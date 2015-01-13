Weta leads Visual Effects Society nominations with ‘Apes’ and ‘Hobbit’

It's starting to look like the BAFTA line-up of visual effects nominees will be mirrored at the Oscars. While one would have thought “Godzilla” would be strong all year, it missed with the Brits and, today, was snubbed across an array of categories by the Visual Effects Society. Ouch, guys.
Still, lots of great work this year. I was bummed that it was starting to look like “X-Men: Days of Future Past” would miss. But with BAFTA and three nods here today, it's looking good. It also did quite well at the bake-off last weekend. That Quicksilver/kitchen scene is doing the trick.
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” of course, led the way with five nominations total. While Weta's other big player, “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies,” wasn't far behind with four.
Check out the full list of nominees below. Winners will be announced on Feb. 4. And remember to keep track of the season's twists and turns at The Circuit.
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Guardians of the Galaxy”
“Interstellar”
“Maleficent”
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
“X-Men: Days of Future Past”
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture
“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”
“Divergent”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“The Imitation Game”
“Unbroken”
Outstanding Animation in an Animated Feature Motion Picture
“Big Hero 6”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2”
“Rio 2”
“The Boxtrolls”
“The LEGO Movie”
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Photoreal/Live Action Broadcast Program
“Constantine” – “A Feast of Friends”
“Game of Thrones” – “The Children”
“Hemlock Grove”
“Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
“The Flash”
Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Visual Effects-Driven Photoreal/Live Action Broadcast Program
“American Horror Story: Freak Show” – “Edward Mordrake, Part 2”
“Black Sails” – “Episode 1”
“Crossbones”
“Penny Dreadful” – “Séance”
“Ripper Street” – “Whitechapel Terminus”
Outstanding Real-Time Visuals in a Video Game
“Alien: Isolation”
“Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare”
“inFAMOUS: Second Son”
“Sunset Overdrive”
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial
“Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” – “Discover Your Power”
“Destiny” – “Become Legend”
“ESA” – “Ambition”
“General Electric” – “Childlike Imagination”
SSE – “Maya”
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project
“Hubei in the Air”
“Ratatouille: L”Aventure Totalement Torquee de Remy”
“Star Journey”
“The Hogwarts Express”
“The Lost Temple”
Outstanding Performance of an Animated Character in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” – Caesar
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” – Koba
“Guardians of the Galaxy” – Rocket
“Maleficent” – Thistlewit
Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature Motion Picture
“Big Hero 6” – Baymax
“How to Train Your Dragon 2” – Hiccup
“Rio 2” – “Gabi
“The Boxtrolls” – Archibald Snatcher
Outstanding Performance of an Animated Character in a Commercial, Broadcast Program, or Video Game
“Freesat Freetime” – Sheldon
“Game of Thrones” – Drogon
“John Lewis” – Monty the Penguin
SSE – Maya
Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” – Triskelion Headquarters
“Interstellar” – Tesseract
“Lucy” – Times Square
“Noah” – Antediluvian Earth
Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature Motion Picture
“Big Hero 6” – Into the Portal
“How to Train Your Dragon 2” – Oasis
“The Book of Life” – Magical Land of the Remembered
“The Boxtrolls” – Boxtroll Cavern
Outstanding Created Environment in a Commercial, Broadcast Program, or Video Game
Coca-Cola – Snowy Forest
“Game of Thrones” – Braavos Establisher
“Penny Dreadful” – “Séance”
“War Thunder” – Battlefield”
Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal/Live Action Motion Media Project
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Edge of Tomorrow” – Beach and Paris Attacks
“Interstellar” – Tesseract
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” – Kitchen Scene
Outstanding Models in any Motion Media Project
“Big Hero 6” – City of San Fransokyo
“The Boxtrolls” – Mecha-Drill
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” – Laketown
“Transformers: Age of Extinction” – Knightship
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” – Helicarrier Broadside and Crash
“Edge of Tomorrow” – Destruction and Sand
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” – Quicksilver Pentagon Kitchen
Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature Motion Picture
“Big Hero 6”
“How to Train Your Dragon 2” – The Battle
“The Boxtrolls”
“The LEGO Movie”
Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Commercial, Broadcast Program, or Video Game
“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey”
DirecTV – “Landing”
SSE – Maya
“Vikings” – Invasion Storm Sequence
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal/Live Action Feature Motion Picture
“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”
“Edge of Tomorrow” – Beach
“Interstellar” – Water
“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”
Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal/Live Action Broadcast Program
“American Horror Story: Freak Show” – “Edward Mordrake, Part 2”
“Game of Thrones” – “Wight Attack”
“Game of Thrones” – “The Watchers on the Wall”
“The Knick” – “Abigail”s Nose”
“Vikings” – “Invasion”
Outstanding Compositing in a in a Photoreal/Live Action Commercial
“Destiny” – “Become Legend”
Kia – “The Truth”
Nike Hypervenom – “Mirrors ft. Neymar Jr.”
SSE
Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project
“Deep Dance”
“Dragon Clan”
“Murphy”
“Wrapped”
I love that they make a difference between “effect driven” and “supporting effects”. Normally it’s always the flashy blockbuster style movies that get all the award recognition in the FX field, but if you look at effect reels for something like ONLY GOD FORGIVES, you realize how much post production work goes even into movies without giant aliens who destroy skyscrapers on Mars in the year 3025.
Three noms for Edge of Tomorrow. Not so bad.
No X-Men movie has ever competed for an Oscar. Is this about to change!?
wow. no TRANSFORMERS. the movie was garbage so I get no including it–in fact, i sort of support the choice. still, i am surprised.
i am delighted that X-MEN is getting some love. that movie had amazing visuals and deserves to be recognized.
It’s weird, while even the biggest hater can’t deny that all TF movies had excellent FX, none of them even won an Oscar(Don’T know about other awards) in that field! Part 1 was even beat by THE GOLDEN COMPASS, a movie with definitely MUCH shittier FX. I guess the series’ reputation as super trash isn’t exactly helping. (Which is actually damn stupid, considering that they don’t hand out screenplay or directing awards. )
I would love a Hobbit-free line-up (effects are awful and fake…what photoreal-ness are they talking about?) but I guess it’s inevitable default spot. These movies are Meryl Streep of their category.
That said, Apes and Guardians popped up on so many Best of the Year lists so I’m wondering if one of them will upset Interstellar (which some consider the frontrunner, though without Picture nomination anything can win). My money’s on Apes. It seems that industry is really impressed with it and they should be. Hopefully WETA doesn’t split Apes votes with bloody Hobbit.