HBO

[Potential spoilers for The Walking Dead]

There are only two episodes left in this season of The Walking Dead, and with the Fair on the horizon, a culling is coming. And it might look like a lot like the Red Wedding. For those unfamiliar with the other mega-popular TV show involving reanimated corpses: the Red Wedding occurred during the season three episode of Game of Thrones, “The Rains of Castamere,” where Robb and Catelyn Stark, among other main characters, are killed by Walder Frey.

Y’know, this guy.

Just going to leave this here pic.twitter.com/8g0Rtdxckc — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 21, 2019

“Just going to leave this here,” reads the tweet from The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account, leaving the reason for using an image from another show up to interpretation. The best guess: deaths are a-coming. The Fair will bring together the Kingdom, the Hilltop, Oceanside, and Alexandria in the name of community building — chaos presumably ensues (with Whisperers’ leader Alpa in the Frey role?). Here’s the episode description for this Sunday’s episode:

The fair at the Kingdom is underway, with all four communities coming together in celebration for the first time in years; while some pacts are renewed, other deals will come at a much steeper price.

As for who’s most likely to die, our Dustin Rowles predicts that Scott, Diane, Alden, Tammy Rose, Jerry, and Tara aren’t long for the world. We’ll find out this Sunday, in the penultimate episode of the season, and next weekend, in the finale. Hopefully showrunner Angela Kang won’t get the same hate mail as George R.R. Martin.

(Via Twitter)