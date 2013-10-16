Watch: Malekith awakens in ‘Thor: The Dark World’ clip

(CBR) The latest clip from Marvel Studios’ “Thor: The Dark World”, first seen on IGN, shows the film’s primary antagonist, dark elf Malektih — played by Christopher Eccleston — waking from a rather ornate slumber.

Directed by Alan Taylor (“Game of Thrones”), “Thor: The Dark World” stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgård, Idris Elba, Eccleston, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Zachary Levi, Tadanobu Asano and Jaimie Alexander with Rene Russo and Anthony Hopkins.