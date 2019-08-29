The ‘WandaVision’ Poster Is Just As Weird As Paul Bettany’s Story About Thinking He Was Fired

08.29.19

(Warning: MCU spoilers will be found below.)

As the six-hour mini-series’ brief panel revealed at Disney’s D23, WandaVision is going to be weird. Among other things, it involves Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — whom we all saw die at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and presumably stay that way at the end of Endgame — living a ’50s sitcom-esque life of domestic bliss. The conceptual poster for the show, which was designed by artist Andy Park and shared online, really drives this point home.

Then again, so does the fact that comic book writer Tom King also shared Park’s art on social media. The author of the Eisner Award-winning short series The Visions, that King would seemingly be promoting WandaVision in this way could very well mean that his story is serving as a source of inspiration for showrunner Jac Schaeffer’s upcoming show. Then again, the fact that it’s supposedly going to lead straight into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may reveal the influence of other prominent Marvel Comics storylines, like Brian Michael Bendis’ House of M.

