Watch: Justin Timberlake’s new NSFW video for ‘Tunnel Vision’

Justin Timberlake and Robin Thicke not only share a fierce falsetto, they now share a penchant for putting topless women in their videos.

Timberlake just dropped, very quietly, a NSFW, 7-minute video for “Tunnel Vision,” a track from “The 20/20 Experience,” this year”s biggest-selling album.

Unlike Thicke”s clip for “Blurred Lines,” Timberlake never interacts with the three nude women here, who maneuver through a bevy of modern dance moves either completely nude or with g-strings on. Instead, he”s dancing with himself in front of a white or grey screen crooning about how he has tunnel vision the minute his love walks into the room. Toward the end of the video he”s joined by his buddy, producer Timbaland, in some silhouette shots.

The whole thing seems rather tastefully and gently lit, with the women going through a number of graceful moves.

What do you think of “Tunnel Vision?”