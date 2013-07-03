Justin Timberlake and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis lead 2013 sales

Only one album has sold more than a million copies half-way through 2013 and that album is Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience.”

While the biggest-selling album of 2013, so far, belongs to JT, the top-selling single honors go to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis” “Thrift Shop” featuring Wanz, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

“The 20/20 Experience” has sold 2 million copies, while “Thrift Shop” has shifted 5.6 million units. This marks only the second year in SoundScan”s 22-year history that only one album had hit the million milestone in the first six months. The last time it happened? Last year…

The top 5 selling albums of 2013 so far are, in addition to “The 20/20 Experience,” Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” (985,000), Mumford & Sons” “Babel” (884,000), Blake Shelton”s “Based On A True Story…” (703,000) and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” (692,000). See Top 20 chart here.

The numbers only signify the copies sold since Jan. 1, 2013 but not the cumulative for an album that was released before then (for example, “Babel”s” tally since its release is 2.4 million).

Following “Thrift Shop,” the top-selling singles are Pink”s “Just Give Me A Reason,” featuring Nate Ruess (3.5 million); Bruno Mars” “When I Was Your Man” (3.4 million), Rihanna”s “Stay,” featuring Mikky Ekko (3.3 million), and Imagine Dragons” “Radioactive” (3.2 million). See Top 20 chart here.

Album sales are down 6% over this time last year, while digital track sales fell by 2%, according to Billboard.