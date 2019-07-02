AMC

(WARNING: Seriously, major spoilers for The Walking Dead are below.)

This started as a rumor confirmed by only one outlet, Bleeding Cool news. There was a chance that this was a hoax, but if so, it would have been a truly elaborate one that involved mocking up fake letter hacks, posting them to social media, convincing another credible website of their authenticity, having the rumor confirmed by Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson, and seemingly acknowledged but not denied by Robert Kirkman.

Well, it turns out that the rumor is true, so comic book readers should click away from this post if you don’t want to be spoiled about the events of Issue #193, which arrives in stores on Wednesday. It is truly the biggest spoiler in the history of The Walking Dead comics, so I can’t stress enough that those who are still reading the comics should avoid the remainder of this post.