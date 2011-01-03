Watch: Jonsi’s ‘Sticks and Stones’ vid from ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

Jonsi made one of my favorite songs of 2010. And “How to Train Your Dragon” was my very favorite animated movie for 2010.

It’s like this clip was made for me.

The Sigur Ros frontman crafted a song for the film and Dreamworks just got around to patching together a series of clips together for a nice little music video for “Sticks and Stones.”

Granted, it was posted in the middle of December. But I was probably in a Chocolate coma that day, let’s be honest.

Good news is that a sequel to “How to Train Your Dragon” will be out in theaters in 2013. Meanwhile, Jonsi played his last date on his international tour on New Year’s Eve and that sucker went up for stream. Sigur Ros — the whole group — let the film “127 Hours” at its previously recorded song “Festival” for its soundtrack.

[Watch the clip after the jump…]

