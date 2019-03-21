AMC

There are two episodes left of the ninth season of The Walking Dead, “The Calm Before” and “The Storm,” and both are expected to take place during a pivotal moment in the series, the Trade Fair, an event that the series has been building toward since the time jump after Rick’s departure from the series. The trade fair is designed as a community-building event for The Hilltop, Alexandria, and The Kingdom, as well as an opportunity for the three communities to enact the vision that Rick and Michonne had for their futures, embodied in the charter written by Michonne and subsequently passed on to Ezekiel.

It’s no spoiler to anyone who has been watching the series so far to say that The Whisperers will disrupt the fair and that there will be a large body count. The details, however, are spoilers, so be warned that the content that follows will be based, in part on the comics, on the accidental spoiler of a cast member of the series, and our own speculation. If you don’t want to be spoiled, back away now.