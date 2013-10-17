Watch: Asgardians clash with dark elves in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ clip

(CBR) Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” is less than one month away, and to ramp up anticipation, Marvel.com has released a new clip for the upcoming sequel. The clip sees Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Volstaag (Ray Stevenson) locked in combat against a horde of attacking dark elves. Just when it seems they’re about to be overwhelmed, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) enters the fray. The battle clip follows the recent Malekith the Accursed clip, which saw the film’s antagonist (played by Christopher Eccleston) arise from an ornate slumber.

Directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”), “Thor: The Dark World” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.