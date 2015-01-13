Weta leads Visual Effects Society nominations with ‘Apes’ and ‘Hobbit’

It's starting to look like the BAFTA line-up of visual effects nominees will be mirrored at the Oscars. While one would have thought “Godzilla” would be strong all year, it missed with the Brits and, today, was snubbed across an array of categories by the Visual Effects Society. Ouch, guys.

Still, lots of great work this year. I was bummed that it was starting to look like “X-Men: Days of Future Past” would miss. But with BAFTA and three nods here today, it's looking good. It also did quite well at the bake-off last weekend. That Quicksilver/kitchen scene is doing the trick.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” of course, led the way with five nominations total. While Weta's other big player, “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” wasn't far behind with four.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Feb. 4. And remember to keep track of the season's twists and turns at The Circuit.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

“Interstellar”

“Maleficent”

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”

“Divergent”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“Unbroken”

Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Big Hero 6”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2”

“Rio 2”

“The Boxtrolls”

“The LEGO Movie”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Photoreal/Live Action Broadcast Program

“Constantine” – “A Feast of Friends”

“Game of Thrones” – “The Children”

“Hemlock Grove”

“Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“The Flash”

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Photoreal/Live Action Broadcast Program

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” – “Edward Mordrake, Part 2”

“Black Sails” – “Episode 1”

“Crossbones”

“Penny Dreadful” – “Séance”

“Ripper Street” – “Whitechapel Terminus”

Outstanding Real-Time Visuals in a Video Game

“Alien: Isolation”

“Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare”

“inFAMOUS: Second Son”

“Sunset Overdrive”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

“Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” – “Discover Your Power”

“Destiny” – “Become Legend”

“ESA” – “Ambition”

“General Electric” – “Childlike Imagination”

SSE – “Maya”

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Hubei in the Air”

“Ratatouille: L”Aventure Totalement Torquee de Remy”

“Star Journey”

“The Hogwarts Express”

“The Lost Temple”

Outstanding Performance of an Animated Character in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” – Caesar

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” – Koba

“Guardians of the Galaxy” – Rocket

“Maleficent” – Thistlewit

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Big Hero 6” – Baymax

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” – Hiccup

“Rio 2” – “Gabi

“The Boxtrolls” – Archibald Snatcher

Outstanding Performance of an Animated Character in a Commercial, Broadcast Program, or Video Game

“Freesat Freetime” – Sheldon

“Game of Thrones” – Drogon

“John Lewis” – Monty the Penguin

SSE – Maya

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” – Triskelion Headquarters

“Interstellar” – Tesseract

“Lucy” – Times Square

“Noah” – Antediluvian Earth

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Big Hero 6” – Into the Portal

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” – Oasis

“The Book of Life” – Magical Land of the Remembered

“The Boxtrolls” – Boxtroll Cavern

Outstanding Created Environment in a Commercial, Broadcast Program, or Video Game

Coca-Cola – Snowy Forest

“Game of Thrones” – Braavos Establisher

“Penny Dreadful” – “Séance”

“War Thunder” – Battlefield”

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal/Live Action Motion Media Project

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Edge of Tomorrow” – Beach and Paris Attacks

“Interstellar” – Tesseract

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” – Kitchen Scene

Outstanding Models in any Motion Media Project

“Big Hero 6” – City of San Fransokyo

“The Boxtrolls” – Mecha-Drill

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” – Laketown

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” – Knightship

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” – Helicarrier Broadside and Crash

“Edge of Tomorrow” – Destruction and Sand

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” – Quicksilver Pentagon Kitchen

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature Motion Picture

“Big Hero 6”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” – The Battle

“The Boxtrolls”

“The LEGO Movie”

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Commercial, Broadcast Program, or Video Game

“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey”

DirecTV – “Landing”

SSE – Maya

“Vikings” – Invasion Storm Sequence

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”

“Edge of Tomorrow” – Beach

“Interstellar” – Water

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal/Live Action Broadcast Program

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” – “Edward Mordrake, Part 2”

“Game of Thrones” – “Wight Attack”

“Game of Thrones” – “The Watchers on the Wall”

“The Knick” – “Abigail”s Nose”

“Vikings” – “Invasion”

Outstanding Compositing in a in a Photoreal/Live Action Commercial

“Destiny” – “Become Legend”

Kia – “The Truth”

Nike Hypervenom – “Mirrors ft. Neymar Jr.”

SSE

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Deep Dance”

“Dragon Clan”

“Murphy”

“Wrapped”