays out in horrifying ways.”

AMC released the first image of the group’s leader Alpha, played by an unrecognizable Samantha Morton (who’s been nominated for two Oscars for her performances in Sweet and Lowdown and In America; now she’s a fake-zombie!) and the official synopsis for the second half of the season.

“The second half of The Walking Dead season nine finds our groups of survivors, both old and new, continuing to deal with the impact of events that took place during the six years that have passed. Since the disappearance of Rick, many of these characters have become strangers to each other, and in some ways, strangers to themselves. What they do know is that they are in undeniable danger. They will soon realize the world just beyond does not operate as they thought. The group’s rules and ways of survival no longer guarantee their safety. A whole new threat has crossed their paths, and they soon discover it’s unlike any threat they have encountered or endured before. The group will start to question what they think they see. What may appear to be normal in this post-apocalyptic world could actually be more disturbing and terrifying than when the apocalypse first broke out. All that is certain is the stakes are high and numerous.”

Check out the first-look at Alpha (sadly sans Ryan Hurst’s Beta).

She looks like a character in a Rob Zombie movie. I dig it.

