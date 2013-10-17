Pete Holmes gives everyone’s favorite mutant the ax in ‘Ex-Men: Wolverine’

#TBS #Wolverine
and 10.17.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Wolverine may be the most popular X-Men, but Professor Xavier has had just about enough of his nonsense.

In a video to promote his upcoming late-night show on TBS, comedian Pete Holmes dons a bald cap to give the hirsute mutant the pink slip. It turns about Wolverine may not be the best there is it what he does after all.

“Let”s say Magneto is on one side of a bridge, and he”s killing a lot of people, like a lot,” the X-Men”s founder says. “And we arrive on the other side of the bridge –”

“I”m gonna run at him,” an excited Wolverine suggest. “I”m very fast.”

“OK, even if you”re very fast, still going to take you quite a while, couple of minutes,” Xavier continues. “That”s what, three dozen people dead? Or, Storm fly over, two seconds, suck ‘im into a hurricane – into a goddamned hurricane. Problem solved.”

Watch “Ex-Men: Wolverine” below. “The Pete Holmes” Show premieres Oct. 28 on TBS.

Around The Web

TOPICS#TBS#Wolverine
TAGSPETE HOLMESprofessor xTBSTHE PETE HOLMES SHOWWOLVERINExmen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP