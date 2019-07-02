AMC

Spoilers for the The Walking Dead comics will be found below.

After 13 years, nearly 200 issues, and countless corpses, Robert Kirkman’s massively popular The Walking Dead comic book series has come to an end. “This is the end of The Walking Dead,” he wrote in issue #193, which the Hollywood Reporter calls “an extra-sized edition that plays out as a sprawling epilogue” to the story of Rick Grimes. “That’s it… it’s over… we’re done.”

“As I worked to come up with ways to expand the story, none of it felt right. Everything felt like an unnecessary detour… it was, for lack of a better word, filler. The harder I tried to come up with new places to go, the clearer it was to me that this is what this story needed… it needed to end.”

But what about The Walking Dead TV show? Will it be affected by today’s surprise news? The short answer is: no. The longer answer is: … it’s still no.

“This extraordinary comic created a world that already lives in multiple forms, and in the hearts and minds of millions of fans around the world, and will for many years to come,” AMC said in a statement, shutting down any speculation that the network might end the show and/or its spinoff, despite still-massive ratings. A few Negan-clogged years ago, that might have been a cause for concern, but after a rebound season, and the promise of multiple Rick Grimes movies, it will be interesting to see where showrunner Angela Kang and chief content officer Scott M. Gimple (with Kirkman’s help?) take the story from here.

(Via the Wrap)