Exclusive: The secret of Brad Bird’s ‘Tomorrowland’ is not what you think

Secrecy in Hollywood is a tricky thing.
When you’re dealing with a collaborative art form, you have many people involved and at times, you have so many people involved that there is no way to keep them all locked down and on message, and things leak. I’ve been the beneficiary of those leaks many times over the years, and I’ve had filmmakers ask me if there is any way to keep things from getting out. There are ways to do it, but it can be tricky.
One of the most difficult points in the process to keep protected is casting because there is information that gets sent out to agencies, and in many cases, the entire script is also sent. I’ve gotten some of my best scoops from friends at different agencies, and there are certain films that I put on a list to let those friends know that something is a priority. Sometimes you end up with a story because you’ve been chasing it, and sometimes things just fall into your hands. It’s a very strange process, all things considered.
I remember when I broke the first information anywhere about “Cloverfield,” before anyone was even aware there was a project called “Cloverfield.” I didn’t realize at the time just how secretive everything was going to be on that film, and I’m not sure the first source I had on the film had any idea it was meant to be quite such a secret. By the time I was told how close they wanted to play everything to the vest, I’d already put up a piece that not only told you what the teaser trailer would show, but that the film was going to be a found-footage giant monster movie.
I laid it out pretty plainly in that first article, and then the infamous teaser trailer arrived, and suddenly people started speculating about what the film was going to be. And despite me having given the game away up front, people began to speculate, and speculation was eventually misreported as fact, and for months, I just sort of marveled at how invested people got in information that was never right. People argued over every single little clue, especially things that turned out to have nothing to do with anything. Until the day I die, I’ll never understand how a certain percentage of people managed to convince themselves that “Cloverfield” was an elaborate cover story for a “Voltron” movie.
What I’ve noticed in the sixteen or so years that I’ve been doing this online is that when people accept misinformation as truth, they tend to get very angry when the eventual film does not match up with that misinformation. People get angry when fake spoilers turn out not to be true because they’ve had time to get attached to the untrue rumors, and if that sounds crazy, that’s because it sort of is crazy. And yet, when you’ve got angry fans, it doesn’t really matter how or why they ended up that way.
Disney obviously wants “Tomorrowland” to be a major tentpole movie, and I think the notion of Brad Bird directing with Damon Lindelof writing is very promising. The whole “mystery box” set-up that they’ve been playing out in the media is fun, but now that people are starting to publish detailed pieces about what they think the box represents, they’re getting into that territory where expectations are being established, and people may be setting themselves up for another moment where they end up sitting in a theater opening day and, for reasons that seem perfectly rational to them, get angry that they didn’t just see “Voltron.”
I liked Jim Hill’s guess about “Tomorrowland.” It made sense, it built off of real Disney lore, and it seemed to fit neatly into concerns that both Bird and Lindelof have dealt with in other work. But if what I just read about the film is true, Jim Hill’s theory is a million miles away from what the film is actually about. In fact, there’s been nothing that I’ve seen anyone guess that remotely seems to connect to what they’re actually doing…
… unless they’re lying. And that is possible.
After all, as I mentioned, I’ve told several filmmakers over the years that the moment they lose control of information is when they send out either scripts or detailed break-downs for the purposes of casting. That sort of thing goes out fairly wide, and even if agencies try to keep things locked down, there are a lot of eyes on those documents.
If I were making something uber-secret in that climate, I would send out break-downs that ask for the right kind of actor for casting while offering up story and character details that are absolutely inaccurate. That way, they’ll see the right actors, but if anything leaks, it’s misinformation and nothing is ruined.
Do I know for sure if this is the “real” logline description for “Tomorrowland”? Nope. But what I do know is that this is the official description that’s being used to help assemble a cast, and it offers the first concrete plot ideas for what we’ll see when “Tomorrowland” arrives in theaters in 2014.
“A teenage girl, a genius middle-aged man (who was kicked out of Tomorrowland) and a pre-pubescent girl robot attempt to get to and unravel what happened to Tomorrowland, which exists in an alternative dimension, in order to save Earth.”
See what I mean? That’s not at all what I expected.
The “Tomorrowland” that they keep referring to in this break-down appears to be a place where science has blown past the world we live in, and when Frank Walker was a young man, he first encountered the promise of Tomorrowland at the 1964 World’s Fair. David Nix was there, showing off his own work, and he told Walker to come back when he was older and his inventions actually worked. A girl named Athena saw great promise in 11-year-old Frank, though, and she snuck him into Tomorrowland. Eventually, Frank was discovered by Nix and thrown out, but not before learning that the girl he loved, Athena, was actually a robot.
By the time we meet Frank in the film, he’s much older, and George Clooney is set to play the part. Nix is the role that Hugh Laurie is signed for, and by the point the main story of the film kicks in, Nix has been the mayor of Tomorrowland for many years, and he’s become rotten, corrupt. Athena, unchanged since Frank was a young man, plays a key role in the film, and the hero is a girl named Casey who has a quick scientific mind that becomes important as the story unfolds. Nix is a guy who values technical accomplishment over creative thinking, and when he throws Frank out of Tomorrowland, he’s not alone. Every creative thinker is banished, allowing Nix to focus purely on aesthetics and technical advancement for its own sake.
There’s interdimensional travel, human-looking robots, and a quest for revenge on the part of Frank. He is a bitter adult, and the film is not just about Casey’s adventure, but also about Frank rediscovering the kid he used to be. It sounds like young Frank actually plays a decent-sized role in the film, so we may see both timelines play out to some extent.
So… if this is in fact a description of “Tomorrowland,” what do you think? And before you respond, try not to compare this to the Jim Hill story, which was based on nothing but speculation. It is patently unfair to say, “Well, I thought it was better when it was about UFOs,” because it has never been about UFOs. Even so, I’m curious to see how many people get upset because suddenly this is about something totally different than they originally thought.
It’s a hard spot for any filmmaker to be in, having their material picked through this early, and in a case like this, just the names involved have raised expectations dramatically. It would be brilliant of them to make sure that all story details stay secret by building an elaborate cover story, but I suspect that’s not what is going on here. I think this is our first real look at what “Tomorrowland” is all about, and I do love the idea of a place where the best version of Walt Disney’s dream of a world where imagination and creativity are unfettered has been realized, only to be corrupted over time. Right now, one of the things that Disney is working on as a studio is making sure that Walt Disney remains a central part of the iconography of the studio that bears his name, and celebrating his passion for the future in a big adventure movie is a really smart way of doing that.
If anyone out there has that issue of “Amazing Stories” from August 1928, I’d love to know if there are any stories in there about alternate dimensions. Everyone kept pointing out that the first “Buck Rogers” story was published in that issue, but I don’t think that’s the clue. I want to know if there was anything in that issue that might suggest how characters from our world get to Tomorrowland, and what it is that they might expect to see when they get there.
So tell me… if you spend months speculating about a film and the film ends up having nothing to do with what you’ve had bouncing around in your head, do you end up disappointed even though no one ever promised that other version to you? Or do you just treat speculation as a fun part of the process without taking it seriously? And what do you think now that you’ve heard some details about “Tomorrowland”? Are you ready to take a trip there?
If so, “Tomorrowland” arrives in theaters December 19, 2014.
I think that sounds kind of amazing! And as you said Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof working together alone is enough reason to be excited. This sounds, at the very least, a lot more fun and exciting then Jim Hill’s theory. Though, I still would have seen the hell out of his theory.
Does anyone know if Imagineering, WDI or Retlaw (Walter spelled backwards) plays into this film?
“Tomorrow’s Realm” is mentioned here:
[www.flickr.com]
I think some of the speculation is fun, but I limit my entertainment news to only a few quality sources to block out a lot of the noise (thanks Hitfix!). I think the speculation surrounding the new Star Trek film is fascinating. People put their defenses up just at the suggestion that the filmmakers were going to mine old material (Khan). A suggestion that was not based on anything but the fact that its the second movie in a new series. Really, nothing else. That was enough for media to run with and people to get emotional about. Strange thing this fandom, but I bet when the movie turns out to be something different, some of the same folks will be upset that the story deals with stuff they consider less significant in the Star Trek pantheon. For Tommorowland, all I need to know to be interested is that the brilliant Brad Bird is directing.
Just the other day I found a TV->VHS->YouTube video of a Disney special that supposedly aired just once and that tied into their then-new Alien Encounters attraction in Tomorrowland (which was amazingly cool and scary, and then dumbed down to replace the alien with Stitch). The show, introduced by Eisner, was about UFOs, so I quit watching after about 5 minutes. I thought that was going to have been part of the basis for this movie, oh well.
Why do you all have to dig and dig for clues? Just avoid the trailers, that for the most part GIVE AWAY THE ENTIRE STORY, and just wait to watch the movie. It’s unbelievable going into a movie knowing nothing about it. Try it.
I wasn’t hunting for clues, I just stumbled across it. I was looking for a video of a particular space shuttle mission and saw one that “explained” how that shuttle mission’s crew spotted UFOs, so I clicked on that and the Disney video was listed on the side since it also involved UFOs.
Not that I needed to explain that to you, but I figured I would anyway. It’s like looking something up in Wikipedia, a couple of clicks and you’re off reading about something that you had never thought about.
I would definitely watch that movie! With that kind of talent it would shock me if it was not a quality piece of entertainment.
Do you think the people making the movie try to be secretive because they want people to go into their movie fresh or are they just aware how much extra interest the movie will generate if they act like certain aspects of a movie are a secret?
It’s too bad that people can’t just wait for Christmas morning anymore. Everyone has to tear open the wrapping and figure out what it is ahead of time. There’s too many sites now that all crave being first on some random scoop or write pure rumor stories knowing they’ll get extra traffic from it.
They’re probably being coy about the Star Trek villian because he probably starts out where he’s one character but then there’s a second act plot twist where it turns out his real identity is someone else and Abrams doesn’t want the audience to walk into the movie already knowing the twist.
That’s been a problem with movies for a long time.
In Empire Strikes Back, we’re supposed to find out who Yoda is when Luke does, but everyone already knew Yoda was the little green guy before they even stepped into the theater.
“Are they just aware how much extra interest the movie will generate if they act like certain aspects of a movie are a secret?”
This. There are certainly times when a plot should remain secret. I’m all for that. In the past I have often argued that it’s refreshing that someone is actually trying to keep their movies from being too spoiled in this day and age. But I see the down side of that approach too. As it’s already been stated, if film makers are keeping portions of their film secret just to stir up PR, it can backfire. Star Trek Into Darkness could be a prime example. Unless there turns out to be a truly compelling reason why we couldn’t know the identity of the villain (something that tends to be pretty basic in a plot’s synopsis prior to a film’s release) then there will be a segment of the audience who feels ripped off. I’m one of them.
So, guy visits alternate universe where science is more advanced than our own, and tries to get back / has a loved-one there, etc?
Hmm. I liked this story the first time I saw it.
When it was called FRINGE. ;-)
[www.youtube.com]
Fringe was the first thing that came to my mind after reading this synopsis.
However, this plot sounds pretty great, so I’m not complaining if this info is true. Loved Fringe too.
My thoughts exactly. Looks like a sort of Fringe all over again: Walker aka Walter and Nix aka Bell.
I think that plot description is general enough to be something really different. Especially with the 60s/art-deco vibe that will probably make up the other dimension in this movie.
It’s more in a general kind of an idea way.
Hollywood is notorious not only for directly ripping-off ideas, but also for indirectly doing so.
This very much sounds like someone watched Fringe, took the best ideas from Fringe, and tweaked-it just enough to call it their “own.”
It’s not theft. It’s borrowing.
But that’s art. And I’m not “angry” or up in arms or anything, just making the observation that the synopsis has some very familiar overtones.
Then again, Star Wars had some very familiar overtones to Arthurian Legend, too.
I guess we’ve reached the point (or are way past the point) of diminishing returns when it comes to truly original ideas.
We are now constantly borrowing from other ideas, reformulating, repackaging, and then reselling.
As Matt & Trey succinctly put it about 10 years ago, “The Simpsons already did it.” ;-)
Well put. That idea has been around for quite a while too since many English professors teach that there are only 7 distinct plots in all storytelling. I think its interesting to think about how close you can get to something without actually being that thing. Or using the same skin to tell a different story.
All art cannibalizes preexisting concepts and themes. The Internet has a tendency to point this out as if it’s some kind of problem. Fact is, there is no such thing as a completely new and original idea and just because something feels thematically similar does not mean it’s ripped off. Not saying that anyone here is making that claim. But as was stated above, that’s what art does. No point in grumbling about it.
Sounds very pixar like, the best of pixar not Car’s. Honestly looking forward to it. I might be in the minority but I honestly didn’t care what the movie was about all that mattered to me was that Brad Bird was making another movie.
Honestly it sounds almost like a great pixar movie, which I guess makes sense since its Brad Bird. And I never really cared what the movie was about the only thing I cared about was the fact that the world was getting another movie from Brad Bird.
Hi Drew,
I think you can read the magazine online here:
[comicbookplus.com]
Cheers
Jens
Honestly…of all the possibilities for what this film COULD have been about; this is possibly the most boring, uninteresting reality.
Yes, of all the things, which is to say EVERYTHING, that this mystery movie could have been about, this is literally the worst, most boring option. That doesn’t sound like a narrow-minded exaggeration at all.
This sounds more like the sci-fi film Wes Anderson should make but never will. Bird and Clooney get my interested, but Lindelhof kills my anticipation. He couldn’t write his way out of a wet paper bag.
“We have to go back!!”
A movie with interdimensional travel, advanced technology and super scientists could still have ufos. And it probably will. Just not aliens. If the real tomorrowland has cyborgs in 1964 it has ufos. That’s how they travel between dimensions. Alternate reality humans from a kickass earth piloting ufos.
“I laid it out pretty plainly in that first article, and then the infamous teaser trailer arrived, and suddenly people started speculating about what the film was going to be. And despite me having given the game away up front, people began to speculate”
Well, to be fair Drew, to most people… who were you exactly? One of hundreds of internet movie scoopers who were sometimes right and sometimes wrong.
Isn’t that exactly what Drew was saying? That many people didn’t take that scoop seriously?
A movie with inter dimensional travel, advanced tech and super scientists could still have ufos. And probably will. Just not aliens. If the real tomorrowland has kid cyborgs in 1964 it has ufos. Thats how they travel through dimensions. Alternate reality humans piloting ufos.
Good point DM, but I think the other theory was that it focused on the making of a documentary about UFOs, which this storyline doesn’t touch on at all.
Wow. My mind is blow realizing people worry about movies before they’re released. Unless it’s a sequel to something you love, why should you care?
Dang, I was hoping that it was about Walt Disney being thawed out in the future.
DREW I HAVE YOUR ANSWER,
In 1928, the Buck Rogers origin story wasn’t the only one submitted to Amazing Stories for the August-October issues. So was The Skylark of Space. AND WAIT UNTIL YOU READ WHAT IT WAS ABOUT, it fits in pretty well with what you’ve heard.
Couldn’t you just tell us instead of being all coy-like?
It’s weird that the description lists it taking place in an “alternative dimension,” which isn’t even a word– it should be “alternate dimension.” This makes me think that it’s a fake log-line, because it’s too sloppy to be real. But… we live in a world where every post by every “internet journalist” seems to have a handful of spelling and grammar errors, despite it being so unprofessional that you would think it would get them fired. But I guess that’s the world we live in now– it moves so quickly that people either don’t take pride in their work, or just don’t have the time to care (and I rarely find those kinds of mistakes in your articles, Drew, so present company excluded– it’s one of the reasons I continue to read your articles– they’re not an insult to my intelligence). Anyway… you seem to have enough other supporting information about the plot that I’m guessing what you have is the real deal. Unless, of course, as you suggested, what you have is false propaganda put out there to keep the real story locked down. But I don’t think they’d put out as much false info as what you have. The logline, sure; but not the several other paragraphs of plot you’ve described. So it seems the “alternative dimension” is simply the error of yet another person who doesn’t understand spelling and grammar. Par for the course these days, sadly.
“Alternate” means to swap from one thing to another periodically, back and forth. “Alternative” means a secondary option. An “alternative dimension” is the correct term that for some reason Americans never use.
If Disney plays any part in this, they should get Jean Dujardin to play him. Just a thought!
Isn’t that box basically misinformation then? Because I don’t see anything in there that supports that plot.
People getting angry… well, maybe “Lost” fans who follow Damon’s career or Pixar fans who like Brad Bird, but the truth is probably less than five percent of the movie going public have even heard of “Tomorrowland” yet. Most people have no idea what movies are opening this summer, outside of “Iron Man 3.” Yes, the HitFix audience that has to know everything might get angry but they get angry about just about everything anyway! But they’re still a small percentage of moviegoers.
The number of people who cared about this story is much larger that just the Hitfix audience. Yeah, it wasn’t quite mainstream, but look at the number of sites that covered the rumor. Sites normally try to run stories that would attract the largest number of views/hits, so I think that would suggest a higher level of interest and investment than you are suggesting.
I think the majority of the public doesn’t make up their minds about a movie until it is out, or the trailers for it, are out.
I’ve read elsewhere that us geeks who follow this kind of thing are about $10 – 15 million.
With these particular players, I’ll enjoy being teased until the trailer comes out, which will hopefully give me a better idea of what the film’s about (or at least what the tone is).
I remember before “The Dark Knight Rises” came out and there was such crazy speculation and theories going about how Nolan was going to end his Batman series.
Being an insane Batman fan, I was tuned into all of this crazy noise and often could be found on certain message boards, absorbing any and all rumors or theories about Nolan’s last Bat-film.
There was a report that came out that stated that Nolan was going to kill the Batman for good. He was going to have Batman sacrifice himself for Gotham in a big, noble way. He would defeat Bane and achieve finally the legendary status he had been seeking.
I was so excited by this idea. It was a brave, ballsy move and one that had never been done before, not just with Batman but with any superhero film. Killing your hero permanently, what a brave choice. The more and more I thought about it, the more I became excited by the idea that this was how Nolan would end the series. Over time I came to love this ending so much and I was not really willing to accept any other. Even though information came out that Bruce would fake his death.
I ignored those rumors and instead hoped that the ending I felt was fitting was the one I would see when the film came out. So I went on opening night and watched the film. The ending came, the Bat carrying the bomb out to sea and I thought to myself that he was going to do it. He was going to kill the Batman.
Nolan did of course kill him only to reverse it minutes later with Bruce alive in well in Venice with Selina. I remember I was so disappointed that it didn’t end the way I had wanted, the way I had hoped. It was irrational I know but I kind of fell in love with what became my ending and was not ready to accept the ending Nolan chose.
I didn’t see the film again until it was released to Blu Ray. This time I went into the film without my preconceived ideas of what it was going to be and watched it for what it was. I was much more open to the film and did come to enjoy it.
Again it didn’t end the way I would have liked, but I came to accept the ending for what it was.
I was super enthusiastic about the rumored storyline because of the potential conspiracy/alternate timeline weirdness that could potentially be explored. As different as this synopsis is, I think it still hits some of those same notes, which is a good thing. Brad Bird’s track record may have more to do with my enthusiasm for this project than anything else, though.
I don’t think it’s unfair for people to say they preferred the Walt Disney and UFO approach more. They released a suitcase filled with Disney and UFO items; they led us toward that direction. That’s the story they released.
This new movie sounds like it has been done before. Plus, the idea of George needing to come to terms with the fact his childhood crush is a “prepubescent girl robot” sounds right for mockery. Why can’t she just be a “girl robot”?
Drew, you mention studio executives have asked you how to hide information in the past. Maybe you’re working with Brad to misdirect fans again.
I know some of u need to stop talkin about people an aint living right yoself
You know it doesn’t surprise me Disney is a free mason they’re his idea transhumanism time dimension is never a thing of the past it’s a lifelong goal.
Sounds to me like it’s basically THIS: [en.wikipedia.org]
Actually the release date is 5-22-15.
