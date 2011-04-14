Watch: Prince shreds a little in new song, ‘Laydown’

Prince gets his funk on with new song â€œLaydown,â€ which he premieres on â€œLopez Tonightâ€ tonight, but we have a sneak preview of the full song below.

We really like it where Prince refers to himself as â€œthe purple Yoda.â€ He also takes a swipe at plastic surgery. Need we add he does all this while sheathed in a sparkly gold pants suit and lays down some guitar shredding that would make Metallica proud.

[More after the jump…]

As we previously reported, Prince begins a 21-date Los Angeles residency tonight at The Forum, which he also took to George Lopez’s nightly TBS show to announce.

Â

Â