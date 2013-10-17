Watch: Asgardians clash with dark elves in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ clip

#Avengers
and 10.17.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” is less than one month away, and to ramp up anticipation, Marvel.com has released a new clip for the upcoming sequel. The clip sees Sif (Jaimie Alexander) and Volstaag (Ray Stevenson) locked in combat against a horde of attacking dark elves. Just when it seems they’re about to be overwhelmed, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) enters the fray. The battle clip follows the recent Malekith the Accursed clip, which saw the film’s antagonist (played by Christopher Eccleston) arise from an ornate slumber.

Directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”), “Thor: The Dark World” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Avengers
TAGSAVENGERSMarvel StudiosThor: The Dark World

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP