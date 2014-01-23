Watch Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello jam in new ‘Just Like Fire Would’ video

The new video for Bruce Springsteen”s triumphant pop song “Just Like Fire Would,” off his No. 1 album “High Hopes,” finds the Boss and his E Street Band rocking out with its newest member, Tom Morello. Watch it below.

The simple video, directed by Thom Zimny, captures the band jamming in a dimly lit space big enough to fit a decent size horn section, backup singers and string accompaniment. “Just Like Fire Would” is a cover of a 1986 punk song by the Australian band the Saints and a perfect vehicle for Springsteen”s well-worn rock baritone.

Morello joined the band for its 2013 Australian tour, where “Just Like Fire Would” was first performed and later recorded in Sydney, temporarily filling in for guitarist Steven Van Zandt while he was filming “Lilyhammer.” Based on the video, the Rage Against the Machine founder looks pretty comfy in his E Street role.