Watch: Andrew Bird’s new album artwork, tracklist and promo take flight

“Go ahead say something dumb, boy, there’s no shame” sings Andrew Bird on an unnamed guitar tune. It’s a perfectly pleasant phrase on its own. Bird’s just full of ’em.

The clip of the tune is available in a newly released promo video for the bard’s forthcoming album, “Break It Yourself,” his 12th solo set.

The Mom + Pop artist has also lifted the veil on the set’s tracklist, below, as well as its grainy, mysterious cover art, as seen on the left.

Bird’s seen strumming a guitar in the clip, which has me thinking maybe more songs were written that way than on his trusty violin. Of course, he’s performed on both, and then some with his fancy loops. The album was produced again by Bird, and again recorded out of his converted barn in Western Illinois, close-ish to his Chicago base. Will the songwriter pump out something more raw?

As previously reported, Bird is going on tour with some pretty cool friends. Those dates are below. Ticket purchasers get a download of “Break It Yourself” free.

Here is the tracklist for Andrew Bird’s “Break It Yourself”:

1. Desperation Breeds…

2. Polynation

3. Danse Caribe

4. Give it Away

5. Eyeoneye

6. Lazy Projector

7. Near Death Experience Experience

8. Behind the Barn

9. Lusitania

10. Orpheo Looks Back

11. Sifters

12. Fatal Shore

13. Hole in the Ocean Floor

14. Belles

Here are Andrew Bird’s tour dates:



January 12 Hawaii Theatre Honolulu, HI

March 15 Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX*

March 16 The Howlin” Wolf New Orleans, LA*

March 17 Tabernacle Atlanta, GA*

March 19 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN*

March 20 Southern Theatre Columbus, OH*

March 22 The Pageant St. Louis, MO*

March 23 The Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO*

March 24 Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI*

April 9 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA†

April 10 The Vogue Vancouver, BC†

April 11 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR†

April 13 Fox Theater Oakland, CA†

April 18 Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center Mesa, AZ†

April 19 Lensic Performing Arts Center Santa Fe, NM†

April 20 Rialto Theater Tucson, AZ†

May 3 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA‡

May 4 Beacon Theatre New York, NY‡

May 5 Beacon Theatre New York, NY§

May 6 House of Blues Boston, MA‡

May 8 9:30 Club Washington, DC‡

May 9 Ramshead Live Baltimore, MD‡

May 10 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI**

May 12 Auditorium Theatre Chicago, IL**

* with Eugene Mirman

† with Laura Marling

‡ with Patrick Watson

§ with Tift Merritt

** with Mucca Pazza