Watch: Andrew Bird’s new album artwork, tracklist and promo take flight

“Go ahead say something dumb, boy, there’s no shame” sings Andrew Bird on an unnamed guitar tune. It’s a perfectly pleasant phrase on its own. Bird’s just full of ’em.

The clip of the tune is available in a newly released promo video for the bard’s forthcoming album, “Break It Yourself,” his 12th solo set.

The Mom + Pop artist has also lifted the veil on the set’s tracklist, below, as well as its grainy, mysterious cover art, as seen on the left.

Bird’s seen strumming a guitar in the clip, which has me thinking maybe more songs were written that way than on his trusty violin. Of course, he’s performed on both, and then some with his fancy loops. The album was produced again by Bird, and again recorded out of his converted barn in Western Illinois, close-ish to his Chicago base. Will the songwriter pump out something more raw?

As previously reported, Bird is going on tour with some pretty cool friends. Those dates are below. Ticket purchasers get a download of “Break It Yourself” free.

Andrew Bird – Break It Yourself from Mom+Pop on Vimeo.

Here is the tracklist for Andrew Bird’s “Break It Yourself”:

1. Desperation Breeds…
2. Polynation
3. Danse Caribe
4. Give it Away
5. Eyeoneye
6. Lazy Projector
7. Near Death Experience Experience
8. Behind the Barn
9. Lusitania
10. Orpheo Looks Back
11. Sifters
12. Fatal Shore
13. Hole in the Ocean Floor
14. Belles

Here are Andrew Bird’s tour dates:

January 12            Hawaii Theatre            Honolulu, HI
March 15            Majestic Theatre            Dallas, TX*
March 16            The Howlin” Wolf            New Orleans, LA*
March 17            Tabernacle            Atlanta, GA*
March 19            Ryman Auditorium            Nashville, TN*
March 20            Southern Theatre            Columbus, OH*
March 22            The Pageant            St. Louis, MO*
March 23            The Uptown Theater            Kansas City, MO*
March 24            Riverside Theater            Milwaukee, WI*
April 9            Paramount Theatre            Seattle, WA†
April 10            The Vogue            Vancouver, BC†
April 11            Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall            Portland, OR†
April 13            Fox Theater            Oakland, CA†
April 18            Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center            Mesa, AZ†
April 19            Lensic Performing Arts Center            Santa Fe, NM†
April 20            Rialto Theater            Tucson, AZ†
May 3            Union Transfer            Philadelphia, PA‡
May 4            Beacon Theatre            New York, NY‡
May 5            Beacon Theatre            New York, NY§
May 6            House of Blues            Boston, MA‡
May 8            9:30 Club            Washington, DC‡
May 9            Ramshead Live            Baltimore, MD‡
May 10            The Fillmore Detroit            Detroit, MI**
May 12            Auditorium Theatre            Chicago, IL**

* with Eugene Mirman
† with Laura Marling
‡ with Patrick Watson
§ with Tift Merritt
** with Mucca Pazza

