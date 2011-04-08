Prince performing 21-night residency in L.A.

New York had plenty of time with Prince in 2010 and early this year, but now it’s time for the West Coast to get a lot more love.

The Purple One will be gracing the Forum starting on April 14, for a 21-night stand. However, not all shows will be at the theater, with further details pending.

Prince made the announcement on George Lopez’ “Lopez Tonight” show. In the phone call he said he’d be joined by his band New Power Generation and “a whole gang of special guests” during the stint. He also confirmed that he’d be appearing on Lopez’ show on Wednesday (April 13) to discuss the residency.

No further or exacting particulars are available, and Prince famously doesn’t have a website. However, stay tuned to the Forum website or perhaps even Lopez’ show.

Prince performed in New York, North and South Carolina, and Oakland last, and wasn’t kidding around about special guests: Janelle Monae and Sharon Jones opened, and Cee Lo Green, Santana and Sheila E. were among the helping talent.