Watch: Why Superman and Batman teaming up is a bad idea

#TBS #Superman #Batman
and 10.18.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Pete Holmes is on a superhero streak this week: After giving Logan his walking papers as Professor X in “Ex-Men: Wolverine,” the comedian returns to his periodic College Humor role as a dimwitted, foul-mouthed, Bale-voiced Badman in “Batman vs. Superman.”

This time, he”s approached by the Man of Steel to put their differences aside and work together, a proposition that perplexes the Dark Knight.

“Why?” Badman responds. “I have no special powers. […] My main nemesis is Bane, basically just a ‘roided-out jock with a gas mask, and he straight-up broke my back. You coulda taken him down with one hand, and with the other hand you could”ve just jerked him.”

However, it”s not all humor at Batman”s expense; Superman takes a few hits, too, particularly once Commissioner Gordon arrives. Needless to say, the video probably isn”t exactly safe for work.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TBS#Superman#Batman
TAGSBadmanBatmanBATMAN VS SUPERMANPETE HOLMESsupermanTBSTHE PETE HOLMES SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP