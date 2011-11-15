Watch: ‘American Idols’ Haley Reinhart and Casey Abrams duet on ‘Cold Outside’

Former “American Idols” Haley Reinhart and Casey Abrams are in a frisky, holiday mood as thy duet on the wintertime classic “Baby, It”s Cold Outside.” It”s a sweet, jazzy video that we think the Gap should immediately appropriate for its Christmas campaign.

The video comes a day after fellow season 10 finalist Paul McDonald released his duet with his wife, “Twilight” actress Nikki Reed on a sweet, country-flavored tune called “Now That I Found You.”

Reinhart, who is working on her debut album for Interscope, and Abrams sound nice here, but we like this song when there”s much more of a contrast in the voices. Abrams” voice is a little too high-pitched here for us, but Reinhart sounds fantastic. Plus, the song”s original intent, as written by Frank Loesser in 1936, was to have the male character play a “wolf” who”s in full seduction mode, while the female is the “mouse.” Of course, that motif has been abandoned by many couples who have taken on the song, but that”s how it works best.