Watch: Justin Timberlake’s new NSFW video for ‘Tunnel Vision’

Justin Timberlake and Robin Thicke not only share a fierce falsetto, they now share a penchant for putting topless women in their videos.
Timberlake just dropped, very quietly, a NSFW, 7-minute video for “Tunnel Vision,” a track from “The 20/20 Experience,” this year”s biggest-selling album.
Unlike Thicke”s clip for “Blurred Lines,” Timberlake never interacts with the three nude women here, who maneuver through a bevy of modern dance moves either completely nude or with g-strings on. Instead, he”s dancing with himself in front of a white or grey screen crooning about how he has tunnel vision the minute his love walks into the room. Toward the end of the video he”s joined by his buddy, producer Timbaland, in some silhouette shots.
The whole thing seems rather tastefully and gently lit, with the women going through a number of graceful moves.
What do you think of “Tunnel Vision?”
Can’t view video because Hitfix ad is covering the entire friggin screen. What a lame site.
…Why not just shooting a porn video clip, Justin, since you be gone this far???
Try again… that ad will disappear.
When JT artfully and suggestively dances in his flesh, I will be back to give this a thumb’s up. Come on, women: stop thinking it’s our role in life to dance named for men
Typo: naked, not named.
Hasn’t this video been done before?First off, if your going to have close ups on ur lips, please exfoliate & moisturize. Second, I agree with the other comments & not the article.. nabbing six women to make them dance completely naked in ur video is NOT tasteful. Whack & boringg..
Boring….clearly they had no budget so they decided to just project lights on naked bodies to distract people from how uninspired they are at this point. That Timbaland “chica chica chica” sound is so dated.