What does Adam Lambert think of Kris Allen’s single ‘The Vision of Love?’

After long breaks between their individual major label debuts, “American Idol” season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert and winner Kris Allen will square off once again: in the record stores at least.
Lambert”s second RCA album, “Trespassing,” comes out next Tuesday on May 15, while Allen”s RCA set “Thank You Camellia” hits streets a week later on May 22.
When he saw that the two were releasing sets back to back, Lambert says, “I was like ‘Wow! OK. Here we go!,” he told Hitfix with a good-natured, bemused tone.
Though the pair couldn”t be more different musically or stylistically, they have maintained a mutual respect and admiration society for each other since appearing on the show, so it comes as no surprise that Lambert has very positive things to say about Allen”s current single, the positive “The Vision of Love”: “I”m so excited for him. I heard his new single and I think it”s beautiful and I think his voice sounds great on it,” Lambert says. “It”s a great melody. I know he helped write it. He”s a really talented guy so I”m excited to hear how the rest of the album turns out.”
We”ll post our full interview with Lambert this Friday and watch for our interview with Allen to run next week. In the meantime, here”s a teaser from our sit down with Allen that we ran a few weeks ago
You cannot compare Adam Lambert and Kris Allen. Adam is one of the best singers in the world. Kris’s talent can be duplicated on any college campus. Kris will be eating Adam’s dust in sales again. It is a pity that Adam still carries water for Kris after the vote scam in Arkansas that cost Adam the American Idol title.
I wish people who made these comments realized how delusional they sound. Let’s support Adam w/o sounding bitter and bashing his friend. Adam would want us to focus on his music.
you are the only one comparing you freak.get over it, 3 year, o live you life.
Adam’s most ardent fans such as this don’t realize they are an embarrassment to him and hurting his reputation outside the idol bubble. If he doesn’t want these fanwars to continue he should address his OTT fans and tell them to lay off his buddy Kris. Surely he wouldn’t suffer by losing a few of the crazies!
Adam’s voice is good in a high-pitched sort of way if you’re into that sort of thing and his style of music. At least he can sing live, like all idols.
So much animosity-what’s that about? Adam and Kris are friends and respect each others’ talents. They both seem like great guys. Adam and Kris fans should come together.
Ring Ring! 2009 called and wants its bitterness back.
Adam needs to gain fans outside of the Idol bubble or he will be dropped like all idols with disappointing second album sales. Nutcase comments on every article mentioning Kris Allen are just going to drive away the mainstream music lovers Adam needs to win over.
what’s the hell you are?
dust and water?…Kris dont need it and Adam has never do those things. They’ve just support to each other. The good music is not base on number in sale..oh! I dont need to explain much to you because you dont have a brain to think.
Where’s the proof? Get a life Barbara, I’m a huge fan of Kris and your comment about the whole LGBT thing count be farther from the truth. I really could care less what any one’s sexual preference is and I AM A CHRISTIAN!
The title means nothing. It’s all about gaining opportunity from being on the show as long as you can. Get over it. Always the embarrassing fans come to comment.
How can you say the title meant nothing? It meant more money, PR and that three years later years later still being called the “runner up” when the winner cheated. It is pathetic that Allen fans compare Adam and Kris when Adam is in a league of his own and Kris is ordinary.
So does this mean that Kris has said nothing about Adam’s new album? It’s getting so much exposure and great reviews I find it interesting that the theme here is about Adam complementing Kris LOL.
Martie, I was thinking the very Same thing! LOL! What does Kris Allen said about Adam’s new music! We all see where Adam tweeted his compliment to Kris…..
Perhaps if you listened to some of Kris’ recent interviews (i.e. Klevver News, THR), you would hear him talking re Adam and his music. I love them both. They’re both amazingly talented artists.
Why are you people always fault-finding when it comes to Kris Allen? He’s a good person. Do you have to make everything into a constest? Adam complimented Kris, did Kris compliment Adam? You sound like a bunch of old biddies gossiping over the back fence.
I interviewed Kris way earlier than Adam– before Adam’s release date was announced–so, sadly, noting from him about Adam but lots of other fun good stuff. I happen to love that they are so nice and supportive publicly of each other. They shared an experience that few do
Thank you for this! Adam is such a great guy and so talented, and so is Kris. Yes, they are both very different musically but both very talented and I wish them both all the best!
I wish people would get over the whole Adam should have won thing. It’s OBVIOUS being second place has done Adam NO HARM WHATSOEVER. He is doing very well, coming out with a new album and Kris also is doing very well, coming out with his second album both this month. It’s getting old, people. Can’t we all just enjoy our favorite artists without having to bash other people’s favorite artists?
seconded x1000. Thanks
The “harm” was that most people think Adam lost because he is gay when he lost because of Arkansas cheating with AT&T. It is bad for the kids in the LGBT community to mistakenly believe that a more talented gay man could not win. Kris is not doing well because he never deserved to win or be in the top ten.
I consider Adam’s successful mentoring, only alumni idol to be asked, during AI season 9 demonstrated and acknowledged the strength of his technical musical foundation and musical knowledge capabilities thus its understandable people want to know “what Adam thinks about other artists projects. Plus Adam can respond articulately and informative to a “what do you think, style question. Adam’s interviews are as enjoyable as his singing and acting performances. In addition, Adam is always a gracious supporter of other artists nevertheless Adam is often asked by the interviewer to comment on Kris’s music even while Adam is promoting his own music, WFWT?
Doesn’t the phone rings on both ends… media please ask Kris what he thinks of Adam’s new singles or asked to comment, when released, on Trespassing or even volunteering a public comment of Adam’s new music.
After almost 3 years, isn’t it time to cut the AI competition umbilical cord between these two artists, as you say in your article they “couldn’t be more different musically or stylistically”?
The reason why the media does not question Kris about Adam is that Kris refuses to talk about Adam in interviews. His “Christian” fans, the Chick-fil-A homophobs, do not like gays.
I’m #RunninIt behind the scenes in the studio with @speakersmusic and @traviemccoy! [shar.es] via @sharethis
And what did Kris say about Adam? Adam is always complimenting other artists, and few reciprocate. Kris seems to be a good guy, but it would be nice if he would publicly say a nice word about Adam.
Oh my God some of you need to get over yourselves and quit bashing on Kris. Why don’t you go and listen to some of Kris’s interviews and you will see Kris talk about Adam. In three interviews He talked of Adam and his cd and he gave the release date for Adam’s cd. In one of the interviews it is a good thing he spoke up cause the interviewer was mentioning the releases dates for Kris and Adam and gave out the wrong info and Kris said “I said it yesterday that Adam’s cd would be out May 15th and go out and get it. He said in that same interview that Adam’s voice is amazing and that he can’t wait to get his cd. Boy Barbara on here sounds just like a Adam fan that is continually harassing Kris and calling him a cheater. She must be going under a different name so people don’t call her out for her stupid hatred of a man who did nothing to her.