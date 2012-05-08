What does Adam Lambert think of Kris Allen’s single ‘The Vision of Love?’

After long breaks between their individual major label debuts, “American Idol” season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert and winner Kris Allen will square off once again: in the record stores at least.

Lambert”s second RCA album, “Trespassing,” comes out next Tuesday on May 15, while Allen”s RCA set “Thank You Camellia” hits streets a week later on May 22.

When he saw that the two were releasing sets back to back, Lambert says, “I was like ‘Wow! OK. Here we go!,” he told Hitfix with a good-natured, bemused tone.

Though the pair couldn”t be more different musically or stylistically, they have maintained a mutual respect and admiration society for each other since appearing on the show, so it comes as no surprise that Lambert has very positive things to say about Allen”s current single, the positive “The Vision of Love”: “I”m so excited for him. I heard his new single and I think it”s beautiful and I think his voice sounds great on it,” Lambert says. “It”s a great melody. I know he helped write it. He”s a really talented guy so I”m excited to hear how the rest of the album turns out.”

We”ll post our full interview with Lambert this Friday and watch for our interview with Allen to run next week. In the meantime, here”s a teaser from our sit down with Allen that we ran a few weeks ago